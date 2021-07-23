Flathead COVID cases, hospitalization surged amid low vaccination rates

Flathead County has become a COVID-19 hotspot in Montana in recent weeks, and the region currently reports about 30% of the state’s active cases.

Public health experts attribute this surge to low vaccination rates and the presence of new, more infectious strains of the virus.

According to state data, Montana currently has nearly 700 active COVID-19 cases, with Flathead County accounting for 210 of these cases. The area with the second highest number of cases is Yellowstone County, which has 106 active cases.

Joe Russell, a health officer at the Flathead City-County Health Department, said the valley has seen a steady increase in cases and hospitalizations over the past few weeks. Logan Health spokeswoman Melody Sharpton said 14 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19-related problems. That number has fluctuated from 10 to 14 over the past week.

Russell explained that many individuals are positive for the delta mutant. The delta mutant states that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first appeared in populous India and is more contagious than other previous mutants. Health leaders announced on Tuesday that delta variants now account for 83% of new coronavirus cases and are rapidly moving the unvaccinated population.

With a flat head In the county, nearly 89,000 people are eligible for the vaccine, but only 38% are fully immunized. By comparison, state data show that Yellowstone County vaccinated 46% of the eligible population, Gallatin County vaccinated 55%, Missoula County vaccinated 60%, and Cascade County vaccinated 43%. Is shown.

“There is no doubt that Delta variants are widespread in our community. Yes, I’m very worried about it,” Russell said. “We have just returned to the place where we were infected with this virus last year. That is how potentially it can be transmitted.”

According to current studies, Russell emphasized that fully vaccinated individuals have a good chance of strains. And by chance they catch a new variant, the symptoms should be fairly mild.

Since the Flathead County vaccination effort began in December 2020, Russell said there were only 43 “breakthrough” cases recorded by the health sector. In other words, all of these individuals were considered fully vaccinated when they tested positive for COVID-19.

This means that less than .002% of the vaccinated population in Flathead County was infected with the virus after immunization. Statistics Russell wants to restore people’s confidence in the overall efficacy of the vaccine and encourage more people to inject it.

“Studies show that anyone currently vaccinated is very likely to be protected from this strain,” Russell said. “There is good consistency in that these vaccines serve their intended purpose.”

Persuading unvaccinated Vaccinated individuals are one of the biggest obstacles Flathead County faces when it comes to managing caseloads. However, there are many factors that go against the health sector’s ability to approach herd immunity. Experts say that 70% of the population usually reaches when vaccinated.

As an example, Russell admitted that the valley is home to a large population of Republicans, many of whom tend to dislike vaccines, he said. The idea that there are political disparities in immunization rates has been the subject of many studies and studies, including those conducted by Putrust, Harvard University and the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A concrete look at Flathead County shows that in 2020, about 34% of the constituencies voted for President Joe Biden. This is not far from the county’s 38% vaccination rate, suggesting that more people vote for the Democratic Party. You may be vaccinated. As another example, 61% of Missoula County constituencies voted for Biden. This is only 1% off the current 60% vaccination rate.

“I think it’s well known that prices are cheaper in conservative areas,” Russell said. “We were in a very difficult situation. Literally, we are confident that we have the best tools and systems available to keep this infection low, but people are still not vaccinated. “

Politics aside, Mr Russell also said the valley will face challenges in the coming months as people attend large-scale summer events and rallies.

For example, the health department has already determined that there are some new cases likely to result from the Under the Big Sky Festival last weekend. Russell expects Flathead County to experience a significant surge from a three-day music event. About 20,000 people gathered at the Whitefish at this event.

“A few months ago, when our case went down and someone asked me what to drive them again, I said it would be event driven,” Russell said. .. “Large rallies affect these numbers, mainly unvaccinated people.”

All Montanans over the age of 12 are eligible to be booked for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you are interested in vaccination, submit a request form on the Flathead Municipal Health Department website (flatheadhealth.org) and our staff will inform you about your booking schedule. You can also reach the Health Department’s COVID-19 call line at 406-751-8119.

Reporter Kianna Gardner can contact kgardner @ dailyinterlake.com.