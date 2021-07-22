July 22 COVID-19 Update: 287 active cases, 26 new cases, 20 recovery, no deaths

Reported vaccine

An additional 7,286 COVID-19 vaccines were given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 1,366,006.

An additional 7,286 COVID-19 vaccines reported today were given to residents living in the following zones: Far North Central, 21; Far Northeast, 67; Northwest, 595; North Central, 480; Northeast, 222; Saskatoon, 1,846; Central West, 200; Central East, 395; Regina, 2,149; Southwest, 142; South Central, 216; and Southeast, 600. 267 doses were given with the area of ​​residence on hold.

74% of people over 12 years old are first vaccinated and 60% of people over 12 years old are fully vaccinated.

Status of population vaccination as of July 20, 2021 group Estimated

population received

First dose completely

Vaccination 80 years and over 51,352 47,786 (93%) 45,166 (88%) 70-79 years old 82,304 74,296 (90%) 69,953 (85%) 60-69 years old 140,471 121,597 (87%) 111,789 (80%) 50-59 years old 142,537 113,786 (80%) 99,209 (70%) 40-49 years old 150,870 109,665 (73%) 89,942 (60%) 30-39 years old 178,012 115,880 (65%) 88,608 (50%) 18-29 years old 181,622 113,358 (62%) 77,228 (43%) 12-17 years old 91,446 55,694 (61%) 31,918 (35%)

Pfizer shipments have resumed and Saskatchewan will receive record high doses until the end of July.

More than 97,000 Pfizer vaccines have been vaccinated this week and more than 180,000 are expected in the next two weeks. Shipments are provided to state-wide pharmacies and SHA clinics. Replacing the mRNA vaccine with a second dose has proven safe and effective, but people between the ages of 12 and 17 and those looking for Pfizer as a second dose now You need to look for a vaccination clinic and appointment.

Paste to COVID now

It will take two weeks from the second dose to achieve optimal prophylaxis, so over the long weekends, we will look ahead to where we plan to return to school and get vaccinated. Delaying vaccination plans only gives more time for potential community infections. All COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in Canada have been shown to be safe and effective against COVID-19 and reduce serious illness and mortality. Pfizer and the latest mRNA vaccines can be used interchangeably to complete a series of two vaccines, and full vaccination means fewer COVID-19 cases in the community.

All Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 who received the first vaccination are eligible for a second vaccination every 28 days. Vaccination appointments can be booked online from the Saskatchewan Department of Health, whether you request a first or second vaccination. www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 Or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). Addresses and opening hours for drive-through clinics and walk-in clinics are available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax..

A map of participating pharmacies throughout the state is available at the following URL: www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.. This online tool contains a link to the pharmacy booking website, which provides details on the vaccine brands offered at each location.

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 26 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on July 22, bringing the state to a total of 49,556 cases.

The new case is in the next zone. Far Northeast, 1; Northwest, 2; North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 5; Regina, 1; and South Central, 1.1 Cases withholding residence information. One case has been reassigned to the northwest zone. Five cases of Saskatchewan residents being tested outside the state have been added to the following zones: And southeast, 1.

No new deaths reported today..

A total of 48,694 and 287 collections are considered active.

There are 59 people in the hospital. Forty-eight people are inpatient: Far Northwest, 1; Northwest, 7; North Central, 7; Saskatoon, 15; Central East, 1; Regina, 15; South Central, 1; and Southeast, 1.11. A person is in the intensive care unit. Northwest, one person. North Central, 2; Saskatoon, 5; and Regina, 3.

The 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 30 (2.5 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the last few months is available at the following URL: https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

There were 1,744 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on July 21, 2021.

To date, 949,044 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of July 20, 2021, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 799,523 tests per million people. The national tax rate was 999,719.

Today, no new strain results have been reported for the mutant strain of concern. Of the 7,961 VOCs with strains identified by Saskatchewan whole genome sequencing, 7,027 is alpha (B.1.1.7), 505 is delta (B.1.617.2), and 419 is gamma (P.1). , 10 is beta (P.1). B.1.351).

State’s total number of cases of health care workers, source of infection, age, gender, breakdown of total cases by region, total tests to date, per capita test rates, and current number of confirmed variants of concern The COVID-19 statistics look like this:Found in http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases..

Live with COVID-19

Guidance on living with COVID-19, such as self-isolation requirements when COVID-19 test is positive, masking expectations, corporate and workplace information, acute care, long-term care, personal visit requirements, etc. go https://www.saskatchewan.ca/living-with-covid..

General COVID-19 information

For inquiries from the general public [email protected]..