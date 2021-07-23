Health
If more adults are not vaccinated, more children will be infected with COVID-19
- Despite the increasing number of cases, vaccination of all eligible age groups is slowing.
- This tendency can lead to more cases among children.
- Children can potentially experience serious health consequences, including death from COVID-19.
- Coronavirus variants, which can be more dangerous, are a special concern for unvaccinated children.
- Vaccination of more adults and teens helps protect unvaccinated children and other vulnerable groups.
Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the first emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, the United States has been working to vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity. It’s done. The population is no longer affected by the disease.
However, according to recent data, achieving that goal can be a bigger challenge than originally thought.
As of July 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported: 56.4% In the United States, some people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.
In addition, 48.8 percent of the total US population is fully vaccinated.
But according to Dr. John S. Seaferin, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and Adult Infectious Diseases, Tulane University School of Medicine, is all qualified despite the dramatic increase in COVID-19 case rates in 49 states in the United States. Vaccination of age groups is slowing.
As of July 15, the CDC reported to the authorities that the average number of vaccines given over a 7-day period was
This represents a 35.7 percent decrease from last week’s data. at the same time, Every day It is on the rise rapidly.
On June 19, the 7-day moving average reached a low of 11,386. However, by July 20, the number had skyrocketed to 37,673.
“The predisposition to infections is high, especially among young adults,” said Schieffelin. “This can cause an increase in cases among young children in the near future.”
As the number of cases in children increases, so does the number of cases with serious COVID-19 complications.
Children of COVID-19
In MIS-C, inflammation can occur in any part of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
Schieffelin said that for COVID-19, children with certain pre-existing conditions are at greatest risk.
Children with heart or lung disease, cancer, or severe obesity are at greatest risk.
However, he said the exact risk factors for MIS-C have not been revealed. It can also affect children who do not have an existing condition.
Schieffelin also said that symptoms of long-distance COVID-19 are less common in children than in adults, but can also affect children.
He pointed out
The most common symptoms seen in these children included fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and increased sleep needs.
Finally, there is a risk of death from COVID-19 among children.
according to Dr. Nirai Patel, Chair of the ACAAI COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, 0.00 to 0.26 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the United States were children.
In addition, 0.00 to 0.03 percent of pediatric COVID-19 cases died in the states that reported the data.
This may seem small in percentage, but the number of deaths is not important. According to Patel, 4,087,916 cases of COVID-19 occurred in children, killing a total of 10,628 people.
Patel also said the number of cases of COVID-19 in children is increasing.
During the two weeks (July 1-15, 2021), the cumulative number of child cases increased by 1 percent. In other words, in those two weeks, 43,033 new cases were added to the total number of cases.
Another concern about children is the emergence of newer and more dangerous variants of the virus.
Patel said this was particularly problematic, as children may not be vaccinated due to their younger age or parents’ choices.
Schieffelin further explained that all viruses mutate as they replicate.
The more the coronavirus is transmitted from person to person, the more it mutates and creates mutants.
“Most of these mutations will result in dead-end mutations that cannot compete with those that are already in circulation,” Schieffelin said. “But we are at risk for new variants that are easier to infect and can cause more serious illness.”
Schieffelin said there are currently serious concerns as delta variants can spread very quickly.
He said there are more young people who need to be hospitalized for this variant, although it does not appear to be more toxic.
Given all of the above risks, Schieffelin said it is important for those who are eligible to be vaccinated to do so.
“The increase in the number of cases in one age group is likely to spread to other age groups,” he said. “Increased cases among children pose some risk to their health, while it poses a low risk.”
In addition, Schieffelin pointed out that there are immunocompromised people of all ages who need protection from those around them who are vaccinated.
He further stated that too many cases could overload the hospital, as seen in March 2020.
There will also be increasing public pressure to return to mask obligations and school closures.
“I think we all agree that school closures will have a significant negative impact on children,” said Schieffelin. “But if teachers and parents are not relieved, they will be pressured to close.”
According to Schieffelin, vaccination is an important part of controlling the disease. Extensive vaccination helps reduce infections and protect those who are not vaccinated.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/if-more-adults-dont-get-vaccinated-more-kids-will-develop-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]