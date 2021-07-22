Government Set 0800 Number for Vaccine Reservation | 1 News





The Ministry of Health has stated that the 0800 number will be released today so that Group 3 people who have not been vaccinated with Covid-19 can make reservations. The nurse prepares the Covid vaccine.Source: Associated Press Jo Gibbs, National Director of the Covid-19 Vaccine and Immunization Program, states that the 0800 number provides booking support and vaccination information. Advisors also answer clinical questions. Target people Group 3 The time frame is for people who are at great risk of getting sick from Covid-19. This includes people over the age of 65, people with relevant basic health conditions, people with disabilities, or people who are in a position to care for people with disabilities. It also includes those who are pregnant (any semester) or who are adults in a protected environment. According to Gibbs, the district health committee is on track to send invitations to Group 3 people. “They have contacted people by email, text, phone, and mail. “We know that some people haven’t heard from us yet, but there are several reasons for this. “If you haven’t registered with your healthcare provider, haven’t updated your contact details, or have an old patient record, we may not have been able to contact you. “This new number definitely belongs to Group 3 if you are 65 years of age or older, have an underlying illness, are disabled, are caring for a disabled person, or are pregnant. Means you can book. Call CovidVaccination Healthline at 0800 28 2926 for vaccination from today. “A team of over 1,300 advisors is working in shifts and is ready to answer the phone. They are supported by paramedics and nurses who can answer any clinical question. “They are happy to help with translation services when needed. They have access to over 150 languages.” The Covid Vaccination Healthline is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Over 650 team members work on shifts and are on the roster all day long. According to Gibbs, the healthline team operates within communities across the country. Some work from home, while others are based in contact centers in Kaikohe, Kaitaia, Wangalay, Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Hastings, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch. “We want everyone in Group 3 to have the opportunity to book a vaccine before we start booking for people over the age of 60 on July 28,” she says. “It’s also when the online booking tool Book My Vaccine becomes available.” Covid Vaccination Healthline Facts: -Based on a national vaccination program, Covid Vaccination Healthline expects to speak with more than 2.5 million New Zealanders between now and Christmas.

-Covid Vaccination Healthline was built from the foundation of Healthline.Reliable service used by New Zealanders for 20 years

-Healthline is internationally recognized for its clinical quality and care To get everyone involved and ready, the Covid Vaccination Healthline team does the following:

-Completed more than 4,500 recruitment interviews

-Provides 31,200 hours of training

-Configure and deploy 1,000 desktops

