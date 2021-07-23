If more adults are not vaccinated, more children will be infected with COVID-19

Share on Pinterest Although the proportion of infants who develop serious illness with COVID-19 is relatively low compared to adults, the number of children actually affected increases as the delta variant spreads to adults.Kara Ming Tung / Getty Images

Despite the increasing number of cases, vaccination of all eligible age groups is slowing.

This tendency can lead to more cases among children.

Children can potentially experience serious health consequences, including death from COVID-19.

Coronavirus variants, which can be more dangerous, are a special concern for unvaccinated children.

Vaccination of more adults and teens helps protect unvaccinated children and other vulnerable groups.

Since the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the first emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, the United States has been working to vaccinate enough people to reach herd immunity. It’s done. The population is no longer affected by the disease.

However, according to recent data, achieving that goal can be a bigger challenge than originally thought.

As of July 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported: 56.4% In the United States, some people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.

In addition, 48.8 percent of the total US population is fully vaccinated.

But according to Dr. John S. Seaferin, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Department of Pediatrics and Adult Infectious Diseases, Tulane University School of Medicine, is all qualified despite the dramatic increase in COVID-19 case rates in 49 states in the United States. Vaccination of age groups is slowing.

As of July 15, the CDC reported to the authorities that the average number of vaccines given over a 7-day period was 270,592 ..

This represents a 35.7 percent decrease from last week’s data. at the same time, Every day It is on the rise rapidly.

On June 19, the 7-day moving average reached a low of 11,386. However, by July 20, the number had skyrocketed to 37,673.

“The predisposition to infections is high, especially among young adults,” said Schieffelin. “This can cause an increase in cases among young children in the near future.”