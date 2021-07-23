Where Covid-19 hospitalizations are increasing in the United States

As more infectious delta mutants spread more coronavirus infections In the country unvaccinated, It is also beginning to send more defenseless Americans to hospitals, burdening some medical centers in the Midwest, West and South.







19 patients per 100,000 Covid in hospital 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 No data Shows the 7-day average for each hospital service area. Hover for more information. Shows the 7-day average for each hospital service area. Use two fingers to pan and zoom. Tap for details.

Note: The data is for the week ending July 15th.

Hospitalizations with Covid-19 are on the rise in 45 states, but levels are well below their previous peaks.In some parts of the country Relatively low vaccination rate, include Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri When Nevada, Hospitalization is increasing more rapidly.

Hospital staff and health officials in these areas said the rise was rapid and unexpected due to more aggressive Delta variants, lower vaccination rates, and the return of the community to pre-pandemic social activities. Stated.

At Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri Over one-third of the population is fully vaccinatedAccording to staff, the surge in patient numbers this summer was almost five times faster than last fall. In just one month, the number of Covid patients in the hospital increased from 26 to 115. Temporarily faced a ventilator shortage..

And now, with 155 Covid patients, the hospital is well beyond its final peak and expects to see more than 200 patients by early August. To prepare, we are preparing a third ICU for Covid-19 patients.

Eric Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer of Mercy Hospital Springfield, said: “What you see in this Delta variant is” when “instead of” if “. ”

Covid-19 State-specific hospitalizations The six states with the highest hospitalization rates have increased rapidly since late June. 0 Five Ten 15 20 twenty five 30 40 50 60 Hospitalized per 100,000 people November December January 2021 February march April May June July October 2020 July 21 Arkansas Florida Louisiana Mississippi Missouri Nevada America

Hospitals and state officials across the country report that the vast majority of people admitted to Covid-19 are not vaccinated.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nationwide Estimate More than 97% of patients who go to the hospital with Covid-19 are not immunized.

and, Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations can occur Authorities say these patients tend to be less ill because the vaccine is so protective against severe illness and death for those who are vaccinated.

Immunization pattern — and High coverage rate among the oldest in the country Lower rates among young people — also seem to have changed who comes to the hospital.

Shannon Nahatigaru, Chief Nursing Officer at the Baxter Regional Medical Center at Ark’s Mountain Home, said: And 40s. ”

In Mercy Springfield, Missouri, more than half of patients are under the age of 60.

“You’re walking around the ICU and just looking at it, it’s like,’Wow, those people don’t look much older than me,'” added Frederick, 48.

National data reveal similar changes.The total number of Newly hospitalized person Currently, Covid-19 is less daily than in January, and an increasing proportion of people are hospitalized under the age of 60. About 54% of new enrollees in July were under the age of 60, compared to 36% in early January.





Share of new Covid-19 hospitalizations by age group

Note: Data is up to July 21st.

The ability to spread delta variants may also be due to changes in the vitality of people who go to the hospital with Covid.

Dr. Thomas Tsai, an assistant professor of health policy at Harvard University, said: “Inpatients can increase just because they endanger a wider range of individuals.”

But with vaccines readily available to most Americans, hospital staff now say it’s frustrating to see people of all ages suffering when they have weapons to fight back. ..

Dr. Rachel C. Keech, an inpatient in the eastern Missouri region of Mercy Hospital who helped the location of Mercy Springfield in recent weeks, said: ..

“The first three waves didn’t have such a good vaccine tool, but now they do,” she added. “It’s really painful.”