The death of a 10-year-old girl in La Plata County was due to plague-related causes – CBS Denver
Boulder County, Colorado (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating plague activity, including fatal cases. The CDPHE Lab has confirmed reports of animal and flea plague from six different counties. This includes La Plata County, where a 10-year-old child died due to plague-related causes.
Lab tests have confirmed the presence of plague in fleas in La Plata County, and most human cases are obtained directly from fleas. If detected early in the infection, plague can be treated in both humans and pets.
Symptoms include high fever and / or sudden onset of swollen lymph nodes.
Two plagues were reported in Colorado last year, and both patients survived, according to CDPHE. Both people were exposed to sick animals.
Plague has been in Colorado for at least 80 years. The latest deadly human case confirmed in Colorado was in 2015.
According to CDPHE, you can take the following actions to protect you and your pet from plague:
– Avoid fleas. Protect your pet with veterinary-approved flea treatment and keep it away from wild rodent habitats by tying it up.
– Keep away from wild rodents. If you enter an area of wild rodents, wear an insect repellent and squeeze the cuffs of your pants into your socks to avoid flea bites.
– Avoid all contact with wild rodents, including squirrels. Do not feed or handle them.
– Do not touch sick or dead animals.
– Remove plants and materials from the exterior walls, reduce access to groceries, and set traps to prevent rodents around your home.
– Talk to a professional pest control company about treating fleas around your home.
– Contact your veterinarian if your pet becomes ill with high fever and / or abscess (ie, open pain) or swollen lymph nodes. Pets with plague can infect humans with the disease.
– Children need to be aware of these precautions and know to tell adults whether they have come into contact with wildlife or have been bitten by fleas.
Health officials believe that the animal may be infected, or if they witness the sudden death of a large number of wild animals that may be a sign that plague is present and spreading. Encourage the public to call.
