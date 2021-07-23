Parents urged children to be aware of RSV and other infections | Health





Parents are being urged to watch out for signs of severe respiratory infections in their children during the summer as the number of cases increases. Hospitals are treating an increase in sick children, usually found only in winter, after the level of such cases has dropped during a pandemic, health officials England Said. With the proliferation of colds and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which usually occurs at different times of the year, an increasing number of young people have difficulty breathing due to high temperatures. This is an official warning from the general public. health England said. RSV-positive samples of suspicious cases have increased from 1.2% to 8.9% in the last 5 weeks. Parents are encouraged to be aware of the symptoms of severe infections in children at risk, such as fever above 37.8 ° C, persistent dry cough, feeding difficulties, rapid or noisy breathing. increase. NS NHS We are preparing for an increase in the number of children in need of treatment. It occurs after a year of infection, as various restrictions are put in place to reduce the spread of Covid. Experts fear that this means that many children are not developing immunity and will lead to more cases this year. For most children, these illnesses are resting, water-rich and not serious. Sir Bethel, Minister of Health, said: “I remember a long night in the hospital when my 8-week-old daughter fought RSV. The image of her little body plugged into those machines and out of air doesn’t leave me. I No one wants such a moment. “I encourage all parents and caregivers to pay attention to the signs of RSV, especially among young children. Be aware that this is a nasty bug.” Dr. Yvonne Doyle, medical director of UK public health services, said he expects levels of common seasonal illnesses to increase in the winter as well. “Children under the age of two are at particular risk of severe infections due to common seasonal illnesses,” she said. The NHS England launched a plan for a potential increase in pediatric respiratory infections in April 2021, and the pediatric unit proceeded with its usual winter plan. As part of this, in response to summer cases, the prophylactic drug palivizumab, which is used to prevent respiratory diseases, has been moved up from the usual start date of October, and the number of doses has been extended from 5 to 7 times. rice field. It is also offered to infants at the highest risk of RSV complications. RSV is a very common virus, and almost all children become infected with RSV by the age of two. In older children and adults, it can cause coughing and colds. However, children under the age of two, especially those with preterm birth or heart disease, can suffer more serious consequences from these common infections. The other is bronchiolitis, an inflammatory infection of the lower respiratory tract that can make breathing difficult. The initial symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to those of a common cold, but within a few days high temperatures above 37.8 ° C (fever), dry persistent cough, feeding difficulties, rapid or noisy breathing (wheezing). ) May develop.

