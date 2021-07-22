15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gray Bruce on Thursday





Article content The community’s public health department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in Gray Bruce on Thursday for the second consecutive day.

Article content However, both the number of active cases (currently 146) and the number of active high-risk contacts (currently 374) decreased slightly from Wednesday’s 147 active cases and 390 high-risk contacts. Did. Five of the new cases reported Thursday were from Owen Sound and three were from Chatsworth. Saugeen First Nation, Gray Highlands and Meaford each had two new cases, one new case from Hanover. Currently, six Gray Bruce residents are admitted to a local hospital with a confirmed case of COVID-19, and one local case is admitted to a hospital outside the region. The Gray Bruce Health Unit has also updated the number of deaths in the area due to the virus so far. Nine people died in Gray Blues, another death related to a local population who acquired the infection and was treated outside the area, and another death related to the Gray Blues population who acquired the infection but died outside of Gray 7 There was a person’s death. -Blues. To date, 2,041 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Gray Blues. According to public health, 1,876 of these cases are considered resolved. In terms of vaccines, 208,951 COVID-19 shots were given in Gray Bruce, including 9,355 doses given last week. Dr. Ian Ala, a local medical officer, said that 75% of eligible Gray Bruce residents had been given the first COVID-19 vaccine to date at the virtual city hall announced by Bruce Power on Wednesday. , Eligible locals received both shots. Nearly 60% of vaccines are given at herd immunity clinics. Public health plans to reduce these large clinics by the end of July and increase the number of pop-up and mobile clinics covered. “In the next six weeks, we will go to the community and provide people with vaccines in the easiest way. Employers and people with mobility and transportation problems, the Amish / Mennonite community, or less. It’s a group that may not be there. I want to go to the clinic, “he said. “We deliver to mall, gym and hockey games. You name it.”

