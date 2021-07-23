The first West Nile virus sample found in Petaluma mosquitoes.Here’s how to minimize the risk:





Officials from major local mosquito control agencies are urging residents to protect themselves from the West Nile virus after regular inspections first identify the virus in mosquitoes near the popular Petaluma promenade. Scientists in the Marine / Sonoma Mosquito Vector Management District have identified mosquito viruses collected near the city’s Erisk Spoke Water Recycling Facility and marked the first such detection in any of North Bay County this year. Said district spokesman Nizza Sequeira on Thursday. “Generally, virus activity is seen in that particular area. The last time we detected the West Nile virus was in 2018,” says Sequeira. The 270-acre processing plant is located by the Lakeville Highway next to Shollenberger Park, with winding walkways across various wetlands and Adobe Creek. The Petaluma Wetland Alliance estimates that hundreds of people visit the Shollenberger Trail every day. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne diseases in the continental United States. About 1 in 5 infected people experience symptoms and 1 in 150 develop serious or sometimes fatal illnesses due to the virus. Residents are encouraged to dress appropriately to minimize the chance of mosquito bites, minimize water pools in the yard, and contact the district about insect issues. Contrary to some misconceptions, Mr. Sequeira said the virus remains a threat despite the severe drought in the area. “There may be less water in streams and other areas, but there are more waters with ponds and it happens that the concentration of mosquito larvae is high,” she said. “Also, because the inhabitants collect and reuse water, there is water in barrels and buckets, which is not always covered as it should be.” Earlier this month, the district discovered the first dead bird infected with the West Nile virus this year in crows collected in Santa Rosa. However, because Petaluma’s location was the only sample confirmed at the time, Sequeira said she would offer her best advice to those who frequently visit the facility and the trails nearby. “First and foremost, take personal precautions such as wearing repellents, long sleeves and trousers, especially when going out at dusk and dawn,” says Sequeira. “Especially when people are walking in the area of ​​Eris Creek (facility).” The district serves 763,000 residents in an area of ​​approximately 2,300 square miles in the two counties, serving more than 4,500 requests each year. It is covered by property taxes and services that help residents minimize their risk of mosquitoes are free, according to Sequeira. District officials say they will continue to capture, test, and monitor the distribution and abundance of adult mosquitoes near the Eris Creek Water Recycling Facility throughout the season. Contact Kathryn Palmer on Twitter at [email protected] @KathrynPlmr..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/first-confirmed-samples-of-west-nile-virus-found-in-petaluma-mosquitoes-he/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos