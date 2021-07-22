A double-dose vaccine series may be offered to people previously infected with COVID-19: NACI-nationwide

Canada’s Vaccine Advisory Board recommends an approved full two-dose series COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) A vaccine for people who have previously been infected with the coronavirus.

The National Immunology Advisory Board (NACI) updated its recommendations on Thursday, stating that “a complete series of COVID-19 vaccines can be provided to individuals who have confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

In making the recommendations, the advisory board took into account data from actual studies.

Some of them included the protective immune response that previous coronavirus infections provided against reinfection. How individuals who have previously been infected with the virus responded after receiving one and two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the “safety of two doses” of the approved vaccine.

In a statement released Thursday, NACI Chair Dr. Sherry Dikes said: COVID19 vaccine. “

“It’s not clear how this protection is converted to new mutants of the new coronavirus,” Dr. Dikes said, “many reasons the jurisdiction may provide and individuals may choose. Including infectious diseases [for] Participation in activities and trips. “

















Tam states that the “most important thing” is to receive a second COVID-19 vaccination following a question on NACI guidance on AstraZeneca – June 18, 2021.



Dr. Teresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, did the same.

“At this point, people who have been previously infected have an immune response that is enhanced by one or two doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Tam.

However, the advisory board also recommends that previously infected individuals should wait until “the acute symptoms of COVID-19 are gone and others are no longer infected.” did.

According to NACI, other factors such as the degree of COVID-19 infection in the community, the circulation of variant of concern, and the risk of exposure to coronavirus and serious illness are also considered when deciding when to vaccinate. Must be put in.

















Do Canadians Need a Third Pfizer Shot? – July 12, 2021



Meanwhile, in a study published Wednesday, two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine were given to highly contagious delta coronavirus variants as well as to the previously predominant alpha variant. It has been shown to be about as effective.

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that two Pfizer shots were 88% more effective in preventing symptomatological disorders with delta variants than 93.7% against alpha variants. it was done.

“There was only a slight difference in vaccine efficacy with the delta mutant compared to the alpha mutant after two vaccinations,” said a UK Public Health Service (PHE) researcher. I am writing in.

Pfizer shots are estimated to be less effective against symptomatic illnesses, according to Israeli data, but protection against severe illnesses remains high.

PHE has previously stated that the first dose of either vaccine is about 33% effective against the symptomatic disease of the delta mutant.

A full study published Wednesday found that a single dose of Pfizer shot was 36% effective and a single dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was about 30% effective.

“The discovery of reduced efficacy after the first dose will support efforts to maximize vaccine intake with two doses between vulnerable groups in the context of delta mutant circulation,” the study authors said. Said.

— Use files from Reuters

