The situation in India after the spread of delta variants

A healthcare worker who saw a beneficiary preparing a shot of corona vaccination at the Vaccination Center in Mandia Marg on July 21, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Hindustan Times | Hindustan Times | Getty Images

The delta variant was first detected in India last October and caused a large second wave of Covid-19 cases in India. Since then, highly infectious strains have spread around the world. This variant robbed the previously predominant alpha variant, first detected in the United Kingdom last fall, causing a wave of further infections in Europe and an ominous trend in the United States. That’s right Delta variants currently account for 83% of all cases sequenced in the United States.Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Tuesday that it had risen dramatically from 50% of the week of July 3. The World Health Organization has already warned that, based on the estimated transmission advantage of delta variants, “it is expected to rapidly outperform other variants and become the major circulatory system in the coming months.” WHO reported on Wednesday’s latest weekly report that as of July 20, the prevalence of deltas between specimens sequenced in the last four weeks was Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Israel, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, UK

WHO map showing the worldwide epidemic of variants World Health Organization

But what about India, where the delta variant first appeared in October? According to the data, the situation is still bad, but not as bad as it was when the second wave peaked in the country, with more than 400,000 new cases daily. May 7 India reports a staggering 414,188 new infections And thousands of dead. Good luck, Since then, the number of cases has decreased significantly.. On Thursday, India reported 41,383 new coronavirus infections and 507 new deaths, data from the Indian Ministry of Health tweeted. According to data from Johns Hopkins University and Our World in Data, the 7-day average of 38,548 new daily cases is down 3% from the previous average.

On the other hand, in some parts of Europe and the United States, the rate of change in the number of newly confirmed cases over the last 7 days (compared to the number over the last 7 days) is remarkable. In France, the rate of change in new cases over the last 7 days is 223% in France, 112% in Italy and 50% in Germany. In the United States, the rate of change over the last 7 days is 58% higher than in the previous 7 days.

Nevertheless, India has the second highest number of Covid cases recorded in the world after the United States. According to data from Johns Hopkins UniversityThere are more than 31.2 million cases and nearly 419,000 deaths. During the first wave of the pandemic, India entered a national blockade in March 2020, which began to be lifted around June last year with a series of mitigation restrictions over the next summer months. But when a second (and much more difficult) wave struck in early 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi resisted the pressure to re-impose the blockade of the country and instead set individual restrictions on whether to re-impose restrictions. I made the state responsible. Members of Modi’s Economic Advisory Board told CNBC in support of the Modi government, which was under pressure in May. State governments should have final say on social restrictions.. In addition, to address the Covid crisis, India stopped exporting Covid vaccines (creating a domestic version of the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot called “Covishield”) years. Public health experts told the FT in late May that the blockade of the area, reduced social interaction, and increased antibodies to Covid among the general population Helps reduce infection rates in India.. Vaccination has also helped keep the decline in cases. Exposure to Covid during the second wave is illustrated by the latest data showing the prevalence of antibodies to Covid in the general population. A national serum survey (known as the serum survey) to test antibodies was released Tuesday, showing that two-thirds of India’s population has antibodies to Covid, R.Uter reportedApproximately 400 million of India’s 1.36 billion people did not have antibodies, but the study found. Overseeing one of the world’s largest vaccination drives (India needs to vaccinate about 1 billion adults) is not an easy task and total prevention when compared to other countries in the world The vaccination rate is still sluggish.

According to World in Data figures, 87.5 million people (about 6.3% of the total population, including children) are fully vaccinated and 330.2 million are vaccinated at least once. This means that it lags behind the world average of about 13%. People are completely vaccinated.

On Tuesday, Modi expressed concern to a “significant” number of health care workers and frontline workers who have not yet been vaccinated, even though the vaccination program was launched more than six months ago. Did. In a press statement issued by the government Modi also said that when the Prime Minister informed authorities about the situation in Covid in India, “we need to watch the situation in different countries carefully,” he said, “because mutations make the disease so unpredictable. We all need to be together. ” And fight this disease. “ Chandra Kantora Hariya, a New Delhi-based expert in vaccines, public policy and medical systems, told CNBC that India has not yet left the forest. “The results of the 4th National Serum Survey confirm that many were suspicious. 67.6% of the total population and 62% of unvaccinated people developed antibodies (against Covid). Almost all age groups over 6 years old. There are antibodies in the year, which indicates the extent to which the virus spreads in the second wave, “he says.