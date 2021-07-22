31 children tested positive for coronavirus in summer camp





County health official Mab said Camp Pontiac had submitted such a plan. Campers and staff were tested for the virus before arriving at the camp, and the camp has been working closely with the Department of Health since noticing the outbreak. Camp Pontiac, located in Copake, New York, is located on 150 acres at the foot of Berkshire, about 110 miles north of New York City. Boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 16 participate in the camp, about half of whom are under the age of 12. According to the camp website, the camp lasts seven weeks and costs between $ 12,200 and $ 13,550. The camp administration said in a statement that it was in contact with Camper’s family and was “owned and operated by two doctors in the camp during the summer.” He didn’t answer any further questions, but sent a letter to his parents stating that all unvaccinated campers had decided to test for the coronavirus. According to Mabu, the camp will not be closed despite the outbreak. Instead, more than 100 children (more than 80 in close contact with 31 who tested positive) were asked to quarantine or quarantine. Most of the campers came from the big city of New York City, and their parents picked them up, but one sent a private jet, Mabu said. Once the quarantine is complete, you will be allowed to return to the camp. Less than 10 children from farther states were housed in the camp’s quarantine area. “Obviously, you can’t get on a plane or on a bus,” Mabu said.

