Go 3 days without the death of COVID-19 BC

BC on July 22 progressed for three consecutive days without known COVID-19-related deaths, but the number of newly diagnosed cases is increasing and hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks. It suggests that there is sex.

The state spent six days earlier this month without death from known COVID-19. In the last 11 months, there were no known COVID-19 deaths, and only September died for the third consecutive day.

The number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 was flat at 1,763. However, a sign that this number could increase is that the number of people admitted to COVID-19 in British Columbia is increasing. This is five more than yesterday, for a total of 53 people. COVID-19 weeks ago.

Of those currently fighting COVID-19 in British Columbia hospitals, 15 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), a decrease of one from yesterday. A month ago, BCICU had 41 people with COVID-19.

British Columbia health authorities have detected 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the past day. This is the third consecutive day, and the number of new cases is increasing. With 7,394 tests over the past day, the state’s positive test rate is 1.2%, higher than in recent weeks.

For the third consecutive day, the newly discovered COVID-19 infection has emerged disproportionately in a relatively small population of interior health areas where wildfires are rampant, as many people evacuate their homes. It is said.

According to data from the BC Center for Disease Control, Castlegar and Summerland are some of the most proliferating towns in the interior health area these days. In Castlegar, authorities detected 18 COVID-19 cases in the week ending July 19, compared to 4 in the previous week. In Summerland, authorities detected 11 COVID-19 cases during the week ending July 19, compared to one last week.

Conversely, the outbreak of Grand Forks in the Interior Health area is showing signs of mitigation. Four new cases were reported during the week ending July 19, compared to 29 last week.

By health region, the 89 cases detected across the state in the last 24 hours are:

• 30 (33.7%) for Fraser Health.

• 18 people (20.2%) at Vancouver Coastal Health.

• 37 (41.6%) in interior health.

• One case of Northern Health (1.1%).

• 3 for island health (3.4%).

• Normally no one lives outside British Columbia

Approximately 98.3% of the 148,730 people known to be infected with COVID-19 in British Columbia, or 146,178, are considered non-infectious because they were 10 days after they first experienced symptoms. , The state considers it recovered.

Currently, there are 781 people known to be actively fighting infectious diseases in the state. This is the lowest number since June 30, when there were 816 such individuals.

Vaccination helps limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus and mutant strains. All of these cause COVID-19.

British Columbia’s vaccination campaign included 64,478 vaccinations yesterday, including 64,467, usually for people residing in British Columbia.

The number of British Columbia residents who received the first vaccination yesterday was 5,999, but 58,468 received the required second vaccination.

In total, the number of states is that 3,717,929 British Columbia residents have been vaccinated at least once. All of these are over 12 years old, as the vaccine has not yet been approved for people under 12 years of age.

The British Columbia government has stated that 80.2% of British Columbia’s eligible population has been vaccinated at least once. This means that there are approximately 4,635,822 inhabitants in the state who are at least 12 years old. He added that 2,636,377 British Columbia residents received the required second dose. According to the government, this represents about 56.9% of the eligible population.

British Columbia Government Latest Quote The total population of the state is 5,147,712This means that about 72.2% of British Columbia’s total population has been vaccinated at least once, and 51.2% of the state’s total population has been vaccinated twice.

Two known outbreaks in British Columbia medical facilities are:

• Nursing Center Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge, Fraser Health.When

• Laurel Place at Seirei Memorial Hospital in Fraser Health.

