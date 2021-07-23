Children, COVID-19 and Vaccines | University of Utah Health

July 22, 2021 9:00 am

Killen butcher

In just a few weeks of summer vacation, University of Utah pediatricians and infectious disease doctors are urging parents to vaccinate qualified children before returning to school to prevent them from becoming infected with COVID-19. increase. Experts agree that COVID-19 vaccination is the best way to prevent children from becoming infected with the virus and spreading it to other children, family, friends, teachers, and people in the community. increase.

Pfizer-BioNTech is currently the only COVID-19 Vaccines available to children 12 to 15 years old. Andrew Pavia, MDHead of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at U of U Health, scientific data show that vaccines are safe and effective for this age group. The CDC recommends that all persons over the age of 12 be vaccinated with COVID-19.

Both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna began testing for children under the age of 12 in March 2021. Results are expected in the fall. According to the Food and Drug Administration, emergency use authorizations for this age group are scheduled for late fall to midwinter, with permits for ages 6-11 coming first, followed by younger children.

Concerns about delta variants

There is Many Reasons to Immunize Your Child Against COVID-19, but the most pressing reason at the moment is to protect them from the highly contagious ones. Delta variant It is causing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country. U of U Health has an increasing number of new cases of COVID-19 among people aged 15-40 years, and the virus mainly infects unvaccinated people. Hospitalization rates for these age groups are now higher than they were in the early days of the pandemic. Pavia says the news is most worrisome for children under the age of 12 who are unable to get the COVID-19 vaccine and return to school in the fall.

Return to school

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Helps students return to face-to-face learning. It is extremely important to do it safely. The CDC recommendations are as follows:

COVID-19 vaccination for all qualified people

Indoor masking by all unvaccinated persons over 2 years

Maintain at least 3 feet of physical distance between students in the classroom

Efficient ventilation

Frequent hand washing

Stay home when sick

COVID-19 test

Contact tracing

The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees to the CDC guidance. They also encourage all unvaccinated people to return to face-to-face learning with masking, but face masks are recommended regardless of vaccination status.

It takes 5 weeks to get immunity from the double dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.Around CDC Guidance, Children can be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine along with other vaccines. U of U Health experts encourage parents to consult with their healthcare provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Myth Rejection

There are many harmful myths about COVID-19, vaccines, and children that prevent people from receiving the protection they need. Pavia says it’s important to understand the facts. If you have any questions, please consult a trusted and licensed healthcare provider.

Myth: COVID-19 is not a serious virus for children.

The virus is not as serious as adults, but children are at risk of hospitalization, death, and perhaps most commonly long-term complications such as COVID. Although exact numbers are not available, according to Pavia, 30% of children infected with COVID-19 experience long-term risks associated with COVID-19 infection, such as shortness of breath, malaise, brain fog, and pain. increase.Another condition caused by the virus is MIS-C, A serious illness that causes harmful inflammation in different parts of the body. After infection, it takes 3 to 6 weeks for symptoms to appear. Most children who develop MIS-C need to be treated in the hospital, and most children need to be treated in the ICU.

Among minors, COVID-19 infections are more common in teenagers because their active social life makes them a major spreader. Pavia says it is important for this eligible age group to be vaccinated to prevent community infections. “If the majority of teens are vaccinated, there is no need to close the school in the event of an outbreak,” says Pavia. “They can continue to participate in after-school activities and go to school without interruption.”

Myth: Vaccines do not work for children.

In fact, according to Pavia, the COVID-19 vaccine is more effective in young adults than in older people. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trial was 100% effective against serious disease.

Myth: It is not safe for children to be vaccinated.

NS Side effects What is experienced among children is almost the same as that of adults. These include pain at the injection site, headache, fever, and malaise. Side effects usually last a day or two and can be treated with over-the-counter medications.CDC is currently monitoring reports Myocarditis and pericarditis, Pfizer-A very rare and temporary condition associated with the BioNTech vaccine, which can occur in less than .001% of vaccinated individuals. The risk of heart involvement in COVID-19 infection or MIS-C is much higher. Of the more than 177 million people who have been vaccinated at least once in the United States since April 2021, there have been about 1,000 reports of possible myocarditis, with myocarditis and pericarditis predominantly It has been reported in men over the age of 16. And those who were treated recovered quickly. The CDC continues to strongly recommend the COVID-19 vaccine because the risk of serious illness and complications associated with COVID-19 infection far outweighs the potential risk of vaccination.

Myth: The COVID-19 vaccine affects childbirth.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 adversely affects childbirth or the menstrual cycle. COVID-19 vaccine is considered safe and effective Pregnant woman, Women who are breastfeeding, and women who want to have a baby. Clinical trials are underway to provide additional data soon.