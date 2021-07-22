Manitoba companies struggle to handle out-of-state COVID-19 vaccine certification-Winnipeg





Manitoba people are beginning to get used to seeing and scanning COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Evidence of immunity to allow participation in several activities and services throughout the state, but as travel across the country increases, there are concerns about out-of-state visitors and the evidence they need to provide. .. “It’s very challenging,” said Sean Jeffrey, Executive Director of the Manitoba Restaurant and Food Service Association. Current public health orders require vaccination proof if you skip the state’s required national quarantine when you come to Manitoba, or if you eat or attend indoors with someone you don’t live with. is. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Go to games and museums. Manitoba Issuance of immunocertification card and QR code For those who are fully vaccinated, the lack of standardized cross-country programs and “vaccine passports” can confuse companies trying to comply with the rules. The story continues under the ad















“It’s an understatement to say that it’s an additional stress load,” Jeffrey said. Jeffrey said his association has not been given state guidance on what is accepted or how restaurants can confirm that what is presented is legal. “(Other state records) don’t have the same capabilities and QR codes and vaccine passports here in Manitoba, so for many of these operations it’s very depressing.” Trend story Ontario reports 185 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

Liberals face fever after NS election candidates say she was banished in “photos of private rooms” Each state provides different things to residents, such as paper records, handwritten vaccine cards, and records that need to be printed from the state health website. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirms that the federal government will work with the state to have an “internationally recognized vaccination certificate” for international travel, but will leave domestic options to the state government. Stated. The story continues under the ad















“In terms of the role the federal government should play and vaccine certification for international travel, different states will do different things,” Trudeau said at a press conference on July 13. There are four types of acceptable evidence of immunity that can be used in Manitoba. According to the state: Manitoba immune card

Defense Canada Covid-19 Vaccine Record / Card

Canadian Public Health Association (CPHA) Travel Vaccination Records

Official document issued by a Canadian province or territory containing information on an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination history Once the company or venue has checked one of the above cards, you will need to verify your personal identity against a government-issued ID. Blue Bombers The Winnipeg Blue Bombers organization said it would set up a separate line in the IG Field for out-of-state vaccinated people. The story continues under the ad “They display IDs from any state they belong to and have a list of acceptable ones,” said Wade Miller, president of Blue Bombers. “Fans provide service rather than regular routes because they do them at all ticket tents at each gate.” If you have a Manitoba immune card or QR code, you can enter through a regular gate and you can also provide a government-issued ID. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

