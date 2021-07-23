Residents of SW Bend say her cat brought home a dead bat that tested positive for rabies





(Updated: Homeowners talk about cats bringing bats home) “The whole thing was fun … then you have a moment you’re afraid of.” Bend, Oregon (KTVZ)-Southwest Bend resident Colleen Quinn said Thursday that it was still unbelievable that the cat brought a dead rabies bat home. Health officials in Deschutes County have confirmed that dead bats tested positive for rabies. “Everything was fun until the bats actually tested positive for rabies,” Quinn said Thursday. Get sick. “ One of Quinn’s cats brought a dead animal to his Woods Valley Place home on July 9. She says she didn’t even realize it was a bat until she picked it up and threw it away. And Quinn didn’t consider the potential for bats to rage until a friend advised her to test it. Rabies is transmitted through the bites of infected animals, and post-exposure vaccination is effective, but the best plan is prevention. Deschutes County Health Services cautioned residents to take the necessary precautions to protect people and pets from rabies. Avoid physical contact with bats – healthy, ill, alive or dead. Keep children and pets away from bats.

Do not feed by hand or handle stray or wild animals.

Rabies vaccinations for all dogs, cats and ferrets. This protects them and provides an immune barrier between humans and wildlife. “There are two things people can do to protect themselves and their pets from rabies,” said Emilio Debes, a public health veterinarian at the Oregon Department of Health. “Never treat bats, and make sure your cat and dog are up to date with their rabies vaccine.” DeBess added that bats are the largest carrier of rabies in the state, and that this is the peak season. “We usually get a lot of positive animals during the summer, which begins somewhere in March or April,” Debes said. To protect your pet, make sure their rabies vaccinations are up to date. Dogs, cats and ferrets should be vaccinated against rabies at the age of 3-6 months. Booster immunization is required within 1 year after the first vaccination, followed by booster vaccination every 3 years. Under Oregon law, dogs, cats, or ferrets that are not currently vaccinated and suspected of being exposed to rabies must be euthanized or placed under strict quarantine for four months. Quinn said her cat was dealing with bats and is currently in quarantine at home. Bats play an important role in ecosystems, especially at night, in the control of insects. “If you find a bat during the day, it’s likely to be unhealthy and should be avoided,” DeBess added. Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system and is most often caused by exposure from rabies animals. Exposure is usually due to a bite, but it can also be caused by a wound or saliva coming into contact with broken skin. When symptoms begin, they are almost always fatal. If a person or pet is bitten by a bat, immediately report it to Deschutes County Environmental Health (541) 317-3114 and report the bite to your healthcare provider. For more information on rabies

Oregon Health Department: http://public.health.oregon.gov/DiseasesConditions/DiseasesAZ/Pages/disease.aspx?did=41

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: http://www.cdc.gov/rabies/

Bend / Central Oregon / Health / Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos-Don’t Use

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/wildlife/2021/07/22/dead-bat-found-in-se-bend-tests-positive-for-rabies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos