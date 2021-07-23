Covid: What is natto? Will it help treat Covid?





According to a study by Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology (TUAT), enzymes contained in Japanese food natto may help prevent Covid-19 infection.

Fermented soybeans, which have been popular in Japan for over 1,000 years, contain extracts that researchers believe to break down surface peplomer. Coronavirus, In turn prevent it from infecting other cells.

This is a fairly important finding, as people are infected with Covid when peaplomers on the surface of the virus attach to receptors on human cells. When natto breaks down spike proteins, it prevents the virus from adhering to human cells and prevents infection. It is not yet clear what the exact molecular mechanism involved in the destruction of peplomers is, but it is believed that multiple enzymes may be involved. Scientists have found that the extract is combined with the Covid virus in vitro to prevent infection of cultured cells. However, since the experiment used an extract, it is unclear at this time whether eating natto will give the same result. What is natto? Natto is a traditional Japanese dish made by fermenting soybeans, which are known for their slimy, sticky, thread-like texture. The taste is often called nuts, and beans are usually served with rice and soy sauce. Admitted health Natto is highly nutritious and is praised for the development of high levels of probiotics that can improve digestion by fermentation. Other proposed health benefits include strengthening the immune system and promoting a healthier heart. Indeed, Japan has the longest life expectancy world, Low incidence of stroke and heart disease. What do scientists say about experiments? Early experiments suggest that natto may play a role in the treatment of Covid, but further research is needed to understand how it works in humans. “If the food is antiviral, further verification is needed to determine if it is a way to prevent an increase in the number of infected people,” said the study’s author, Mainichi Shimbun. ..

