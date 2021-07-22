Dr. Alabama: Why you can’t get the COVID vaccine after infection

Dr. Brightney CoviaDoctors at the Grand View Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama have seen a tragedy unfold in front of her. Over and over again.

Young people come to the hospital seriously COVID-19 infection.. They are ill.They are coughing, unable to breathe and have a fever — with all the signs Symptoms of COVID-19.. The patient reaches out to her. She takes it.

They told her vaccine.

But tragically, Covia can’t do anything. I’m out of time. Vaccines do not help.

“I hold their hand and tell them I’m sorry, but it’s too late,” she wrote recently. Facebook post.

Covia talks about her experience on social media Encourage people to get vaccinated Against New coronavirus..She said she saw too many people begging her for a vaccine at the end of their lives when they were too late to get. Vaccination.

Alabama Has the lowest vaccination rate in the country, according to data from Mayo Clinic. Recently, the state has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths. This is because the highly contagious delta mutants are more aggressively attacking the younger age group. The Boston Globe.

And the patient of Covia Almost unvaccinated. In fact, Covia said AL.com Only one of her patients was completely vaccinated. Vaccinated patients needed oxygen but were expected to recover.

The· Unvaccinated patients, She said, dying.

Nationally, experts are worried about the spread of delta variants and their impact on unvaccinated individuals.

Bruce VanderhoffOhio’s chief health officer said at a news conference that it was only a matter of time before unvaccinated people got the new coronavirus. In fact, he said it was boiling to a simple choice — either fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or get COVID-19.

“It’s really just a matter of time now,” said Vanderhoff. Hill. “Unvaccinated individuals develop COVID-19 otherwise.”

“It’s either vaccinated or infected with COVID-19,” he added.

Dr. Scott GottliebA former member of the US Food and Drug Administration said this weekend that unvaccinated people are at risk of the worst virus in their lives.

“And for most people who get this delta variant, it will be the most serious virus of their lives in terms of the risk of getting into the hospital,” Gottlieb told CBS. “Face the Nation.”

But Sugi I found a way to turn negatives into something more. She immediately talks to the patient’s family about what happened and encourages them to be vaccinated.

“I hug their family, and I recommend to everyone who knows that the best way to honor their loved ones is to go vaccinated and they do the same. That’s it. ” She said.

She added, “They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They had a particular blood type or a particular. I thought I wouldn’t get sick because I had the color of my skin. They thought it was “just the flu”. But they were wrong. And they want them to be able to come back. But they can’t. “

Her parents thanked her and she said she would go get the vaccine.

“And I’m back in my office.” She said, “Write their Death Note and say a little prayer that this loss will save more lives.”