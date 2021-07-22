Health
Manitoba reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death-Winnipeg
Manitoba health authorities have 56 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Another person with the infection and the virus died.
According to a local announcement sent Thursday, the latest victim is a man in his thirties from the Southern Health Area.
Of the new cases, 22 are in Winnipeg Health Area, 14 in Interlake-Eastern Health Area, 13 in Southern Health Area, 4 in Northern Health Area, and 3 in Prairie Mountain Health Area.
Authorities conducted 1,552 lab tests COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It was completed on Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke and COVID-19
The state states that there are currently 537 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, of which 285 have been confirmed. Variant of concern..
As of Wednesday morning, the 5-day test positive rate was 3.3% in the state and 2.8% in Winnipeg.
Trend story
Health officials say there were 105 Manitoba people in the hospital as a result COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) As of Wednesday morning, including 28 ICUs.
Since March 2020, Manitoba has reported 57,322 COVID-19 cases, killing 1,167 Manitoba with the virus.
Do you have any questions about COVID-19? There are some things you need to know.
Symptomatology You may have a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing. Very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop more serious illnesses. The risk for this is highest in the elderly and in people with severe chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung, and kidney disease. If you have any symptoms Contact public health authorities..
To Prevent the spread of the virus, Experts recommend frequent hand washing and coughing on your sleeves. We also recommend that you minimize contact with others, stay at home as much as possible, and stay at a distance of 2 meters from others when you go out. In situations where it is not possible to keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of non-medical face masks or covers to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets that may carry the virus. .. Masks or face covers are required in indoor public spaces in some states and municipalities across the country.
For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, Please see the coronavirus page..
