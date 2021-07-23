What to do if some families are not vaccinated





The best you can do to protect yourself and the people around you from COVID-19 is to be vaccinated. vaccination COVID-19 not only reduces the risk of getting infected with the virus, but also reduces the risk of spreading the virus to others. However, for some people, such as infants and people with weak immunity, vaccination It may not be an option. So what’s a good way to keep the whole family safe, other than getting vaccinated? Wear a mask and keep a distance Families who are not completely vaccinated for some reason should continue to take steps to protect themselves and others. This means wearing a proper mask and being 6 feet away from others in public. Make sure that unvaccinated children wear masks in public (as long as they are 2 years or older). To set a good example and further protect yourself and others, it may be helpful to wear it yourself, even if you are fully vaccinated. If your child is under the age of two and cannot wear a mask, it may be better not to visit unvaccinated or other people. vaccination The situation is unknown. This applies to any public indoor space. In general, you don’t need to wear a mask outside if there are few people around. But if you are in the crowd, or if you don’t know if the people around you are vaccinated, you may want to. Different families have different levels of risk. In certain situations, you may decide to allow your child to play with other children away from home. Still, there are precautions you can take. For example, if you interact with your child in another home without a mask, you can make sure that your parents are free of illness and that all adults and older children are fully vaccinated. increase. Be vigilant If you or your family have not yet been vaccinated, it is clearly safer to stay in a home full of vaccinated people. Even so, it is less likely that you will become seriously ill with COVID-19, but those who receive the full dose of the prescribed vaccine can carry the virus and infect it.

Continue Similarly, when an unvaccinated person is infected, the virus can be transmitted to the vaccinated person. In rare cases, the vaccine may not work as expected. This can lead to serious illness.In addition, even fully vaccinated people may not be protected from the virus if taken reliably. medicine Or seriously weakened Immune system.. This means that basic precautions, including masks, should be taken even if you or your loved one is not vaccinated, especially due to health problems such as weakened immunity. Avoid crowds, When Hand wash.. Pay close attention in public Keep in mind that in public places there is no reliable way to know who is vaccinated and who is not vaccinated. Public transport poses a particularly high risk. Masks must be worn on buses, planes and trains, but recent rule changes have allowed them to be removed in outdoor areas. In addition, if you are traveling far away for work, family, or vacation, it is advisable to check the transmission speed of your destination. They may be more expensive than at home, so you may need to take further precautions. Wearing a mask, washing your hands, and keeping as far away as possible can slow the spread of the virus throughout the community and at home. Doing so will help protect your own family with unvaccinated neighbors, friends and colleagues. When enough people are vaccinated, the risk to everyone is reduced and we all can interact more normally. Source source: Johns Hopkins University: “Vaccinated Parents, Unvaccinated Children.” CDC: “Families with vaccinated and unvaccinated members”, “Face mask requirements on public transport and transportation hubs”. Philadelphia Children’s Hospital: “When the whole family has not yet been vaccinated with COVID-19.”

© 2021 WebMD, LLC. all rights reserved.



