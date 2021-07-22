Increasing cases of COVID-19 in the DC area, but vaccination has blunted the effects of Delta — so far

With the nationwide increase and full-scale outbreak of coronavirus in some states where the overall pace of vaccination has been delayed, the more contagious delta variants of the virus have been the number of cases and serious illnesses. There is growing concern that it is causing the virus.

In DC regions where COVID-19 vaccination is above the national average, there are increasing signs of delta variant epidemics, which appear to be a slight increase in coronavirus cases compared to spikes elsewhere. increase. COVID-19-related hospitalizations have also increased slightly in Virginia.

However, health officials in the region continue to emphasize that the majority of coronavirus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths are found in unvaccinated people. Experts continue to say that the most effective way to protect yourself, even against Delta variants, is to get vaccinated.

“The important thing and the final message is that the vaccine is still effective against delta mutants, especially in the prevention of serious illnesses,” said Deputy Secretary of Public Health Services in Maryland. Dr. Jin Lean Chan said. Of health.

The vaccine is Md.Slows down the impact of Delta — so far

In Maryland, the new average daily number of cases for seven days bottomed out at less than 60 earlier last month. However, the case rate has risen recently, reaching 179 earlier this week. On Thursday, Maryland recorded more than 300 new daily cases for the first time since May.

“We are seeing an increase in our number, and we are seeing an increase in delta variants as well,” Chan said. “But in this area, Maryland lags behind the rest of the world, and in a good way, thanks to the vaccinated people.”

Just under 58% of Maryland’s population is fully vaccinated, and more than 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. This is the highest immunization rate in the Washington, DC region.

These vaccination rates “blunted the impact of this new variant here in Maryland,” Chan said.

Still, there are some data showing that the variant of concern has penetrated the DC region, though not so much in other parts of the United States.

Variant of concern is identified by an additional layer of lab testing that involves sequencing the viral gene structure. This can take some time to fully explain.

The CDC tracks the mutations of concern, provides reports every two weeks, and runs the data up to the previous week. The latest data will run until July 3rd. According to the data, delta variants account for more than 61% of the variants of concern nationwide. (Testifying in front of the Senate panel this week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said more recent snapshots showed that delta variants accounted for 83% of sequenced variant cases across the United States. )

In a wide range of health areas, including Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware, Delta accounts for 45.3% of sequenced specimens, well below national figures.

However, the presence of delta variants has more than tripled regionally compared to June 19. This was when the CDC last reported the data when the delta variant accounted for only 12% of the variant cases identified in this healthy area. ..

“We are fortunate to have high vaccination rates and are lagging behind in seeing the effects of the Delta, but at this point it is the predominant variant in Maryland and the region,” said Chan. ..

Of great concern to the variant is that it seems to spread more easily.

“It’s definitely more contagious,” said Chan, citing studies from the United Kingdom and Israel and early studies in the United States, “how many suggest that it could lead to more hospitalizations.” There is early evidence of that, “he added.

But so far, all the signs are that the current vaccine harvest is effective.

“Everything we’ve seen so far says that the vaccine (the vaccine we currently have) is effective against delta mutants,” she said.

Concerns about breakthroughs

As virus caseloads are skyrocketing elsewhere in the country, questions are rising and even more vigilant. Breakthrough caseIncludes infections in fully vaccinated people.

At the end of last month, Maryland Health Minister Dennis Schroeder provided data to Maryland parliamentarians and since May 10, 97% of all COVID-19 cases in the state, 89% of hospitalizations and deaths. 89% of the vaccinations have been shown to be related to those who are not.

Overall, there are 3.5 known COVID-19 cases involving people who have been fully vaccinated, that is, infected more than two weeks after the final vaccination, since the state’s vaccination efforts began at the end of last year. It was less than 2,500 cases. One million people vaccinated in the same time frame.

Overall, there were more than 190,000 COVID-19 infections in Maryland over the same time frame.

DC health officials will release comprehensive data on COVID-19 cases in the district Thursday afternoon.

Cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Virginia

In neighboring Virginia, health officials earlier this month Released a dashboard to track breakthrough cases..

Data show that the vast majority of people who are overwhelmingly infected with the coronavirus, become severely ill and dying, are not vaccinated.

Since late January, 99.4% of Virginia cases, 98.6% of hospitalizations, and 99.% of deaths have occurred in unvaccinated people, according to Ministry of Health data.

Vaccinated people occasionally have “breakthrough” cases of the virus, but even in such cases, the vaccine strongly prevents them from becoming very ill or admitted to the hospital.

Like Maryland, Virginia has seen a slight increase in incidents lately.

The 7-day average of new daily cases is increasing. Last month, the seven-day average fell below 200 in a few weeks for the first time. However, these days, the number is over 400.

Still, the average 7-day number of cases is well below its January 2021 peak. At this peak, vaccines were not widely available, with the federal average number of cases doubling, reaching a peak of about 6,100 new daily cases.

Virginia has also seen hospitalizations “retreat”, said Julian Walker, a spokesman for Virginia Hospital and the Healthcare Association. And it maintains an online dashboard that tracks daily hospitalization rates.

Last week or so, hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients or patients with pending test results exceeded 300 for the first time in a month. This is “significantly lower” than the peak of 3,200 hospitalizations in January.

“But at the same time, these numbers have increased since the weeks before the daily hospitalization of COVID-19, which was in the early 200s,” he added. “It’s a concern because we monitor these numbers every day,” he said. “But the outlook is much lower than these previous peaks … So, relatively speaking, things are still pretty stable.”

Walker attributed the increase to a variety of factors, including increased social activity and the presence of delta variants, wondering if the recent increase in hospitalization is part of a more persistent trend or a momentary change. He said it was too early to confirm. ..