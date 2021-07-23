The benefits of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine still outweigh the risks, CDC data show





“Many hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths can be prevented by the Janssen and mRNA Covid-19 vaccines, far outweighing the risks,” CDC researcher Dr. Hannah Rosenblum told authorities. Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation At the meeting on Thursday. Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are messenger RNA or mRNA vaccines.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated the label on Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine, warning that it could increase the risk of a rare neurological complication known as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). did.

The FDA said 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome were submitted to the US government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System out of the 12.8 million Janssen vaccines given. The FDA said it did not prove that the vaccine could cause the syndrome, but said that there were occasional reports of paralysis.

CDC data show that for women aged 18-29 years, the vaccine prevents the deaths of 8,900 cases of Covid-19 and 5 cases of Covid-19, and only one case of GBS can occur. .. For men of that age group, 6,600 Covid-19 cases and 3 Covid-19 deaths are prevented, and only 2 GBS cases can occur. For every 1 million doses given to women aged 30-49 years, the data show that 10,100 Covid-19 cases and 20 Covid-19 deaths are prevented compared to a risk of approximately 6-7 GBS. Suggests that you can. According to CDC data, men in that age group were able to prevent 7,600 Covid-19 cases and 25 Covid-19 deaths compared to a risk of approximately 7-8 GBS. For every 1 million doses given to women aged 50-64 years, the data could prevent 12,100 Covid-19 cases and 120 Covid-19 deaths compared to a risk of 7-8 GBS. It suggests that you can do it. Among men, the vaccine prevents about 10,100 Covid-19 cases and 140 Covid-19 deaths, with a risk of 14 to 17 GBS cases, according to CDC data. “Beyond the age of 65, the profits are even greater,” Rosenbram said. For women age 65 and older, every 1 million doses prevent approximately 29,000 Covid-19 cases and 840 Covid-19 deaths, compared to a risk of approximately 8-10 GBS. For men of that age group, approximately 36,600 Covid-19 cases and 2,300 Covid-19 deaths are prevented, and 7-8 GBS cases can occur. “The risk of developing Guillain-Barré after Covid is much higher than any of the risks presented here,” Dr. Joan Waldstricher, Chief Medical Officer of Johnson & Johnson, said at a meeting. According to Waldstreicher, as of June 30, about 100 of the more than 12 million people in the United States vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson were GBS, “8 cases per million vaccinated overall. Report rate “. “This was in relation to the various GBS publication rates published in the United States, ranging from 1 to 5 cases per million.” “These risks must be stated.” Some ACIP members said Thursday that they were still concerned about the potential risk of GBS, a neuropathy in which the body’s immune system can damage nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. rice field. “I definitely agree that the overall benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks,” said Dr. Pablo Sanchez, an ACIP member of The Ohio State University pediatrician. “But I’m concerned about Janssen products,” Sanchez said, saying that the risks are not benign, but rarely “very important.” “There is no problem with the continued availability of Janssen products, but I think those risks must be stated in advance to those who are vaccinated,” Sanchez said. “Personally, if that was my choice, at this point I would recommend the messenger RNA vaccine over Janssen products, as I know it.” Dr. Saralong, an ACIP member who is a pediatrician at Drexel University, said: Risks associated with Pfizer and Modana vaccines It must also be part of the conversation. The Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use messenger RNA or mRNA to deliver the vaccine, while the J & J vaccine uses an inactivated common cold virus called adenovirus. June, US Food and Drug Administration Added warning Risk of myocarditis and pericarditis to the fact sheet of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines. The warning points out that reports of adverse events after vaccination, especially after the second dose, suggest an increased risk of both types of heart inflammation. One and complete Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine is given in a single dose, while the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are given twice, 21 and 28 days apart, respectively. “It’s important to have a single-dose product available,” said Dr. Henry Bernstein, an ACIP member of the Hoffstra / Nosel Zucker School of Medicine pediatrician. Bernstein also agreed that profits outweigh risks. ACIP member Dr. Sharon Frey, a vaccine expert at St. Louis University School of Medicine, said: “Risk benefits are leaning towards the benefits of receiving these vaccines in so many ways,” Frey added. “If I’m going to be a recipient of these vaccines, I want to know the data there and provide me with that data as a vaccine receiver. That needs to be achievable. I think it’s something that makes that data available to people so they can choose the one that works best for them. “

