Wisconsin health officials push vaccines to eligible K-12, college students as COVID-19 cases increase

In Wisconsin, the number of new COVID-19 cases has begun to increase again, raising concerns among public health authorities as the beginning of the school year approaches.

State Department reported 342 New case Brings the average of the last 7 days of Thursday’s illness to 242 daily cases. According to Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dyck, this is almost three times the average two weeks ago.

in the meantime Thursday media briefing, Willemsvan Embankment Immediate vaccination of qualified children was a priority, and they said they could be fully protected by the end of the vaccine series and the start of school.

“Vaccines not only protect students and make face-to-face activities safer, but also make life easier for parents and guardians because vaccinated children are not quarantined after close contact. You can do it, “said Willems Van. Embankment Said.

Willemsvan, like the previous grade Embankment He said it was up to the local school board and supervisors to decide on the district’s mask requirements. But whether students or staff should wear masks is not as easy as determining the status of the vaccine, she said.

She pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that elementary schools require everyone to have a mask because most students are too young to be vaccinated.

“Similarly, the CDC also makes it very clear that if the incidence of illness is very high, everyone should wear a mask and be vaccinated so that the incidence of illness is reduced. Willems Van Embankment Said.

Madison Metropolitan School District on Thursday Announcement In the fall, all students and staff are required to wear masks while traveling within the school building or by bus.

In a letter to the district, the district foreman Carlton Jenkins said:It’s not a time of self-satisfaction. “

“CDC, AAP, and community health experts continue to recommend masks as an effective tool for schools to suppress the COVID-19 index, allowing us to be physically together. It provides an opportunity for a safe, engaging and fair face-to-face learning experience. Students, “he wrote.

As of Thursday, 2,848,546 Wisconsin people, or 48.9 percent of the population Completely vaccinated For COVID-19.

This includes nearly 28 percent of the state’s 12 to 15 years old, and 38 percent of the 16 and 17 years old.

Over 40% of Wisconsin residents aged 18 to 24 are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Ryan Westerguard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Infectious Diseases Department, said more college students in that age range need to be vaccinated to prevent an increase in infections when they return to campus. rice field.

He pointed out that the state’s fall surge began the week after many campuses were open to students, with some communication between students. Increasing number of cases in the community..

“I know how this works because I have the data. In September 2020, I was told that this would happen when sensitive people returned from all over the world. Also, the effectiveness of the vaccine. We also know that it can be completely prevented based on gender, so let’s prevent it. “

Willemsvan Embankment DHS said it is working with universities in the state to make vaccines available on campus and to help students contact students about vaccine status.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is also increasing with the daily number of cases. As of Wednesday, 143 According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association, people were hospitalized with COVID-19. A week ago, there were 97 inpatients.

Westerguard said southeastern Wisconsin and Fox Valley are the two regions most concerned about increased hospitalization.

“As in the whole country, cases are increasing across the state, but when talking about serious illnesses that require hospitalization, these appear to be leading the curve in increasing morbidity. It’s a region, “said Westerguard. ..

Milwaukee saw a large crowd gather to see Milwaukee Bucks win the NBA Championships and celebrations on Tuesday. Continued in the city on Thursday..Willemsvan Embankment He congratulated Bucks, but warned that there were concerns about a lack of masks at large rallies.

“A combination of unvaccinated people who may not be wearing masks in these nearby environments, the fact that people were really loud and yelling, this is a great way to spread the infection, The presence of delta variants in our state-we think we will see, resulting in additional incidents. ” Embankment Said.

Willemsvan Embankment State officials have confirmed an increasing proportion of COVID-19 cases in which the delta mutant is sequenced within the state, especially among unvaccinated individuals, where the mutant is a previous version of the virus. Warned that it would spread faster than.