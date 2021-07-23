Health
Pfizer is OK for Australian children between the ages of 12 and 15 and under the age of 40
Australian medical regulators have approved the Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 years, but the federal government said September or October was the earliest time for anyone under the age of 40 to get a jab. It states that it is expected to be.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt confirmed the Therapeutic Goods Department’s decision for people aged 12 to 15 this morning on Friday.
The Pfizer vaccine was previously approved only for Australians over the age of 16.
The next step is for the Australian Immunity Technical Advisory Group to provide recommendations on which groups of children should be prioritized.
The expert vaccine committee also provides advice on when and how to administer jabs.
They have recently met with global experts to inform them of their deliberations.
If ATAGI emits a green light, children with impaired immune systems or underlying medical conditions will soon be added to the vaccine deployment and will have access to Pfizer.
The final decision is scheduled by the end of next week.
Extensive vaccination of Australian children is not expected until all adults receive injections.
Hunt confirmed that September-early October is the timeline for people under the age of 40 to receive their first Pfizer jab.
“This is a window, not a specific date at this stage,” he said.
“If there was a change, it would move forward, not push it back.”
Once deployed among adults in Australia, the vaccine may be given to children in schools, general practitioners, pharmacists and mass vaccination centers.
Earlier this week, British authorities approved a vaccine for use in children with severe disabilities and health.
Get InDaily in your inbox. every day. Best local news at lunchtime every day.
Thank you for signing up for the InDaily Newsletter.
UK regulators have decided to oppose vaccination of people under the age of 18 who do not have an underlying health condition.
In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine was approved at the beginning of the year between the ages of 12 and 15.
President Joe Biden said Thursday he was optimistic that children under the age of 12 would be approved for vaccination in the coming months.
AstraZeneca continues to be the preferred vaccine for people over the age of 60 due to its low risk of rare blood clots.
Meanwhile, the domestic cabinet will meet on Friday to approve the terms of the latest report on the quarantine of returning international travelers.
Federal, state, and territory leaders are expected to be able to quarantine people at home, rather than at hotels that are responsible for multiple coronavirus leaks and outbreaks.
The Senate Committee is also expected to hear from senior health authorities on Friday about Australia’s pandemic response.
Hunt defended a significant delay in the deployment of delinquent vaccines for people with disabilities after cases were confirmed in Sydney homes.
The group was the first of the highest priorities for vaccines intended to be fully deployed by Easter.
The minister said more than 24,000 doses had been delivered to residents of persons with disabilities who had been vaccinated more than 3,700 times.
More pharmacies are being brought into deployment. Approximately 4000 chemists nationwide are authorized to participate in this program.
-Use AAP
Local news issues
Media diversity is under threat in Australia. Not as much as South Australia. The state needs multiple voices to move it forward, and you can help with donations of all sizes to InDaily.Your contribution goes directly to helping our journalists reveal the facts.. Click below to help InDaily keep revealing the facts.
powered by
PressPatron
Sources
2/ https://indaily.com.au/news/2021/07/23/pfizer-approved-for-australian-children-aged-12-to-15/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]