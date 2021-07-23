Oregon is calling on counties to “take action now” to delay the resurrected coronavirus

Oregon health officials say there are no plans to restore the entire state Coronavirus Limitations in new concerns Resurrection of infectious diseasesInstead, he urged the county government on Thursday to consider measures to delay its spread.

The Oregon Department of Health consults with local health agencies and encourages action, but does not propose to require health care workers or other employers to mask or vaccinate. Some counties, which have warned of the recent surge in incidents, are currently considering targeted actions.

“A local pandemic calls for effective local public health intervention, not a state-wide response,” Oregon Health Director Patrick Allen said at a news conference.

Allen said low county vaccination Fees should be “take action now” and local authorities should urge residents to be vaccinated, wear masks and avoid social gatherings if they have not received a shot.

Governor Kate Brown’s office went further and said in a statement, “We strongly recommend that local leaders consider taking temporary measures such as masks and physical distance.” ..

Thursday’s comments came just three weeks after Brown lifted all state-wide restrictions, including mask obligations and social distance requirements, on June 30. Since then, hospitalizations and new daily cases of coronavirus have surged in Oregon, as in other parts of the world, and are now slightly higher than at this point in 2020.

Increasing state concerns about the resurgence arose after authorities did not address the threat directly for weeks. Earlier this month, when asked if they thought lifting the state-wide mask mandate would increase cases, officials on July 12 did not respond directly, but instead showed an obsolete decline in cases. Pointed out modeling.

As of Thursday, Oregon reported 169 beds filled with confirmed COVID-19 patients, up from 134 on July 1.

These numbers are significantly lower than at the various peaks of the pandemic, but recent increases in case numbers differ significantly from past surges. Since then, it affects only some of the population who did not choose to immunize against the coronavirus. The vaccine became available worldwide in April.

“The virus has evolved and poses an even greater threat to unvaccinated people,” Allen said. “And the threat is concentrated on unvaccinated people living in low-vaccinated counties.”

State officials haven’t announced recently data Analyze vaccinated and non-vaccinated cases and deaths. But in June, health officials said more than nine out of ten died, and people who had not been fully vaccinated died.

Only about 71% of adults in Oregon are fully or partially vaccinated with COVID-19, which is low in counties such as Josephine, Morrow, and Umatilla. These are part of the same area and currently have the highest case rates. For example, Umatilla County has recorded more than five times as many new cases in the last two weeks as highly vaccinated Multnomah County.

It was even before the highly contagious delta mutant appeared fully in Oregon. Officials on Thursday said variants are now estimated to account for half of all cases, a lower percentage than in other parts of the country. It suggests that Oregon’s orbit may deteriorate in the coming weeks.

However, some local health officials are wary of their obligations, even if they are worried about the increase in cases they have seen.

In Umatilla County, eastern Oregon, the largest increase in cases was seen in any county in the state, increasing from an average of 10 on July 1 to 36 on July 20.

Everything over 30 is “too expensive,” said Joseph Fiumara Jr., director of county health. Told The Oregonian / OregonLive, “It could overwhelm the area very quickly.”

This week, if the case was above that baseline, he said he would ask the county commissioner to make recommendations such as limiting the number of public masks and businesses that could enter at one time. ..

But the obligations are unlikely to work, he said, due to backlash from communities that consistently despise state-issued restrictions.

He said that part of Fiumara’s goal to convince the public to protect himself was to avoid the possibility of Brown reinstating state-wide restrictions, but she is considering doing so. I haven’t heard that.

“I think she will be forced at some point,” he said, as the number of incidents continued to increase.

Jefferson County Health Director is worried because last week’s case trends are in line with those just a year ago. His department was unable to correlate the increasing number of cases after Independence Day with a particular outbreak.

Michael Baker said that using the data at hand, one of two ways could occur: The surge in cases was mainly caused by the July 4th rally and soon subsided, or the surge was caused by greater force and additional intervention.

In the latter case, Baker said he would ask local commissioners in central Oregon to mask and take other steps, as well as the director of health in Umatilla County.

Baker said he believed the incident was caused by the “false sense of security” brought about by Brown’s lifting of restrictions.

“I think we were a little too early,” Baker said of the mask and social distance requirements.

Health doctors in Jackson County are also concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in his county, calling the rapid spread of the disease “disturbing.” According to state data, in the county on July 20, about 39 people were positive for the day from around July 1.

Dr. Jim Shames said his immediate goal is to reach all the last people who actually want the vaccine. His Southern Oregon community.

And he doesn’t think it’s effective to mandate a mask to control the spread of the disease, given the socio-economic and political factors that “make our work difficult.”

Incidents will continue to grow, Shames said, and it’s unclear what the county can do to stop it.

“I can’t see the way,” Shames said. “There is no easy solution.”

