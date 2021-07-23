COVID hospitalization in Central Florida sees record increase





AdventHealth Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalization since the start of the pandemic, The system will cause the system to revive the previous security protocol, officials said Thursday. This increase reflects a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. Health authorities are due to low vaccination rates.. On Thursday, 720 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 at all Advent Health hospitals in the Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Pork, Volcia, and Flagler counties. According to hospital officials, 95% of the hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. The hospital system does not provide a county or hospital breakdown. Wednesday COVID admission:Halifax Health breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record for 2 consecutive days COVID hospitalization on Tuesday:Do you think the pandemic is over?Daytona Beach Hospital is just a hit record of COVID hospitalization This is 20 more patients than the hospital system on Tuesday night. However, it has not yet reached the peak of the hospital system in January, which reported about 900 patients a day. “Our number continues to grow,” Dr. Neil Finkler, Chief Clinical Officer, Central Florida, Advent Health, said in a media briefing Thursday morning. “We are a little concerned about the rate of increase. We are currently seeing the fastest rate of increase seen during the pandemic process.” Due to this surge, AdventHealth postponed a new elective surgery schedule with an overnight stay, required masks in all areas of all facilities, and restricted visitors. Flagler Hospital in St. Johns County had 53 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday afternoon, with an increase of 5 patients in 24 hours, according to spokeswoman Gina Mangus. Of these, 39 were unvaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated, and 11 were fully vaccinated. Currently, 6 patients are on mechanical ventilation. “There is continued evidence that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of the serious effects of COVID-19,” Mangus said. “We encourage everyone to be vaccinated and follow the CDC guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.” According to Mangus, Flagler Hospital reported a maximum of 59 hospitalizations in the first few weeks of January. Halifax Health, which broke the hospitalization record for the second consecutive day this week, reported 79 COVID-19 patients on Thursday afternoon. This is the same number as Wednesday, said spokesman John Guthrie. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, another 235 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida from July 19th to 20th. This is a 4.5% increase in just 24 hours. HHS reported on July 20 that a total of 5,359 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Data for July 21 was not reported as of Thursday afternoon. Florida COVID hospitalization data On June 4, the Florida Department of Health suddenly stopped updating the coronavirus daily. This provided new case count, mortality, positive rate, vaccination rate, and hospitalization data. At the same time, the Health Administration, which was tracking COVID-19 hospitalizations by county daily, stopped providing reports. Governor Ron DeSantis spokesman Christina Pusha said the state stopped reporting due to a reduction in cases and a state positive rate of less than 5%. However, when Florida last released updated COVID information, Florida’s positive rate surged to 11.5% as of July 15. Despite the proliferation of cases, updated COVID-19 hospitalization data is not immediately available. The data reported by the federal government is two weeks behind, and the general public has no way to receive real-time data unless individual hospitals are willing to provide daily figures. Dr. Frederick Southwick, an infectious disease specialist at UF Health Gainesville, said the state should resume daily hospitalization reports at a virtual press conference Thursday. A meeting hosted by the Healthcare Conservation Commission called on DeSantis to “try to take a winning lap” on Florida’s COVID-19 response during a surge in state cases and hospitalizations. “It’s really, really important in a fad or pandemic. Transparency is important. It’s very important for everyone to know what the risks are and what’s happening,” Southwick said. “The only way to decide what to do and how to act is to get the actual data.” Southwick, who was vaccinated with COVID-19 three weeks ago, wasn’t worried about going public without a mask. Now, based on the latest COVID-19 data, he is back to wearing masks everywhere. “Fear is good when it comes to infectious diseases and epidemics,” Southwick said. “Fear keeps you home. Fear makes you wear a mask. Fear will give you the will to vaccinate. And before vaccination, I will die very much. I was afraid. I was very afraid to go to the hospital, but that fear is now removed by the vaccine. “ What is causing COVID hospitalization in Florida? According to Finkler, experts attribute new hospitalizations to highly contagious delta mutants that are rampant among unvaccinated individuals. Vaccinated people can still be infected with COVID-19, but vaccines prevent extreme illness. As of July 15, the state reported a total of 871 delta variant cases, according to the latest FDOH data. This is more than three times the 280 reported last week. Such data will be provided to the media, including The News-Journal, through a weekly public record request by a lawyer representing Gannett. The state does not publish this data. A total of 59% of Florida’s eligible population (people over the age of 12) are vaccinated against the virus, according to the latest updates from the Florida Department of Health. This makes 41% of the eligible population most vulnerable to the virus and its mutations. According to the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mutations occur when a virus mutates. Some variations allow the virus to spread more easily or become resistant to treatments and vaccines. Delta mutants are expected to spread rapidly and account for the majority of new coronavirus cases. Mary C. Mayhew, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Hospital Association, said: “The best precaution is to get vaccinated. It may be a factor that prevents you from getting the virus. If you are one of the few people who are still infected with the virus, it is you. Vaccines will probably keep you away from hospitals and ICUs. Vaccines will probably save your life. “ Hospitals in the Volusia, Flagler, and St. Johns counties do not require employees to be vaccinated, and DeSantis prohibits businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. “A large unvaccinated population puts all vaccinated people at risk,” Southwick said. “It’s an absolute nightmare. What a nightmare if your workers are vaccinated and other workers aren’t vaccinated. It’s a real nightmare and DeSantis is this important for offices and workplaces. We are not addressing any concerns. “ In addition to vaccination, Advent Health personnel encourage the general public to resume wearing masks when in crowded areas. However, DeSantis opposes hiding the obligations of public school students during the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday to sign a ritual bill with Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor2. It has doubled. He said he would demand a special legislative assembly if the federal government moved in the direction of demanding masks at schools. “There was talk of potential people defending at the federal level and imposing compulsory masks on their children,” said Desantis. “You don’t do that in Florida. Children need to breathe.” When White House spokesman Jen Psaki was asked Thursday at a press conference about DeSantis’ opposition to Pantis’ mandate, President Biden’s administration was “concerned about measures to disobey public health guidelines. I’ll hold you. “ “If I were a Florida parent, that would be very worrisome to me,” Pusaki said of the opposition to Desantis’ Maskman date. “Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible because they have not been vaccinated. As the president said last night, obviously it will be led by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration), but certainly it is. I hope it will be soon. “ Hospital limits visitors On Thursday, Advent Health Central Florida moved to yellow status. This means that restrictions are starting to be added. Within the new restrictions, elective surgery requiring hospitalization will be postponed and the chief medical officer at each campus will consider all cases requiring an intensive care unit stay according to the hospital system. Already scheduled surgery, pediatric surgery and outpatient surgery center procedures are currently unaffected. The hospital system has also enacted a more restrictive visitor policy. Non-COVID patients are allowed two visitors at a time. COVID-positive patients can only make one visit per visitor per day. A pediatric COVID-positive patient can have two adult caregivers at a time. In addition, all team members and visitors are required to wear masks at the hospital, even in non-clinical areas. “Our biggest problem with this virus is the asymptomatic spread,” said Dr. Tim Hendrix, senior medical director of Centra Care at Advent Health. “At this point, it’s safest for everyone to wear masks. We know they are very effective.” The proportion of positive COVID tests in Centra Care has increased dramatically in recent weeks and is often an indicator of future hospitalization. “In reality, we see many sick people, who came to us pretty quickly,” Hendrix said. Last week, Flagler Hospital updated its visitor policy. Masks should always be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status. With the exception of the Behavioral Health Unit, only one visitor over the age of 18 can enter the room. ICU patients may have two visitors only during the rounding of an intensive care unit. For on-work and post-work patients, two people may be present. Halifax Health has not announced any policy changes and has not answered Thursday’s question as to whether authorities are planning or discussing current policy changes.

