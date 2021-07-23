LA County, Long Beach reports another increase in COVID-19 cases • Long Beach Post News

In fact, during June, 20% of all newly reported COVID infections in the county occurred among fully vaccinated people.

This increased from 11% in May and 5% in April. However, public health director Barbara Ferrer said the increase is normal given the ever-increasing number of people who are fully vaccinated.

She also emphasized that infected, fully vaccinated people generally have very mild cases — the benefits that the vaccine has always promised.

“Very few of them were hospitalized and a few died,” Feller said. “Yes, there are many precautions if fully vaccinated. This is what vaccines are always good at, protecting people from serious illness and death. And these vaccines Even with the “Delta” variant, it holds up very well. “

She said that the fact that fully vaccinated people are still infected should not be considered ineffective shots and should be used as an excuse to avoid people getting shots. Said not.

“Seat belts don’t prevent all the bad things that can happen in a car accident, but they provide excellent protection, so we all use them on a daily basis,” she said.

She said that when the vaccination program began, the main benefit cited was the ability to prevent people from being hospitalized or dying from the virus. Increasing infections have been seen in the county (the majority of unvaccinated people), and infections are expected to occur among those who have had seizures. And she said that without the vaccine, the number of infections would be much higher.

According to the county, of the approximately 4.85 million people who were fully vaccinated between January 19 and Tuesday, 6,520 were virus-positive at a rate of 0.13%. This is up from 0.09% last week.

Of the fully vaccinated people who tested positive during that period, only 287 were hospitalized, up 0.0059% of the vaccinated population from 0.0045% last week. Thirty vaccinated people died, accounting for 0.0006%.

The latest figures provided by the county on Thursday show that 5.3 million of the county’s approximately 10.3 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated, accounting for about 52%. Approximately 1.3 million counties are under the age of 12 and are not eligible for shooting.

The county reported 2,767 new COVID infections on Thursday. This is the maximum number per day since February. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the new incident has raised the county’s cumulative total to 1,276,137. The number of daily cases exceeded 1,000 for 14 consecutive days.

Long Beach on Thursday reported 138 new cases.Daily new cases and 7-day positive rate per 100,000 residents Increased again To 16.6 and 8.3% respectively.

In the county, the average daily rate of people tested positive for the virus rose slightly to 5.26% on Thursday, compared to 5.2% the day before. The percentage one month ago was 0.7%.

Hospitalizations at facilities in the Long Beach area surged to 47, the highest score since mid-March, after stabilizing at 37 for five days.

The county reported an additional 13 deaths, increasing the total death toll to 24,607. Long Beach reported one new death from COVID-19, killing a total of 950 people.

Health officials have pointed out the highly infectious Delta strain of COVID-19 head-on for the recent surge in cases across the country. The first subspecies detected in India have increased prevalence throughout the state and currently account for the majority of the confirmed subspecies in the county.