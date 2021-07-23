Countries move forward with mixed and match COVID vaccine





Although the data are preliminary, some countries are proceeding with mixing and matching of mRNA and adenoviral vector COVID-19 vaccines, often due to supply challenges. Germany recently Official recommendation Mix-and-match encourages citizens to follow AstraZeneca shots at mRNA vaccine doses. Prime Minister Angela Merkel led by tracking the initial dose of AstraZeneca as follows: June Moderna Shot.. Other countries like Canada When Thailand I started vaccination on a different schedule. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have not issued specific recommendations, but recently promoted a mixed-and-match approach. Press release.. “There is good scientific evidence to expect this strategy to be safe and effective when applied to vaccination against COVID-19,” the press release said. “Preliminary results from studies in Spain, Germany, and the United Kingdom suggest that there are no satisfactory immune response and safety concerns. More data will be awaited soon, and the EMA says they We will continue to review these when they become available. “ In its release, the EMA and ECDC stated that this approach “pots to protect populations more quickly and make better use of available vaccine supplies.” However, neither the World Health Organization (WHO) nor the CDC has approved this approach. Currently of CDC Website Inoculating an adenoviral vector vaccine after the first dose of mRNA shot is considered “only in limited exceptional circumstances”. In addition, the United States still has ample vaccine supply, so rushing to offer a mixed-and-match approach is not as necessary as in the countries where it is done. continue Struggle for access. WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, MD, said in an online briefing that mixing and matching trends could lead to “chaotic situations.” Reuters report.She wrote later Tweet The future of the heterogeneous approach should be determined by public health agencies. “Data from mixed studies of different vaccines are awaited,” she said. “Both immunogenicity and safety need to be evaluated.” Preliminary evidence cited by the health organization that adopted the strategy is from Oxford. Com-COV researchSubmitted to, LancetPreprint server. A single-blind randomized trial of 830 participants found that mixing Pfizer with AstraZeneca resulted in a stronger antibody response than two AstraZeneca. Similar results have been seen recently German study.. NS Small trial A team from the University of Saarland in Hamburg said, “With all the parameters we examined, [the heterologous regimen] It was similar or superior to a similar mRNA regimen, “said co-author and immunologist Dr. Martina Sester. Today’s MedPage.. “What was significantly different from both homologous regimens was that T cells were significantly superior. [in the heterologous regimen] More than both homologous Astra and homologous mRNA regimens, “she said. Gregory Poland, MD, Ph.D., Vaccine Research Group, Mayo Clinic, Today’s MedPage Large-scale mixing and matching is “quite inevitable.” “Many people don’t know what [vaccine] Poland said, “They got it and many locales may not always have good records.” But he said there is still much to learn about the safety of mixing and matching. The results of the Com-COV study suggest that this strategy may increase symptoms such as chills, malaise, headache, and muscle aches. Rare adverse events can occur as a result of a mix-and-match strategy, but it takes time and millions of doses to find, he said. Last updated: July 22, 2021 Caragrant In February 2021, he joined MedPage Today’s Enterprise & Investigative Reporting team. She is in charge of psychiatry, mental health and medical education. To follow

