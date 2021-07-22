Summary of NB COVID-19: One new case, nearly 62% of the eligible population was fully vaccinated

According to the New Brunswick Public Health Service, the number of eligible full-dose residents in the state has risen to just under 62%, allowing the appointment of “thousands” of Pfizer and Moderna.

The state has fully vaccinated 61.7% of the eligible population and 81% were first vaccinated as of Thursday.

“Thanks to the increased supply of vaccines, all Newbrands Wickers are eligible for a second dose 28 days after the first dose,” the state said in a news release.

“If you are given an appointment at a longer interval on your first dose, you can increase your second dose by contacting your pharmacy or booking at your local health clinic.”

New Brunswickers who have not yet been immunized with two doses of the vaccine are advised to book in the following ways: Participating pharmacies Or at Vitalité or Horizon Health Network Clinic..

Meanwhile, mobile vaccination clinics have been launched in four communities for people who have not received their first or second vaccination.

La Salle du Citoyen, 4 St-Jean St., Kedgwick, Thursday noon to 6 pm

Middle Southampton Community Hall, 1782 Campbell Settlement Road (outside Route 105), Thursday Southampton, 11 am-4pm

Four Seasons Complex, Route 2551 111, St. Martins, Friday noon to 5 pm

Ambulance New Brunswick Station, 523 St-Jean St., Unit A, Saint Leonard, Friday noon to 6 pm

1 new case, 8 active cases in total

New Brunswick Public Health reported a single new case of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

The incident is a travel-related individual in his 60s in Zone 3 of the Fredericton area.

Since Wednesday, there has been no new recovery and the number of active COVID-19 cases is eight. None of these people are hospitalized.

In New Brunswick, 2,347 COVIDs were identified during the pandemic. So far, there have been 2,292 recovery and 46 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 375,743 tests were conducted, including 251 since Wednesday.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported on Thursday. (CBC)

Experts warn that pandemics are at risk of lasting years

Restrictions may be relaxed in countries with an increasing number of fully vaccinated residents, but one global health expert says the danger is not over yet and may continue for years to come. I warn you that there is sex.

Epidemiologist Prabhat Jha, a professor of global health at the University of Toronto, states that low vaccination rates and high infection rates in low- and middle-income countries pose a serious risk.

On average, Jha said in an interview with Information Morning Moncton On Thursday, only 1% of people in low-income countries received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ja said that in order to actually fight a pandemic, world leaders must begin to think of it as a global war, not as a local war.

That’s not what’s happening.

While vaccination rates are rising in developed countries such as Canada and the United States Transmission is increasing rapidly In many other parts of the world.

Similarly, variants are constantly evolving, and the virus “moves easily around the world,” he said.

“If early control of infections occurring in many countries is not available, those locations can be considered variant factories, ultimately creating new variants that can threaten the success of the vaccine.” Jha said.

“And the best strategy to fight these varieties is to think of this as World War. You don’t just fight at our borders. We go out and low-income transmissions occur. You have to fight where you are. Countries, Brazil and India … many other settings like this. “

Jha said the economic cost of treating a war at COVID as a global battle could be astounding, but the cost of not doing so would be even higher.

He quoted a study by the International Monetary Fund that said World War costs for COVID-19 this year would be $ 50 billion.

“It’s a lot of money,” he said. “But compare it to the $ 1 trillion you’re losing in global economic output. It’s a bargain.

“Therefore, the $ 50 billion that Western taxpayers pay to protect the world, open the world economy and send their children to schools around the world is a bargain, and we should think about how to do it.”

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should be at home, call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.