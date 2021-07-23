LA County reports 2,767 COVID-19 cases, the highest number since February – CBS Los Angeles





Los Angeles (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County reported another 2,767 COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This is an 80% increase from last week, the highest number of counties since February. Since the beginning of the pandemic, new incidents have brought the total number of incidents in the county to 1,276,137. County health officials also reported that 13 more people were killed and 24,607 were killed. read more: Veteran chopper pilot and first woman hired by OCFA claim sexism for dismissal “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to those who lost their friends, loved ones and family during this difficult time,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The Delta variant is far more infectious than any virus strain we have ever seen, so in order to increase vaccination rates, we need to add a protective layer to delay infection. People can rest assured about the protection that the vaccine gives you from severe COVID-19 disease, but given the growth of delta variants, the vaccine still protects you from infection to others. I can’t guarantee. This is the real purpose of masking today. It’s about adding a protective layer to prevent heartache from transmitting the virus to others. “ The positive test rate on Thursday was 5.2%. An increase from 1.2% on June 15 when physical distance and capacity limits were lifted in all sectors. The county’s average daily case rate was seven days behind, currently at 12.9 cases per 100,000, up from 7.1 cases per 100,000 last week. In LA County, 59% of the total population over the age of 12 is fully vaccinated, but doctors say that’s not enough. on Wednesday, County reported 2,551 new cases of COVID-19, 20 times increase in one month. read more: Montclair requires city officials to wear vaccine stickers to work without masks The county also shared that 20% of all new infections in June occurred in fully vaccinated Angelenos. Health officials warn that unvaccinated people are at greatest risk of getting COVID-19. Unvaccinated adults are at greatest risk of severe COVID-19 infection in older age or with certain medical conditions. As of July 18, more than 10,845,531 COVID-19 vaccines have been given to people throughout Los Angeles County. To reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection, public health authorities recommend individuals: -Get vaccinated.

-Wear a mask that fits.

-Avoid crowded areas.

-Wash your hands and use hand sanitizers frequently.

-Do not eat with unwashed hands or touch your face.

-Please stay home when you are ill. People over the age of 2 in Los Angeles County are required to wear masks in all indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status. Other news: “I don’t want to stop here”: 84-year-old graduate with a degree in psychology from CSUN From Friday, July 23 to Thursday, July 29, the county-operated vaccination site, LA City site, and St. John’s Well Child and Family Center site are for all vaccinated persons over the age of 18: You have the opportunity to win one of them. Seven packages of tickets for a series of concerts announced by AEG are valid to date, including the Goldover America Tour starring the Simonevilles performance at Harlem Globetrotters, Disney on Ice, and Staples Center Sweepstakes.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/07/22/la-county-covid-cases/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos