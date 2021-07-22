West Nile virus confirmed in Los Angeles County mosquitoes





Greater Los Angeles County The Vector Control District released the first West Nile virus-positive mosquito sample confirmed this year in its service area on Thursday. Samples of positive mosquitoes were collected from mosquito traps at Bellflower (90706), Studio City (91602), and Tarzana (91356), confirming the presence of the virus in mosquito populations within the community. The results of additional samples are pending. GLACVCD officials say the confirmation serves as the district’s first positive West Nile virus mosquito pool this year, while viral activity is steadily increasing across California, including other vector-controlled jurisdictions in the county. Stated. In addition, dead birds in Valley Village were confirmed to be WNV positive. “The West Nile virus is endemic to Los Angeles County and is detected by local public health agencies each summer,” said Susanne Kluh, director of science and technology services at GLACVCD. “This virus spreads throughout our bird population and is bitten by infected mosquitoes and infects humans.” Due to the lack of a human vaccine against West Nile virus, residents must wear insect repellents and actively work to prevent mosquito bites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends products containing the active ingredients DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or lemon eucalyptus oil as safe and effective against mosquitoes that may transmit the disease when used according to the label. increase. Deliver top stories every day!Apply FOX11 Fast5 Newsletter.. Then get the latest news alerts with the FOX11 News app.Download for iOS or Android.. Anais Medina Diaz, a spokeswoman for GLACVCD, said: “But at this point, it’s very important to remember that the virus can be ubiquitous, even if it hasn’t been detected yet.” One in five people infected with the virus present with symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and skin rashes, which can last for days to months. Severe symptoms include high fever, weakness, stiff neck, coma, paralysis, and in some cases death. One in 150 people infected with the virus will need to be hospitalized. GLACVCD encourages residents to play an active role in reducing the threat of nearby WNV in the following ways: Eliminates water that collects in clogged gutters, tubs, discarded tires, buckets, tubs, or anything that holds water for more than a week. Make sure the swimming pool, spa and pond are properly maintained.

Change the water in pet dishes, bird baths and other small containers weekly.

Request mosquitofish from the local vector management area for placement in a decorative pond.When

Wear EPA-recommended insect repellents outdoors where mosquitoes may be present.When

Report the neglected (green) pool in your neighborhood to your vector management area. For an extensive list of sources and recommended solutions, please visit: www.tiptosstakeaction.org..For more information, Residents can contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at 562-944-9656 or online. www.glacvcd.org.. For the latest Southern California news, visit FOX11 Los Angeles.

