Atrium Novant Mandates All Employees to Vaccine COVID-19 by Fall – WSOC TV





Charlotte, NC — Atrium Health and Novant Health have announced that all employees will be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the fall. The Atrium said everyone needs to be fully vaccinated by October 31st. Healthcare providers have 70,000 employees in 37 hospitals and more than 1,350 care locations. Novant said all employees need to be fully vaccinated by September 15. >> Channel 9 will provide more information about these announcements on Eyewitness News at 5pm. [ ALSO READ: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations back on the rise in Meck County ] WTVD Several other healthcare providers in the state, including UNCHealth and DukeHealth, have reported that employees have set a deadline for COVID-19 vaccination. Both providers said that everyone must be fully vaccinated by September 12. NS North Carolina Healthcare Association Admired the policy from healthcare providers. It said in the following statement that it would approve the mission of health care workers: “North Carolina hospitals and healthcare systems exist to improve and protect the health of our communities, so we put them at the heart of care that provides the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and team members. Along with, the North Carolina Healthcare Association strongly supports hospital and healthcare system policies that require all hospital employees and members of the clinical team to be vaccinated with COVID-19. NCHA and each hospital Recognizing that the healthcare system is unique, we encourage each to determine the appropriate time to implement the requirements. All hospitals follow the guidance of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Other infection control measures, such as wearing masks and other personal protective equipment, should continue to be requested. Our state health system and hospitals have seen first-hand how debilitating and deadly the disease is. When the COVID-19 vaccine was first released, NCHA and its members urged all North Carolina people, including hospital and health system employees, to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Since then, clinical data have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine is very safe and effective and is the best tool to prevent the spread of the disease. Evidence is clear – vaccination against COVID-19 prevented people from becoming seriously ill, requiring hospitalization, or dying from the virus, and spreading it to others. To date, more than 4.7 million North Carolinas and 161 million Americans have been vaccinated with minimal side effects. But most concerned, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly 99% of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in May and June were among fully unvaccinated people. That is. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a surge in cases of new coronaviruses as delta mutants become more prevalent. Protecting patients, visitors and healthcare professionals from COVID-19 remains of paramount importance. Immunization of hospital and medical system employees against COVID-19 safely cares for patients by protecting them from infection and of the virus in medical facilities and among clinicians, patients, their families and friends. Essential for reducing spread. “ For updates, go back to this story. (See below: Novant, Atrium doctors say masks for children returning to school make sense) © 2021 CoxMedia Group

