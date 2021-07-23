Pfizer is OK for Australian children between the ages of 12 and 15 and under the age of 40

Australian medical regulators have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years, but the federal government said September or October was the earliest time for anyone under the age of 40 to get a jab. It states that it is expected to be.

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA / Sipa USA

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the Therapeutic Goods Department’s decision for people aged 12 to 15 this morning on Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine was previously approved only for Australians over the age of 16.

The next step is for the Australian Immunity Technical Advisory Group to provide recommendations on which groups of children should be prioritized.

The expert vaccine committee also provides advice on when and how to administer jabs.

They have recently met with global experts to inform them of their deliberations.

If ATAGI emits a green light, children with impaired immune systems or underlying medical conditions will soon be added to the vaccine deployment and will have access to Pfizer.

The final decision is scheduled by the end of next week.

Extensive vaccination of Australian children is not expected until all adults receive injections.

Hunt confirmed that September-early October is the timeline for people under the age of 40 to receive their first Pfizer jab.

“This is a window, not a specific date at this stage,” he said.

“If there was a change, it would move forward, not push it back.”

Once deployed among adults in Australia, the vaccine may be given to children in schools, general practitioners, pharmacists and mass vaccination centers.

Earlier this week, British authorities approved a vaccine for use in children with severe disabilities and health.

UK regulators have decided to oppose vaccination of people under the age of 18 who do not have an underlying health condition.

In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine was approved at the beginning of the year between the ages of 12 and 15.

President Joe Biden said Thursday he was optimistic that children under the age of 12 would be approved for vaccination in the coming months.

AstraZeneca continues to be the preferred vaccine for people over the age of 60 due to its low risk of rare blood clots.

Meanwhile, the domestic cabinet will meet on Friday to approve the terms of the latest report on the quarantine of returning international travelers.

Federal, state, and territory leaders are expected to be able to quarantine people at home, rather than at hotels that are responsible for multiple coronavirus leaks and outbreaks.

The Senate Committee is also expected to hear from senior health authorities on Friday about Australia’s pandemic response.

Hunt defended a significant delay in the deployment of delinquent vaccines for people with disabilities after cases were confirmed in Sydney homes.

The group was the first of the highest priorities for vaccines intended to be fully deployed by Easter.

The minister said more than 24,000 doses had been delivered to residents of persons with disabilities who had been vaccinated more than 3,700 times.

More pharmacies are being brought into deployment. Approximately 4000 chemists nationwide are authorized to participate in this program.

-Use AAP