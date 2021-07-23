Individuals vaccinated against rabies after contact with bats in Escambia County Park: NorthEscambia.com





Escambia County Florida Department of Health (FDOH-Escambia) to avoid contact with wildlife and stray animals to protect themselves from the risk of rabies exposure after someone “contacts” bats in a county park I am urging the residents. According to the Ministry of Health, on July 18, 2021, an individual came into contact with a bat while visiting Perdido Kids Park. As a precautionary measure, we are vaccinated against rabies for exposure to bats. The Department of Health said other unknown individuals may have come into contact with the animal. Anyone who may have touched the mouth or claws of a bat in this area should seek medical attention and consult FDOH-Escambia (850) 595-6700 ext. 2028. Without proper treatment, rabies can cause brain infections and death. Rabies is transmitted by rabies animals by bites, scratches, or contact with mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, and mouth. A series of “rabies vaccinations” can protect victims of a bite from developing a rabies infection if given shortly after the bite occurs. Rabies animals may appear ill or lethargic, have swallowing problems, may hang excessively or produce saliva. Wild animals appear to be more tame than normal, and some animals may have no visible symptoms. In Florida, raccoons, foxes, bats, and cats are the animals most often diagnosed with rabies. Other animals at high risk for rabies include dogs, bobcats, skunks, and otters. Being close to humans, stray cats and unvaccinated cats and dogs carry special risks. Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: Rabies vaccinations for pets to keep them up to date.

Keep your pet under direct supervision to prevent it from coming into contact with wildlife.

If your pet is bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary help immediately.

Call Animal Care Services to get rid of stray animals from your neighborhood.

Bring in pet food at night and secure the trash can with fasteners or place a trash can in the garage to keep out wild and stray animals.

Do not adopt or bring wild animals home.

Teach children to never treat unfamiliar animals, whether wild or domestic, even if they appear to be friendly.

Prevents bats from entering residential areas or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where bats may come into contact with people and pets. FDOH-Escanbia’s Environmental Health Department investigates animal bite reports, inspects animals for rabies through state laboratories, and orders animal quarantine if necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.northescambia.com/2021/07/individual-receiving-rabies-shots-after-contact-with-bat-at-escambia-county-park The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos