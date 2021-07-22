Why fully vaccinated people have a breakthrough COVID infection





According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing serious illness, but millions of vaccinated people can get a breakthrough infection. So far, most cases are mild and have few or no symptoms. Of the more than 160 million people who are fully vaccinated in the United States, 5,500 (mainly the elderly and those with underlying illness) are hospitalized or dead, according to the CDC. Dr. Paul Dupre, a vaccine researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, says it is important to vaccinate against the coronavirus so that fewer viruses mutate and spread. “The importance of a breakthrough infectious disease is that vaccinated people can take over it,” Duplex said. “What we should think about is not the human Petri dish, but the person who allows the virus to replicate out of control and turn into the next virus of concern.” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, explained that breakthrough cases do not mean that the vaccine is failing. “It doesn’t mean that it doesn’t protect against infection. It has a high degree of protection against infection, but not as high as a very high protection against severe illness,” Forch told CBS Evening News Anchor Nora O. Said’Donnell. “Looking at a breakthrough infection does not mean that it reduces the ability of the vaccine to protect you from serious illness.” More



Music lovers have recently returned to Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Peach Festival, after being canceled last year for COVID-19. Geoff Friedman and Julie Greenhouse were one of the fans who rushed to the outdoor amphitheater for four days of high-octane music. “It was a hippie festival where people hugged and gave high fives nearby,” Friedman said. There was no mask insight in the crowd of 16,000. “It didn’t really happen to us that we were at risk. We were outside. We were all vaccinated,” Greenhouse said. Told. However, no vaccination was needed. Forty-eight hours after the last curtain call, the fully vaccinated Greenhouse developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. “I would have been smarter if I thought that unvaccinated people could get COVID,” she said. The next day, Friedman also tested positive, followed by 13 of the festival’s friends who had a groundbreaking infection. “We were fortunate that the vaccine protected us and showed only mild symptoms,” Greenhouse said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-breakthrough-infections/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos