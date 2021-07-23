13 Reasons Why We All Need to Participate in Regular Covid Tests – And Stop Avoiding It

Regular Covid-19 testing is becoming a part of our daily lives.

In the UK, you can easily order a lateral flow test for free. Simply fill out the form on the gov.co.uk website and you will receive the box within a few days.

We admit that it’s not the most enjoyable experience in the world-after all, it’s NS It involves sticking a cotton swab into the nose, but regular examinations are considered important to keep us all safe as we try to return to normal sensations.

You will soon get used to the tickling feel of the test (Kirsty O'Connor / PA)

This provides daily testing for thousands of supermarket supply workers instead of self-isolating if they are “pinged” ( NHS Contact Tracking App) – To keep the shelves completely in stock.

It’s not just important workers who can do their bit by testing regularly. Anyone can participate. COVID Symptoms are over 11 years old and are not told to self-isolate. We recommend that you do a quick test twice a week (every 3-4 days) to see if you are infected with a virus. If you are symptomatic, self-quarantine and order a free PCR test.

The test is very easy. If you’re postponing it, or if you have friends or family who need a little encouragement, there are several reasons to join here …

1. It gives you peace of mind … Especially when you are looking at a more vulnerable family.

2. You feel some kind of self-righteousness … “Oh? I’ve tested it, and it’s clear,” you’ll find yourself proudly talking to your friends.

3. It will be a part of your daily life … It’s not a big deal, you’ll soon be a testing pro.

4. It’s about respect for the people around you … And fulfill your citizens’ obligations-anyway, it’s not It Lots of chores.

5. I hope my children can continue to attend school when the semester resumes … You don’t have to quarantine at home for a period of time.

6. Minimize the risk of spreading the virus … About 1 in 3 patients with Covid are asymptomatic. The test helps indicate that the PCR test should be ordered separately.

7. The test is free … And who doesn’t love what is free?

8. You feel like scientists are testing … Even if chemistry isn’t yours at school.

9. You can keep the latest fashion up to date … We are not kidding. People are starting to use all-clear immunochromatography as the hottest new accessory.

10. You will feel like an athlete … If Olympic athlete Why can’t I do it on a regular basis?

11. Imagine how much we all wanted to test last year … And now we can get the most out of them.

12. You are doing it in solidarity with supermarket supply workers … Someone who works hard to keep us in the very needed groceries (and, uh, popsicles).

13. When it’s over, you feel a sense of accomplishment … Sure, it felt pretty sneezing and you sneeze a few times, but you did it, and that’s the most important thing.