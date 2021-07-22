Massachusetts does not plan to reissue Maskman Date amid rising COVID

Newsletter registration
Don’t expect the mask rules to become stricter in Massachusetts soon.
As local Jurisdiction Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday, nationally, and in Massachusetts, indoors, regardless of vaccination status, in response to the national increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the more contagious delta mutants. He said he was asking residents to resume wearing masks in public places. The administration does not consider such state-wide behavior.
“No, we are not considering changing existing rules or policies,” Baker told reporters after a press conference in Sandwich on Thursday morning.
Since May 29, state regulations require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in crowded areas and indoor public places, while fully vaccinated individuals are required to wear masks. Specific locations such as public transport and medical facilities..
Baker’s comment comes later Provincetown And Nantucket A recommendation issued this week strongly recommends that all residents and visitors wear masks indoors as the weather on the capes and islands. A surge in cases in the midst of the peak of the tourist season.. Nantucket officials pointed out that Delta variants show a “high ability” to infect even vaccinated individuals. This is probably due to “long-term exposure indoors and at high concentrations”.
Baker reiterated Thursday that while it was “appropriate” for communities to take more proactive action in response to outbreaks in the region, there was no need to change state-wide policies.
“We have a set of state-wide standards, which are based on what we see throughout the state,” said the governor.
In Massachusetts, an average of less than 70 new COVID-19 cases were identified daily in June, followed by 457 new infections on Wednesday. Averaging 244 new cases daily. According to data released by Axios on ThursdayThe state has seen the fifth largest increase in the country over the past week.
Still, as Baker pointed out Thursday, hospitalizations, which have risen slightly since early July, remain very low compared to other states, as do Massachusetts pandemic height levels.
“Some states in Massachusetts have 30 and 40 times more COVID cases than here in Massachusetts, as well as in hospitalization,” Baker said. “And I think the rule of thumb here is that people make decisions based on the current situation regarding viruses in their state. We are very different from most other parts of the country. I’m in place … “
Breakthrough infectious diseases It accounted for almost one-third of all recent cases in MassachusettsGiven the state’s high immunization rates, health officials claim they expect this to some extent. In addition, more than 90% of state-wide breakthrough infections are relatively mild (without hospitalization or death), officials say, evidence of vaccine efficacy.
Nationally, more than 57 percent of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated, Over 99% of recent COVID-19 deaths I am among unvaccinated individuals.
Baker said Massachusetts has the second highest vaccination rate after Vermont and is “one mile” ahead of the rest of the world. Still, he urged unvaccinated residents to take their shots.
“Vaccines are overwhelmingly effective,” he said. “The number of vaccinated inpatients is very small, and the difference in the impact of COVID on vaccinated and unvaccinated people is clear, not only here in the Commonwealth but throughout the country. It ’s serious. ”
