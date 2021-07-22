Health
A double-dose vaccine series may be offered to people previously infected with COVID-19: NACI-nationwide
Canada’s Vaccine Advisory Board recommends an approved full two-dose series COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A vaccine for people who have previously been infected with the coronavirus.
The National Immunology Advisory Board (NACI) updated its recommendations on Thursday, stating that “a complete series of COVID-19 vaccines can be provided to individuals who have confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.”
In making the recommendations, the advisory board took into account data from actual studies.
Some of them included the protective immune response that previous coronavirus infections provided against reinfection. How individuals who have previously been infected with the virus responded after receiving one and two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the “safety of two doses” of the approved vaccine.
In a statement released Thursday, NACI Chair Dr. Sherry Dikes said: COVID19 vaccine. “
“It’s not clear how this protection is converted to new mutants of the new coronavirus,” Dr. Dikes said, “many reasons the jurisdiction may provide and individuals may choose. Including infectious diseases [for] Participation in activities and trips. “
Tam states that the “most important thing” is to receive a second COVID-19 vaccination following a question on NACI guidance on AstraZeneca.
Dr. Teresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, did the same.
Trend story
“At this point, people who have been previously infected have an immune response that is enhanced by one or two doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Tam.
However, the advisory board also recommends that previously infected individuals should wait until “the acute symptoms of COVID-19 are gone and others are no longer infected.” did.
According to NACI, other factors such as the degree of COVID-19 infection in the community, the circulation of variant of concern, and the risk of exposure to coronavirus and serious illness are also considered when deciding when to vaccinate. Must be put in.
Do Canadians Need a Third Pfizer Shot?
Meanwhile, in a study published Wednesday, two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine were given to highly contagious delta coronavirus variants as well as to the previously predominant alpha variant. It has been shown to be about as effective.
The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that two Pfizer shots were 88% more effective in preventing symptomatological disorders with delta variants than 93.7% against alpha variants. it was done.
“There was only a slight difference in vaccine efficacy with the delta mutant compared to the alpha mutant after two vaccinations,” said a UK Public Health Service (PHE) researcher. I am writing in.
Pfizer shots are estimated to be less effective against symptomatic illnesses, according to Israeli data, but protection against severe illnesses remains high.
PHE has previously stated that the first dose of either vaccine is about 33% effective against the symptomatic disease of the delta mutant.
A full study published Wednesday found that a single dose of Pfizer shot was 36% effective and a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was about 30% effective.
“The discovery of reduced efficacy after the first dose will support efforts to maximize vaccine intake with two doses between vulnerable groups in the context of delta mutant circulation,” the study authors said. Said.
— Use files from Reuters
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
..
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8052519/2-dose-covid-vaccine-series-naci-update/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]