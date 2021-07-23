What is the change in Covid’s self-quarantine rules? Do they apply to you?





A list of long-awaited workers who can skip self-quarantine when “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace app has been released by the Minister under increasing pressure. Here’s everything you need to know Beginning Thursday, guidance published for the UK will eliminate the need to legally quarantine certain employees providing critical services if they are identified as contacts with Covid by the NHS Test and Trace app. It means that. The government said self-quarantine would continue to be an essential tool to reduce the spread of the virus, but many nominated workers said that “self-quarantine in close contact causes serious disruption to critical services. . “ However, the rules stipulate that this process does not apply to workers who test positive. COVID-19It can also be used for contacts who develop symptoms regardless of role or vaccination status. In these situations, the self-isolation rule is normal. How the Covid-19 NHS app works When is the NHS app “pinged”? If the app user tests positive for the coronavirus, they can choose to share the results anonymously. The NHS will alert other app users who have spent the last few days nearby or are “in close contact”. These alerts are not personally identifiable. “Close contact” is based on an algorithm, but usually means that you are within 2 meters of a person infected with the coronavirus for at least 15 minutes. If an app user who tests positive reserves a test through the app, the test results are automatically sent to the app. However, before notifying close contacts[ランダムIDを共有する]You need to click. If you booked the test via a different route, you’ll also need to use code to link the test results to your app. This means that you do not always receive a close contact warning on the same day that the person receives a positive test result. The self-quarantine period is calculated from the date of close contact with a person who tested positive. Source: NHS test and trace Back to top What if I’m “pinged” from the app? If you are in close contact with someone who tests positive for the coronavirus and you receive an alert that you need to self-quarantine, you should say it at home for 10 days after that contact. It may take up to 10 days for symptoms to appear. People in your family do not need to be quarantined unless you develop symptoms. If you experience coronavirus symptoms in the last 10 days, we recommend that you use the NHS COVID-19 app’s symptom checker to see if you may have coronavirus. Once you’ve verified that your app may be infected with a coronavirus, you’ll be taken to a website where you can book a coronavirus test. If you have coronavirus symptoms, you and everyone in your family or support bubble must be at home until you are tested and get advice on your results and what to do next It will not be. If you do not have any symptoms after 10 days, you can stop self-quarantine. No coronavirus test is required. If you are under the age of 18 and have a positive coronavirus test, you should notify a trusted adult before taking any action. If you have any questions about how the advice applies, or if you are struggling with self-quarantine, we recommend calling 111. Source: NHS test and trace Back to top What alerts does the NHS COVID-19 app send? The NHS COVID-19 app sends alerts in the following situations: You are in close contact with someone who tests positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

You have visited a place where you may have come into contact with another person who tested positive for COVID-19.

The information in your area has changed.

Information about your area about the Variant of Concern.

I booked a test from the app and received the test results.

I have set a reminder to pause contact tracing and turn it back on.

Your guidance has changed. For example, the self-quarantine period has expired.

We recommend updating the app to the latest version.

More than 24 hours have passed without selecting “Notify others” or “Don’t notify others”.

If you need to self-quarantine, you can view it as a self-quarantine countdown timer in the app.

Other warnings may say: “Potential COVID-19 exposure”. Source: NHS test and trace Back to top This change applies to designated workers in specially approved workplaces- Mainly from 16 sectors Includes essential transportation, food supply, emergency services and energy. See full list Here.. Workers also need to be fully vaccinated. This is defined as a person 14 days after the last dose. The government explained that this was not a “total tax exemption” for all workers in the sector. For example, railroad signal operators on which networks depend may be tax exempt, but individual train drivers are not. Covid-19 Drive-Through Test Center for NHS Workers in Wembley, Northwest London credit: Jonathan Brady / PA NS Ministry of Public Health He said certain tests apply when determining whether an individual can participate in a job. These are whether employees are working on key elements of the country’s infrastructure, and whether their absence can lead to loss or compromise of this infrastructure, resulting in one or both of the following: is. -Significant adverse effects on availability, integrity, or delivery of critical services-including services that can result in significant loss of life or casualties if integrity is compromised -Significant impact on national security, defense, or national functioning. NS A separate “return test” scheme has been introduced for more than 10,000 workers In the food chain industry, “pinging” means that you don’t have to self-isolate. The rule changes will only apply to you if your employer receives a letter from the government department with your name on it. If so, you will be able to leave self-quarantine to perform important tasks-otherwise you should self-quarantine as usual. Coronavirus testing site credit: PA When the government pings with the NHS Test and Trace app, it is important that employees continue to self-quarantine, even if they are vaccinated with both, unless the employer has a letter from the government sector. It states. It is specifically named. However, he added that if the employer did not receive the letter, he should contact the relevant government department and consider that self-quarantine of a particular key employee as a contact would cause serious disruption to critical services. .. There are separate arrangements for frontline health and care staff. Listen to the latest Coronavirus Podcast: The list of workers who can skip self-quarantine when “pinged” by the NHS Covid-19 app has been awaited by many due to increased pressure on the government from companies suffering from “ping demics”. The government initially refused to introduce changes to self-isolation rules, but increased pressure from various industries struggling to stay open because staff were ordered to quarantine. A record number of people were told to self-quarantine by a government app- Over 600,000 people in the week until July 14thDoes not cover the period since the restrictions were lifted-causing confusion in many sectors, including retail. According to the Ministry of Health, these changes to the rules are intended to take effect only until August 16, when fully vaccinated close contact is exempt from self-isolation. The government said it would continue to be closely involved in self-isolation rules and regulations with employers during the summer.

