Main CDC reports 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, no additional deaths

Main health officials reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is almost half of the previous day’s total, but still much higher than the daily total a few weeks ago.

No additional deaths have been reported.

After bottoming out at about 18 cases per day earlier this month, the average number of cases per day for seven days has steadily increased. There are currently 59 cases, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine. The number of cases exceeded 100 in Thurdsay for the first time in over a month.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 17 were reported in York County. New infections have increased significantly in York County in the last two weeks, probably due to tourist traffic.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 69,834 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 in the state, killing 891 people.

Hospitalizations on Friday morning were not renewed, but as of Thursday, there were 25 patients with COVID-19, 16 of whom were critical care and 6 were ventilators. Daily hospitalizations have been stable for more than a month, which is often an indicator that the number of cases is lagging behind.

The overwhelming majority of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, and Dr. Niraveshire, director of the main CDC, said Friday that the average age of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is 57 years.

Cases have increased in all 50 states in the last few weeks due to the establishment of highly infectious delta variants. Although the increase in Maine is not as rapid as in some other states with low vaccination rates, Shah also states that the delta variant does not appear to be the main driver of the new infection here.

The increase in case numbers is alarming, but experts said that fully vaccinated people remain well protected. They can still be infected with the virus, but they are much less likely to develop serious symptoms. Of those hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last few weeks, the US CDC states that 97% are unvaccinated. Similarly, the overwhelming majority of recent deaths from COVID-19 were completely unvaccinated people.

Nonetheless, the Biden administration is said to be considering reviving Maskmandate, even for vaccinated individuals, to slow the recent surge.

In Maine, some healthcare providers have resumed expanding their COVID-19 testing options.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital will offer tests on walk-in care sites in Goham, Wyndham and Westbrook starting Friday, August, as well as tests at Fore River Parkway’s Northern Light Pharmacy and Portland’s State Street Northern Light Mercy Lab. Announced that it will be provided.

Experts also continue to emphasize the importance of vaccination, which has declined dramatically in the last few months.

As of Friday, 60% of all Mainers and 68% of eligible 12 years and older are fully vaccinated. Maine has the highest percentage of states, behind Vermont and Massachusetts. According to Bloomberg Tracker.. But for all Americans, the national percentage has yet to reach 50%, and the 11 states (almost all southern) account for less than 40%.

Immunization has been stagnant for several weeks, including in Maine, where the proportion of young adults continues to lag. For example, only 51% of individuals in their twenties are vaccinated, which is much lower in some rural counties. In Piscataquis, Somerset, and Washington counties, less than one in three adults in their twenties is vaccinated.

This story will be updated

” Before