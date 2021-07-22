Vaccinated people are required to wear masks in indoor public spaces, according to Philadelphia officials. What’s New from WDEL News





If you visit a public space in Philadelphia, you will need to wear a face mask with or without vaccination, according to new guidance released by the Philadelphia Department of Health on Thursday. Authorities said it was “highly recommended” to wear a mask, but could not request a mask. Unvaccinated people are advised to double their masks to protect themselves and others. Philadelphia ended the Maskman date on June 11th. What you need to know Concerns over the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta mutant among unvaccinated people have led city officials to issue new indoor face mask guidance.

A deputy health commissioner in Philadelphia said the city is seeing a small but disturbing increase in hospitalization among children who are currently unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Unvaccinated Philadelphians are advised to avoid crowded public spaces and, if not possible, wear two face masks to protect themselves and others. With the rise of the COVID-19 delta mutant, infection is increasing throughout the United States. Highly contagious viral mutations have tripled the number of new infections in the last two weeks. The majority of new hospitalizations are among young, unvaccinated people. The southern states have been hit hardest by the recent waves. As of this week, more than one million people have been vaccinated in Philadelphia at least once, Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. In total, 60.8% of adults are fully vaccinated and 73.9% are vaccinated at least once. According to the Philadelphia Ministry of Health.. The city began vaccination of all residents on April 19. “We encourage those who are ready to continue vaccination and join the millions of people who have received this life-saving vaccine in Philadelphia,” Kenny said. Despite being fully vaccinated, it is possible for someone to become infected with the coronavirus, but the effects of the disease have been significantly slowed. Vaccinated people with so-called “breakthrough infections” are unlikely to require hospitalization or die. Therefore, public health authorities around the world are emphasizing the importance of vaccination. (If you still need vaccination, Here’s a tool for finding the closest vaccination provider to your home.. ) In addition to public indoor mask guidance, city officials have recommended avoiding crowded indoor spaces. Philadelphia is calling on people to take new precautions, but Philadelphia’s prevalence is much lower than last month. As of Thursday, five were admitted to a municipal hospital with COVID-19 and one was on ventilator. In April 2020, nearly 850 people were hospitalized for severe infections. The city has averaged 64 newly reported daily cases in the last two weeks, the Department of Health said. The same average of 7,362 positive cases in mid-November 2020. Deputy Health Commissioner Cheryl Betigor said authorities have recently seen a “small but disturbing increase” in hospitalizations for children whose cases have doubled. Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is not approved for children under the age of 12. Federal health officials said approval may not be available until the winter of 2022. “It’s time for all of us to do what we need to do to protect the children in our city. That means we haven’t been fully vaccinated yet, and we’re all public. It means returning to wearing a mask in the field, “Bettigor said in writing. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, 3,763 Philadelphians have been killed for COVID-19-related illnesses. Another 146,142 inhabitants have been infected with the virus, some of whom continue to suffer from prolonged health effects.

