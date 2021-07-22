Increasing number of Memphis cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 delta mutations





The delta form of COVID-19 is promoting new cases and hospitalization due to delayed vaccinations in Memphis and Shelby County. After a month’s hiatus, a briefing for an integrated mission unit in Shelby County was revived, and Memphis City Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen explained: This means that things have changed significantly. ” Currently, the new daily case rate exceeds the 7-day average with 174 new infections per day. According to McGowen, that number was four times that of Shelby County a month ago. Similarly, the test positive rate jumped from 2.7% to 11.1% at the same time. And approximately 88% of the 162 people in the COVID-19 community hospital are unvaccinated. The age-specific breakdown of currently hospitalized patients was not immediately available at the Task Force briefing, but McGowen confirmed that patients were generally “prone to be younger.” Okay, things aren’t good — does this mean we’re going back to masking indoors? When Shelby counties were hoping for a resurrected Maskman date and business restrictions, integrated mission personnel did not show that they were right. Rather, Shelby County Health Doctor Bruce Randolph is officially vaccinated by the Department of Health to wear a mask if he is known to be in a crowded or poorly ventilated indoor space. I repeated my position. When asked about reinstatement restrictions and whether the health sector is considering reinstatement to the “trip wire”, an indicator aimed at helping the community manage how to enact COVID-19 restrictions. Randolph confirmed that the health sector is not considering returning to any kind of restriction. “We track the data carefully, but the decision to set obligations and requirements will be made in collaboration with stakeholders, policy makers, and members of the Task Force,” Randolph said. I added. “I’m not there yet.” “The problem is not the limitation. The fundamental problem is vaccination. People have to be vaccinated, that’s the point,” Randolph sounded resentful. What about these “breakthrough” incidents in Shelby County? Randolph addressed concerns about the number of “breakthrough cases” recorded by the health sector on Thursday. This term is used to describe a COVID-19 infection that has developed in a fully vaccinated individual. According to him, the vaccine remains the best defense against delta mutants, but it is not the panacea needed to ensure that there is virtually no chance of infection. So far, there have been 458 breakthrough cases in Shelby County since vaccination became available, 30 of which are associated with delta mutation infections. “But Randolph said,” It’s one of the 400,000 people who have been vaccinated. “A more important concern is that 88% of people in the hospital, seriously ill, and in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated,” he said. There is still an opportunity to get the vaccine through the city of Memphis The take-away message from the Task Force meeting is that vaccination has repeatedly spewed ads to the county’s population of just over 40%, and the COVID-19 vaccine has overwhelmingly prevented infection in those who received the injection. is. Community-based organizations currently handle most of the vaccination activities in Memphis and Shelby County. The list can be found on the city’s website.. Recently, in a door-to-door canvassing campaign, volunteers visited the neighborhood and talked to residents who seemed wary or suspicious of taking shots for a variety of reasons, from misinformation to distrust. As a result of these efforts, more than 1,000 residents said they would consider vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine. According to McGowen, city officials will launch a pilot program in the near future to physically make door-to-door visits and provide shots on the spot for those who have changed their minds.

