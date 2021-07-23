Experts say COVID booster vaccines benefit people with immunodeficiency

Dr. Dolly Segev, a transplant surgeon and researcher at Johns Hopkins Medicine, has already taken booster shots of some immunocompromised patients without any research or surveillance to confirm their safety. There are also people.Those unrelated to the committee said after the meeting.

“Whenever you vaccinate someone, you’re trying to activate their immune system,” Segev said in an interview. In transplant patients, activating the immune system can damage the donated organs, despite drugs aimed at preventing the body from rejecting it. The first two doses of COVID-19 vaccine appear to be safe for transplant patients, but since the third dose, only dozens of patients have been followed so far.

Dr. Gwen Nichols, chief medical officer of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Association, a research and support group, said blood cancer patients also appear to be able to safely receive the first two COVID-19 vaccines.

However, it is not yet clear whether booster shots are safe and effective for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma, she said.

“We should all act on unvaccinated patients, especially those with blood cancers,” she said. “Keep avoiding places where you can’t control your environment. Don’t be ashamed of people wearing masks.”

In a study of 1,500 blood cancer patients Published online on Thursday, 75% showed a measurable immune response after vaccination with both vaccines, but 25% did not.

Many patients who did not make antibodies were not treated aggressively, suggesting that the disease, rather than treatment, impairs the immune response, Nichols said. Registration of vaccinated patients..

It is not clear what level of antibody will prevent infection or serious illness. In addition to antibodies, the immune system has other defenses, so just because someone doesn’t have antibodies doesn’t mean they aren’t completely safe.

In addition, antibody levels decline over time, but protection from vaccination appears to remain strong for at least 6-12 months. And antibody levels are recorded differently by different tests.

As a result, the CDC discourages people from checking antibody levels to determine if they are properly protected.

However, Segev said he hopes to use antibody tests to screen study registrants to identify who needs the most support. To participate in one of his trials, patients can be detected for more than a month after two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine using the Roche Elecsys anti-receptor binding domain (RBD) assay. Must have no antibodies or measure less than 50 units per milliliter.