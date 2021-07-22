Do people who have been vaccinated with Covid-19 need to wear a mask again?

Your personal risk is also important. In older people and those with weakened immunity, the antibody response to the vaccine may not be as strong as in younger people. If you are indoors and do not know the vaccination status of the people around you, it is recommended to avoid crowded areas and wear a mask.

Using the Times Tracker, Vaccination rate Case rate for your area.

Why does the Delta Variant encourage experts to rethink mask guidance?

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccinated people have announced that they can stop wearing masks, The number of cases has decreased, vaccination has increased, and highly infectious delta mutants have not yet been established. Since then, the Delta has expanded rapidly and now accounts for more than 83 percent of US cases.

People infected with the delta mutant are known to release much higher levels of the virus for extended periods of time compared to early strains of coronavirus. In one preliminary study, the viral load of people with the delta mutation was estimated to be 1,000 times higher. These high viral loads increase the chances that the virus will challenge the antibody and break through vaccine protection.

“This is twice as contagious as Covid’s original strain,” said Dr. Hotez. “The number of virus reproductions is about 6,” he said, referring to the number of people who could be infected by the virus carrier. “That is, 85% of the population needs to be vaccinated. Only a few parts of the country have reached it.”

Is it safe for vaccinated people to go to restaurants, museums, movies, weddings and other large gatherings?

The answer depends on your personal risk tolerance and the level of vaccination and Covid-19 cases in your community. The longer you spend in a closed space with unvaccinated people, the higher your risk of going through paths where delta and other variants can occur.

Larger gatherings, by definition, have an increased chance of being infected with the coronavirus, even if they are vaccinated.scientist Recorded a breakthrough infection At a recent wedding in Oklahoma and a celebration of July 4th in Provincetown, Massachusetts.

However, even with the delta variant, complete vaccination appears to be about 90% effective in preventing serious illness and hospitalization due to Covid-19. However, if the risk of complications from Covid-19 is very high, you should avoid dangerous situations and consider wearing a mask if you are uncertain about the immunization status of those around you.