Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI





Cases are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The “average area” means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people.

The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.

Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays. Vaccines are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly. Deaths are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.

Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.

n window.vjConfigObject = window.vjConfigObject || {};n window.vjConfigObject[‘newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app’] = {“js”:true,”output”:{“wrapper”:”embed”},”name”:”newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search”,”version”:”5.1.9″,”urlToOutputDir”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo”,”assetsPath”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/app-project-assets”,”includeName”:”app”,”language”:”english”,”textDirection”:”ltr”,”languageCode”:”en”,”metaCSP”:”default-src ‘none’;script-src ‘unsafe-inline’ ‘self’ *.local.bbc.co.uk:* news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk assets.wearehearken.com cdn.syndication.twimg.com connect.facebook.net emp.bbci.co.uk ems.wearehearken.com modules.wearehearken.com mybbcanalytics.files.bbci.co.uk nav.files.bbci.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk platform.twitter.com public.flourish.studio static.bbc.co.uk static.bbci.co.uk static.chartbeat.com static2.chartbeat.com www.bbc.co.uk www.instagram.com www.ons.gov.uk gnwebassets.api.bbc.com www.googleanalytics.com static.files.bbci.co.uk;img-src ‘self’ c.files.bbci.co.uk data: https://a1.api.bbc.co.uk i.ytimg.com ichef.bbci.co.uk logws1363.atihost.net news.bbcimg.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk newsimg.bbc.co.uk pbs.twimg.com ping.chartbeat.net platform.twitter.com r.bbci.co.uk syndication.twitter.com ton.twimg.com www.googleanalytics.com static.files.bbci.co.uk;font-src gel.files.bbci.co.uk static.bbci.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk wsdownloads.files.bbci.co.uk;style-src ‘self’ ‘unsafe-inline’ *.local.bbc.co.uk:* cdn.riddle.com flo.uri.sh news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk platform.twitter.com static.bbc.co.uk static.bbci.co.uk ton.twimg.com www.riddle.com;frame-src ‘self’ bbc001.carto.com bbc003.carto.com bbcmaps.carto.com cdn.riddle.com chartbeat.com emp.bbc.co.uk emp.bbc.com flo.uri.sh news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk personaltaxcalculator2.deloittecloud.co.uk platform.twitter.com public.flourish.studio static2.chartbeat.com syndication.twitter.com web.facebook.com www.bbc.co.uk www.facebook.com www.instagram.com www.ons.gov.uk www.riddle.com www.youtube.com;object-src ‘none’;worker-src ‘self’ blob:;manifest-src static.files.bbci.co.uk;connect-src ‘self’ wss://*.local.bbc.co.uk:* https://*.local.bbc.co.uk:* https://mybbc-analytics.files.bbci.co.uk cookieoven.api.bbc.co.uk cookieoven.api.bbc.com ems.wearehearken.com https://a1.api.bbc.co.uk locator-service.api.bbci.co.uk logws1363.atihost.net modules.wearehearken.com mybbcanalytics.files.bbci.co.uk news.files.bbci.co.uk news.test.files.bbci.co.uk platform.twitter.com search.api.bbci.co.uk search.api.bbci.com www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.com www.googleanalytics.com idcta.api.bbc.co.uk;child-src blob:;base-uri ‘none’;form-action ‘self’ platform.twitter.com syndication.twitter.com;upgrade-insecure-requests;”,”serviceName”:”news”,”serviceNameNative”:”News”,”AtiSiteStringTest”:”NEWS_PS_TEST”,”AtiSiteStringLive”:”NEWS_PS”,”AtiSiteStringExtraUkTest”:”NEWS_GNL_TEST”,”AtiSiteStringExtraUkLive”:”NEWS_GNL”,”AtiProducerString”:”NEWS”,”vocab”:{“noJS”:”A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive.”,”title”:”How many cases, vaccinations and deaths in my area?”,”search_cta”:”Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find out”,”search_submit_check”:”Please enter a valid Great Britain or Northern Ireland postcode”,”search_fail”:”Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find out”,”search_no_data”:”No cases have been confirmed in [PlaceName], out of a local population of [Population]”,”search_results_cases”:”There are u003cb>[NumberOfCases] confirmed casesu003c/b> in [PlaceName], out of a local population of [Population]”,”search_results_deaths”:”In [PlaceName] there were u003cb>[NumberOfDeaths] coronavirus-related deathsu003c/b> up to the [WeekDate]. In this area u003cb>[DeathsPercent]% of all deaths involved coronavirus u003c/b> between [WeekStart] and [WeekDate]”,”search_results_singular_case”:”There is u003cb>1 confirmed caseu003c/b> in [PlaceName], out of a local population of [Population]”,”search_results_singular_death”:”In [PlaceName] there was u003cb>[NumberOfDeaths] coronavirus-related deathu003c/b> up to the [WeekDate]. In this area u003cb>[DeathsPercent]% of all deaths involved coronavirusu003c/b> between [WeekStart] and [WeekDate]”,”search_results_no_deaths”:”In [PlaceName] there were u003cb>no coronavirus-related deathsu003c/b> up to the [WeekDate]”,”search_results_wales”:”Data by Welsh local authority is not currently available. There are u003cb>[NumberOfCases] confirmed casesu003c/b> in Wales”,”search_results_note”:”Note: Deaths include any death where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Death data updated weekly, cases updated daily.”,”search_placeholder”:”Eg ‘GU12 4AL'”,”uk_results”:”Across the UK, u003cb>[TotalTested] peopleu003c/b> have been tested so far. u003cb>[TotalCases]u003c/b> have tested positive.”,”source”:”Source: UK public health bodies, ONS, NRS and NISRA.”,”last_updated”:”Figures last updated [UpdatedOn]”,”find_out_more”:”Find out more about the [restrictions in your area](https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54373904)”,”search_results_cases_new”:”total cases”,”search_results_singular_case_new”:”total case”,”search_results_deaths_new”:”coronavirus-related deaths”,”search_results_singular_death_new”:”coronavirus-related death”,”search_results_deaths_percentage”:”of all deaths involved coronavirus”,”search_results_note_cases”:”are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The "average area" means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people. u003cbr>The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.u003cbr>Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays.”,”search_results_note_deaths”:”are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.u003cbr>Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.”,”search_results_note_vaccines”:”are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly.”,”search_results_footnote”:”Source: NHS England, Public Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, gov.uk dashboard. Wales updated weekly. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland updated weekdays.”,”search_results_cases_singular_per_100k”:”case per 100,000 people in the latest week”,”search_results_singular_cases_per_100k”:”case per 100,000 people in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_per_100k”:”cases per 100,000 people in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_week”:”cases in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_singular_week”:”case in the latest week”,”search_results_singular_cases_week”:”case in the latest week”,”search_results_cases_absolute_change”:”compared with the previous week”,”deaths-chart-heading”:”How the death rate has changed in your area”,”deaths-chart-sub-heading”:”Number of deaths per 100,000 people”,”cases-chart-heading”:”How cases have changed in your area”,”cases-chart-sub-heading”:”Number of cases per 100,000 people”,”deaths-legend-1″:”Normal range over past 5 years”,”deaths-legend-2″:”Deaths linked to coronavirus”,”deaths-legend-3″:”Other deaths”,”cases-legend-1″:”Daily cases per 100,000 people”,”cases-legend-2″:”Seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people”,”to”:”to”,”registered-to”:”registered to”,”avg-text”:”The average area in [NATION] had [NUMBER]*”,”local-cases-chart-heading”:”How the case rate has changed in your area”,”local-cases-chart-sub-heading”:”Daily cases per 100,000 people”,”weekly-chart-sub-heading”:”Weekly deaths per 100,000 people”,”local-age-chart-heading”:”Case rate by age in your area”,”local-age-chart-sub-heading”:”Seven-day average of daily cases per 100,000″,”age-legend-1″:”0-59 years”,”age-legend-2″:”60+”,”search_results_vaccines_regional”:”people in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_singular_vaccines_regional”:”person in [REGION] has had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_wales”:”vaccines have been given in [REGION] to [DATE] (includes first and second doses)”,”search_results_singular_vaccines_wales”:”vaccine has been given in [REGION] to [DATE] (includes first and second doses)”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_england”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_wales”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_scotland”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_percentage_ni”:”[xx] of adults in [REGION] have had the first dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”vaccines_read_more”:”Read more about vaccination rates in [LA_NAME]”,”footnote_expander_title”:”What do these charts show?”,”search_results_vaccines_second_regional”:”people have had the second dose”,”search_results_singular_vaccines_second_regional”:”person in [REGION] has had the second dose of the vaccine to [DATE]”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_england”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_wales”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_scotland”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”search_results_vaccines_second_percentage_ni”:”[xx] have had the second dose”,”new_geography_explanation”:”in [NEW_GEOGRAPHY], a new council area which replaces [OLD_GEOGRAPHY]”,”new_area_name_north_northamptonshire”:”North Northamptonshire”,”new_area_name_west_northamptonshire”:”West Northamptonshire”,”news_vj_search_lookup_button_label”:”Submit search”,”news_vj_search_lookup_min_chars”:”Type in {{num}} or more characters for results.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_no_results”:”No search results.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_one_result_available”:”1 result is available: {{suggestion}}.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_multiple_results_available”:”{{numberOfResults}} results are available.”,”news_vj_search_lookup_selected_result”:”{{suggestion}} is selected.”},”outputs”:[{“wrapper”:”embed”},{“wrapper”:”core”},{“wrapper”:”envelope”},{“wrapper”:”amp”},{“wrapper”:”news-app”},{“wrapper”:”full-width”},{“wrapper”:”syndication”,”photoCaption”:””,”photoURL”:””,”hyperlinkCallToAction”:”Click here to see the BBC interactive”},{“wrapper”:”facebook”,”height”:960,”withMargins”:”yes”},{“wrapper”:”applenews”,”photoCaption”:””,”photoURL”:””,”hyperlinkCallToAction”:”Click or tap here to see interactive content”}],”autoFixLintingErrors”:false,”polyfill”:false,”dynamicImports”:false,”failFast”:false,”includePath”:{“responsive”:true,”newsapps”:true,”app-image”:”https://placehold.it/640×360″,”app-clickable”:true,”amp-clickable”:true,”amp-image-height”:360,”amp-image-width”:640,”amp-image”:”https://placehold.it/640×360″,”app-image-alt-text”:”Click or tap here to see interactive content”},”languages”:[“english”],”destinationSection”:{“english”:”uk”},”uncompressedAppBudget”:”(1024 * 1000) * 0.5″,”meta”:{“title”:null,”images”:[{“thumbnail”:null}],”hasBeenDeployed”:true,”publication_date”:”Thu Mar 12 2020 11:04:07 GMT+0000 (Greenwich Mean Time)”,”last_modified”:”Wed Dec 16 2020 11:43:24 GMT+0000 (Greenwich Mean Time)”,”data_last_modified”:”Wed Jun 16 2021 15:25:58 GMT+0100 (British Summer Time)”,”keywords”:[“health”,”coronavirus”,”covid-19″,”nhs”],”locations”:{“regions”:[“england”,”northern ireland”,”scotland”,”wales”]}},”defaultPort”:1031,”usedPort”:1031,”shadowDom”:true,”projectNamespace”:”newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search”,”outputDir”:”include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search”,”includes”:{“app”:{“uuid”:”AYGShDn9″}},”pathToWrapperAssets”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/embed”,”pathToInclude”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app/embed”,”pathToWrapperAssetsToInclude”:”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app/embed”};nu003c/script>nu003clink rel=”stylesheet” href=”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/embed/css/inline.css?/?v=5.1.9.202107121201″>nu003cdiv id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app” class=”bbc-news-vj-embed-wrapper”>n u003cdiv id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app-core-content”>n u003cdiv class=”mylookup gel-wrap” id=”mylookup”>n u003cdiv class=”gel-layout”>n u003cdiv class=”gel-layout__item gel-1/1″>n u003cp id=”no-js-msg”>n A modern browser with JavaScript and a stable internet connection are required to view this interactive.n u003c/p>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”no-js”>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup” style=”display: none;”>n u003cdiv>n u003cdiv class=”my-lookup lookup-component”>n u003cdiv class=”top-banner”>n u003csvg aria-labelledby=”logo-title” class=”logo-title” width=”144″ height=”15″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg”>u003cg fill=”#FFF” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cpath d=”M8.702 2.628l.541 2.708h1.942l-.13-3.79A6.797 6.797 0 009.131.741 9.236 9.236 0 006.89.482c-1.033 0-1.973.167-2.819.503a6.084 6.084 0 00-2.176 1.447 6.598 6.598 0 00-1.4 2.24C.165 5.538 0 6.505 0 7.576c0 1.058.152 2.008.458 2.847.305.841.743 1.557 1.316 2.148a5.675 5.675 0 002.082 1.354c.816.311 1.734.467 2.754.467.884 0 1.702-.097 2.455-.29a8.71 8.71 0 002.176-.887v-2.017c-1.096.735-2.365 1.102-3.81 1.102-1.381 0-2.439-.429-3.173-1.288-.735-.859-1.102-2.098-1.102-3.716 0-1.058.152-1.963.457-2.717.305-.753.744-1.328 1.317-1.727.572-.398 1.263-.598 2.073-.598.684 0 1.251.125 1.699.374M21.754 13.887a6.068 6.068 0 002.166-1.437c.598-.622 1.055-1.378 1.372-2.27.317-.889.477-1.881.477-2.978 0-1.418-.25-2.628-.747-3.63-.498-1.002-1.221-1.769-2.166-2.297C21.909.745 20.77.48 19.439.48c-1.06 0-2.011.167-2.858.505a6.06 6.06 0 00-2.166 1.436 6.288 6.288 0 00-1.372 2.26c-.317.884-.477 1.88-.477 2.987 0 1.42.25 2.63.748 3.633.498 1.002 1.219 1.768 2.166 2.296.946.53 2.085.793 3.417.793 1.058 0 2.01-.168 2.857-.504m-.01-10.335c.579.865.868 2.113.868 3.744 0 1.718-.304 3.035-.915 3.95-.61.915-1.481 1.371-2.614 1.371-1.082 0-1.913-.432-2.492-1.297-.58-.866-.868-2.113-.868-3.744 0-1.717.304-3.034.915-3.948.609-.916 1.48-1.373 2.614-1.373 1.083 0 1.913.433 2.492 1.297M32.564 12.58l-1.362-.112V8.995h1.306c.087 0 .178-.003.271-.009.094-.007.183-.01.271-.01.336.548.672 1.118 1.008 1.71a136.697 136.697 0 011.886 3.425h3.697v-1.53l-1.177-.094a91.082 91.082 0 00-2.725-4.351c1.668-.61 2.502-1.755 2.502-3.435 0-1.332-.457-2.322-1.372-2.97-.915-.647-2.319-.97-4.21-.97h-5.77v1.531l1.363.112v10.064l-1.364.112v1.531h5.676v-1.53zm-.709-10.102c.2-.012.398-.018.598-.018.945 0 1.631.193 2.053.578.423.387.635.972.635 1.756 0 1.656-.915 2.483-2.745 2.483h-1.194V2.553c.236-.037.454-.062.653-.075zM49.389 13.887a6.068 6.068 0 002.165-1.437c.599-.622 1.055-1.378 1.372-2.27.317-.889.477-1.881.477-2.978 0-1.418-.25-2.628-.746-3.63-.498-1.002-1.221-1.769-2.166-2.297-.947-.53-2.085-.794-3.417-.794-1.06 0-2.011.167-2.858.505a6.06 6.06 0 00-2.166 1.436 6.288 6.288 0 00-1.372 2.26c-.317.884-.477 1.88-.477 2.987 0 1.42.25 2.63.748 3.633.498 1.002 1.218 1.768 2.166 2.296.945.53 2.084.793 3.416.793 1.059 0 2.01-.168 2.858-.504m-.01-10.335c.579.865.867 2.113.867 3.744 0 1.718-.303 3.035-.915 3.95-.609.915-1.48 1.371-2.614 1.371-1.081 0-1.913-.432-2.492-1.297-.578-.866-.867-2.113-.867-3.744 0-1.717.303-3.034.915-3.948.608-.916 1.48-1.373 2.613-1.373 1.083 0 1.913.433 2.492 1.297M59.62 12.58l-1.362-.187V3.991a259.586 259.586 0 012.109 3.202 354.858 354.858 0 014.37 6.918h2.689V2.478l1.325-.186V.762h-4.742v1.53l1.363.186v7.563a259.855 259.855 0 00-2.98-4.733A545.745 545.745 0 0059.435.761H54.84v1.531l1.363.112v9.99l-1.363.186v1.531h4.78v-1.53zM74.073 3.142a135.59 135.59 0 00-.934 2.222c-.298.728-.594 1.463-.887 2.203-.292.74-.594 1.51-.906 2.306a205.8 205.8 0 00-.97 2.54l-1.214.167v1.532h4.836V12.58l-1.363-.167c.125-.361.254-.726.392-1.093.137-.367.274-.737.41-1.111h5.155c.286.797.553 1.557.802 2.278l-1.363.093v1.532h5.789V12.58l-1.214-.093c-.337-.871-.654-1.696-.953-2.474-.298-.778-.594-1.534-.887-2.268a337.86 337.86 0 00-1.82-4.482c-.324-.784-.672-1.618-1.046-2.502h-2.819c-.349.834-.685 1.628-1.008 2.38m.979 2.83l.981-2.465c.336.822.666 1.653.99 2.492.323.84.635 1.665.934 2.475h-3.865c.31-.834.631-1.668.96-2.502M93.23 8.286a314.613 314.613 0 002.24-5.826l1.214-.168V.761h-4.836v1.531l1.363.168a179.793 179.793 0 01-3.267 8.795 296.321 296.321 0 01-1.68-4.491c-.549-1.5-1.065-2.959-1.55-4.378l1.363-.094V.761h-5.789v1.531l1.213.094a265.934 265.934 0 002.195 5.816 238.81 238.81 0 002.4 5.91h2.744c.833-1.967 1.63-3.909 2.39-5.826zm10.456-5.994V.761h-5.714v1.531l1.363.112v10.065l-1.363.111v1.532h5.714V12.58l-1.363-.111V2.404l1.363-.112zm7.618 10.288l-1.362-.111V8.995h1.307c.086 0 .177-.002.27-.009a4.25 4.25 0 01.271-.009c.336.548.672 1.117 1.008 1.708a143.865 143.865 0 011.886 3.427h3.697V12.58l-1.176-.093a91.037 91.037 0 00-2.726-4.35c1.668-.61 2.502-1.756 2.502-3.436 0-1.332-.458-2.322-1.372-2.969-.915-.647-2.319-.971-4.21-.971h-5.77v1.531l1.363.112v10.065l-1.364.111v1.532h5.676V12.58zm-.709-10.101a9.95 9.95 0 01.598-.019c.945 0 1.63.193 2.054.579.422.386.634.971.634 1.755 0 1.656-.915 2.484-2.745 2.484h-1.194V2.554c.236-.038.454-.062.653-.075zM129.79 13.029c.946-.91 1.42-2.21 1.42-3.902V2.479l1.325-.186V.76h-4.742v1.532l1.363.186v6.573c0 1.083-.26 1.91-.775 2.483-.517.573-1.261.859-2.232.859-.946 0-1.677-.28-2.193-.84-.518-.56-.775-1.351-.775-2.372V2.404l1.363-.111V.76h-5.714v1.532l1.363.11v7.003c0 1.046.218 1.939.654 2.68.435.74 1.064 1.31 1.885 1.709.822.398 1.812.597 2.969.597 1.78 0 3.144-.454 4.09-1.363M141.46 13.887c.797-.335 1.41-.824 1.84-1.466.43-.64.644-1.402.644-2.287 0-.56-.078-1.055-.233-1.484a2.822 2.822 0 00-.747-1.12c-.343-.317-.791-.599-1.345-.84-.554-.244-1.23-.459-2.025-.645a13.553 13.553 0 01-1.27-.364c-.337-.119-.601-.252-.794-.402a1.181 1.181 0 01-.401-.522 2.01 2.01 0 01-.112-.71c0-.56.206-1.004.616-1.334.41-.33.977-.496 1.699-.496.374 0 .706.026.999.075.292.05.569.138.83.262l.412 2.09h1.923l-.112-3.304a9.348 9.348 0 00-1.998-.654 10.444 10.444 0 00-2.091-.206c-1.046 0-1.958.172-2.735.514-.78.343-1.38.821-1.802 1.437-.424.617-.635 1.349-.635 2.196 0 .548.077 1.027.234 1.437.155.41.397.774.727 1.093.33.316.766.593 1.308.83.54.236 1.204.448 1.988.634.672.162 1.198.335 1.578.514.379.181.647.396.803.645.155.248.233.56.233.934 0 .596-.221 1.067-.663 1.409-.442.343-1.05.514-1.82.514-.437 0-.828-.035-1.177-.104a4.072 4.072 0 01-.99-.325l-.43-2.204h-1.96l.112 3.492a9.746 9.746 0 002.1.671c.74.15 1.542.225 2.4.225 1.133 0 2.098-.168 2.895-.505″/>u003c/g>u003c/svg>n n u003csvg aria-hidden=”true” class=”logo-image” width=”33″ height=”33″ xmlns=”http://www.w3.org/2000/svg” xmlns:xlink=”http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink”>u003cdefs>u003cpath id=”a” d=”M.032.049h3.335v3.35H.032z”/>u003cpath id=”c” d=”M.298.646h3.34V4H.297z”/>u003c/defs>u003cg fill=”none” fill-rule=”evenodd”>u003cpath d=”M22.511 4.016a2.294 2.294 0 01-1.399-.618l-.854 2.391c.441.163.871.348 1.284.561l.97-2.334zM3.457 20.342c.279.334.47.75.528 1.206l2.135-.882a10.8 10.8 0 01-.363-1.023l-2.3.699zM21.761 28.931l-.92-2.186c-.327.14-.66.261-1 .37l.716 2.287a2.284 2.284 0 011.204-.47″ fill=”#FFF”/>u003cg transform=”translate(21 -.049)”>u003cmask id=”b” fill=”#fff”>u003cuse xlink:href=”#a”/>u003c/mask>u003cpath d=”M1.7 3.4c.03 0 .06 0 .09-.007h.004a1.664 1.664 0 001.573-1.668C3.367.802 2.62.049 1.7.049.778.049.032.802.032 1.725c0 .378.124.729.336 1.009A1.66 1.66 0 001.7 3.4″ fill=”#FFF” mask=”url(#b)”/>u003c/g>u003cg transform=”translate(20 28.951)”>u003cmask id=”d” fill=”#fff”>u003cuse xlink:href=”#c”/>u003c/mask>u003cpath d=”M2.043.65c-.026-.004-.05-.004-.077-.004-.464 0-.884.192-1.187.503A1.677 1.677 0 001.966 4 1.676 1.676 0 002.043.65″ fill=”#FFF” mask=”url(#d)”/>u003c/g>u003cpath d=”M2.73 20.564a1.654 1.654 0 00-1.062-.38 1.675 1.675 0 000 3.35c.92 0 1.667-.754 1.667-1.676 0-.014 0-.027-.002-.04a1.678 1.678 0 00-.603-1.254M3.827 12.67c.219 0 .42-.067.585-.182a1.046 1.046 0 00.376-1.243 1.042 1.042 0 00-.961-.656 1.041 1.041 0 000 2.081M13.063 29.37a1.036 1.036 0 00-1.181-.777h-.003a1.04 1.04 0 00.178 2.064 1.038 1.038 0 001.006-1.284v-.003zM19.895 24.5a8.643 8.643 0 01-3.419.699 8.773 8.773 0 01-2.24-.29 8.828 8.828 0 01-6.156-5.972h-.003a8.757 8.757 0 01-.377-2.554c0-.943.148-1.848.424-2.7.086-.283.195-.563.316-.833a8.712 8.712 0 012.36-3.183 8.727 8.727 0 019.421-1.26l-.215.457a7.509 7.509 0 00-.736-.304 8.121 8.121 0 00-2.794-.487 8.294 8.294 0 00-2.478.382 8.182 8.182 0 00-2.872 1.598 7.705 7.705 0 00-.733.702 8.374 8.374 0 00-1.792 3.084 8.268 8.268 0 00-.396 2.544c0 .838.124 1.645.356 2.408.073.257.164.507.269.753a8.295 8.295 0 004.72 4.608c.266.105.535.192.814.264a8.084 8.084 0 002.112.276 8.17 8.17 0 003.224-.658 8.327 8.327 0 005.047-7.651v-.095a7.427 7.427 0 00-.037-.685 8.175 8.175 0 00-.232-1.332l.487-.128a8.732 8.732 0 01.286 2.139v.1c0 .795-.104 1.56-.302 2.29a8.824 8.824 0 01-5.054 5.827zm-2.004-12.32a.915.915 0 01.908-.911.914.914 0 010 1.824.894.894 0 01-.488-.142.936.936 0 01-.403-.581s.004-.003 0-.007a1.08 1.08 0 01-.017-.182zm4.442 1.977a1.657 1.657 0 01.494 2.152c-.027.057-.064.11-.101.165a1.65 1.65 0 01-2.307.399 1.615 1.615 0 01-.477-.531 1.667 1.667 0 01.081-1.79 1.653 1.653 0 012.31-.395zm4.633 5.063l-.326-.088c.238-.875.363-1.797.363-2.75v-.121l.336-.003.336-.004 1.349-.016a1.665 1.665 0 01-.091-1.034l-1.308.125-.333.03-.335.03a10.665 10.665 0 00-.731-3 3.177 3.177 0 01-1.822.575c-1.765 0-3.204-1.445-3.204-3.222 0-.888.359-1.692.938-2.273a10.303 10.303 0 00-.857-.493 10.418 10.418 0 00-4.805-1.169c-.733 0-1.446.074-2.136.219l-.067-.331-.067-.331-.181-.885a1.664 1.664 0 01-1.201.233l.293.936.1.32.101.325a10.508 10.508 0 00-3.652 2.03l-.221-.26-.212-.253-1.856-2.196a2.738 2.738 0 01-1.19 1.247l2.054 1.905.246.226.249.23a10.49 10.49 0 00-1.904 2.922l-.309-.136-.306-.134-.686-.301c.004.02.004.037.004.057 0 .415-.149.794-.391 1.09l.67.22.315.102.324.105a10.582 10.582 0 00-.505 3.236 10.587 10.587 0 00.79 4.026 10.622 10.622 0 006.015 5.867l-.121.318-.117.314-.374.997c.461.02.871.226 1.164.544l.313-1.186.084-.328h.003l.085-.328c.856.23 1.757.352 2.686.352 1.103 0 2.165-.172 3.163-.49.32-.098.633-.216.942-.344a10.639 10.639 0 005.773-6.084l.316.115v.003l.317.115 1.99.737c.064-.42.242-.798.497-1.112l-2.182-.591-.326-.088zM31.284 19.713c-.403 0-.777.146-1.066.385a1.682 1.682 0 00-.602 1.29c0 .926.746 1.676 1.668 1.676.918 0 1.667-.75 1.667-1.676 0-.925-.75-1.675-1.667-1.675M29.793 16.227c.283.358.78.497 1.218.304a1.036 1.036 0 00.534-1.371 1.035 1.035 0 00-1.883-.028v.004c-.124.26-.138.57-.014.858a.902.902 0 00.145.233M12.572 3.898a1 1 0 00.552.166c.292 0 .557-.123.746-.322a1.039 1.039 0 00-.746-1.76c-.57 0-1.032.467-1.032 1.041 0 .368.19.696.48.875M5.649 6.364a2.065 2.065 0 001.319-1.923 2.06 2.06 0 00-2.052-2.06 2.06 2.06 0 00-2.051 2.06 2.06 2.06 0 002.05 2.061c.26 0 .506-.047.734-.138z” fill=”#FFF”/>u003cpath d=”M22.838 7.965a2.372 2.372 0 00-.797 1.777 2.372 2.372 0 002.363 2.378 2.338 2.338 0 001.722-.75c.088-.088.16-.183.228-.284.263-.381.417-.848.417-1.344a2.373 2.373 0 00-2.367-2.378 2.32 2.32 0 00-1.566.6z” fill=”#FFF”/>u003c/g>u003c/svg>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-header”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-header__headings”>n u003ch2>How many cases, vaccinations and deaths in my area?u003c/h2>n u003cp>Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find outu003c/p>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv id=”lookup-container” class=”lookup-container”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup__results”>n u003cdiv id=”lookup-results” class=”lookup-results-box”>n u003ch2 class=”place-name”>u003c/h2>n u003cp class=”find-out-more”>u003c/p>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-cases-per-100k”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-week-cases”>u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-cases-absolute-change”>u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-cases”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-deaths”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-vaccines-percentage”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”progress-bar progress-bar–vaccines lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”progress”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-figures solo-figures lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-second-doses-percentage”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”progress-bar progress-bar–second-doses lookup-figures-conditional”>n u003cdiv class=”progress”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation” class=”ebon”>n u003cdiv class=”cases-container”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-cases-chart” aria-hidden=”true”>u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-age-chart” aria-hidden=”true”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-footnote”>Source: NHS England, Public Health Wales, Public Health Scotland, gov.uk dashboard. Wales updated weekly. England, Scotland and Northern Ireland updated weekdays.u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-deaths-chart” aria-hidden=”true”>u003c/div>n n u003chr role=”presentation”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-notes”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-expander”>u003cdetails class=”expander__details” data-header=”footnote_expander” id = “footnote_expander” tabIndex=”0″ >n u003csummary class=”expander__summary”>n u003cspan class=”expander__summary-name” tabindex=”0″>What do these charts show?u003c/span>n u003cimg class=”expander__summary-chevron” src=”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/app-project-assets/img/chevron.svg” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />n u003c/summary>n u003cdiv class=”expander__content”>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-note cases”>u003cspan>Casesu003c/span> are people who have tested positive for coronavirus. Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers up or down. Case rate by age only available for England. *The "average area" means the middle ranking council or local government district when ranked by cases per 100,000 people. u003cbr>The case rate chart shows how many people have tested positive each day for every 100,000 people in that area. The dark blue line shows the average daily rate over the past seven days. This average helps to show whether cases are rising or falling. The case rate by age chart shows how many people have tested positive in each age group per 100,000 people. Steeper rises in older age groups are of more concern because older people are more likely to be badly affected by the virus and are more likely to need hospital care. The case rate by age shows a rate. This means the values for the two age groups cannot be added together to get the overall case rate in each area.u003cbr>Source: UK public health bodies – updated weekdays.u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-note vaccines”>u003cspan>Vaccinesu003c/span> are data for first and second doses. England, Scotland and Wales data is by local authority, Northern Ireland is national data. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the percentage of adults (18+) vaccinated are calculated using the most recent mid-year population estimates from the national statistics agencies. In England the percentages of adults (18+) are calculated using the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service (NIMS) database. Percentages in Wales use data from the Welsh Immunisation System. These data include people who have an NHS number and are currently alive. Areas will have different demographics which will affect how many people have been vaccinated. Caution should be taken when comparing areas. Source: UK public health bodies, gov.uk dashboard – England, Scotland and Northern Ireland data updated weekdays, Wales data updated weekly.u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”lookup-results-box-note deaths”>u003cspan>Deathsu003c/span> are where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The chart shows the number of deaths recorded each week per 100,000 people in that area. Covid deaths are in red, other deaths are in grey. The average is the monthly average of deaths in the last five years between 2014-2019. This average will continue to be used in 2021. Recording of deaths over Christmas and New Year was affected by the bank holidays – trends should be treated with caution.u003cbr>Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – data updated weekly.u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/details>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003cdiv class=”my__lookup__results–has-no-results”>u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>n u003c/div>nu003c/div>nu003cstyle id=”responsive-embed-newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app-inline-css”>n @font-face{font-family:’ReithSerif’;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.woff”) format(“woff”),url(“https://ws-downloads.files.bbci.co.uk/fonts/ReithSerif/latest/bold.eot”) format(“eot”)}@-moz-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-moz-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-moz-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@-webkit-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-webkit-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-webkit-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@-ms-keyframes gel-spin{0%{-ms-transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{-ms-transform:rotate(360deg)}}@keyframes gel-spin{0%{transform:rotate(0deg)}100%{transform:rotate(360deg)}}.bbc-news-visual-journalism-loading-spinner{display:block;margin:8px auto;width:32px;height:32px;max-width:32px;fill:#323232;-webkit-animation-name:gel-spin;-webkit-animation-duration:1s;-webkit-animation-iteration-count:infinite;-webkit-animation-timing-function:linear;-moz-animation-name:gel-spin;-moz-animation-duration:1s;-moz-animation-iteration-count:infinite;-moz-animation-timing-function:linear;animation-name:gel-spin;animation-duration:1s;animation-iteration-count:infinite;animation-timing-function:linear}[email protected]{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Rg.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Rg.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_It.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_It.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Bd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Bd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_BdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_BdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Lt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Lt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_LtIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_LtIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Md.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_Md.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_MdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_MdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSans”;font-style:italic;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSans_W_ExBdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Rg.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Rg.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_It.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_It.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Bd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Bd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:bold;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_BdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_BdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Lt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Lt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:300;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_LtIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_LtIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Md.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_Md.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:500;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_MdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_MdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBd.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBd.woff”) format(“woff”)}@font-face{font-display:swap;font-family:”ReithSerif”;font-style:italic;font-weight:800;src:url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBdIt.woff2”) format(“woff2”),url(“https://gel.files.bbci.co.uk/r2.512/BBCReithSerif_W_ExBdIt.woff”) format(“woff”)}nnu003c/style>nnu003cscript>n (function(){nnfunction cutsTheMustard() {n return (n document.implementation.hasFeature(‘http://www.w3.org/TR/SVG11/feature#BasicStructure’, ‘1.1’) &&n ‘querySelector’ in document &&n ‘localStorage’ in window &&n ‘addEventListener’ in window &&n ‘MutationObserver’ in window // not supported in IE9 & IE10n );n}nn if (cutsTheMustard()) {n function initEmbed() {n require([‘https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/assets/embed/js/embed-init.js?/?v=5.1.9.202107121201’], function (initFullFatApplication) {n initFullFatApplication(vjConfigObject[‘newsspec-26830-coronavirus-postcode-search-app’]);n });n }nn if (typeof require === ‘undefined’) {n var headTag = document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0],n requireTag = document.createElement(‘script’);n requireTag.type=”text/javascript”;n requireTag.src=”https://news.files.bbci.co.uk/include/vjassets/js/vendor/require-2.1.20b.min.js”;n requireTag.onload = initEmbed;n headTag.appendChild(requireTag);n } else {n initEmbed();n }nn }n else if (window.require) {n require([‘istats-1’], function (istats) {n istats.log(‘browser does not cut the mustard’, ‘newsspec-nonuser’);n });n } })();nu003c/script>n”,”type”:”vj”}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”locator”:”https://tinyurl.com/w9cfxrv”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“image”:{“alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”copyright”:null,”height”:57.614403600900225,”width”:1536,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1536/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”srcSet”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“image”:{“alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”copyright”:null,”height”:100,”width”:976,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”srcSet”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/240/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 800w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png 976w”}}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,189 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,378 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,189 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,378 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 289,139 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 289,139 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Ninety five people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is down from ninety six on Thursday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Ninety five people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is down from ninety six on Thursday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty three patients are in intensive care units – that number is up one from Wednesday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty three patients are in intensive care units – that number is up one from Wednesday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 22 July at 18:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 22 July at 18:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,344,686 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,344,686 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,026,154 were first doses and 2,318,532 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,026,154 were first doses and 2,318,532 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 21 July “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 21 July “,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}]}},”contributor”:null,”blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Northern Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/9D37/production/_117674204_ni-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There has been one further coronavirus-related death recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There has been one further coronavirus-related death recorded in Northern Ireland within the latest 24-hour reporting period.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,167.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 2,167.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,337 positive cases have been reported by the department on Friday, down from 1,430 on Thursday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,337 positive cases have been reported by the department on Friday, down from 1,430 on Thursday. This includes samples taken in recent days, not necessarily in the last 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 146,200 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 146,200 people in Northern Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are currently 163 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are currently 163 patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”This compares to 162 inpatients on Thursday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”This compares to 162 inpatients on Thursday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 16 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, eight of whom are on ventilators. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”There are 16 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, eight of whom are on ventilators. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 23 July at 14:30 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 23 July at 14:30 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,195,815 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 2,195,815 Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday afternoon.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 23 July at 14:30 BST”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 23 July at 14:30 BST”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average: “,”attributes”:[“bold”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”include”,”model”:{“href”:”/include/newsspec/26830-coronavirus-postcode-search/new-geo/english/app?responsive=true&newsapps=true&app-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-clickable=true&-clickable=true&-image-height=360&-image-width=640&-image=https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/DEAE/production/_111260075_coronavirus_lookup_index_promo-nc.png&app-image-alt-text=Click%20or%20tap%20here%20to%20see%20interactive%20content?cachebust=16072021″,”html”:””,”type”:”vj”}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”urlLink”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”locator”:”https://tinyurl.com/w9cfxrv”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”If you can’t see the look-up click here.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”height”:50,”width”:1333,”alt”:”Short presentational grey line”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Short presentational grey line”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:50,”width”:1333,”locator”:”1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1497D/production/_105894348_short_grey_line_new-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”image”,”model”:{“media”:{“__typename”:”ComponentsImage”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”height”:100,”width”:976,”alt”:”Republic of Ireland”,”loading”:”lazy”},”blocks”:[{“type”:”altText”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Republic of Ireland”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”rawImage”,”model”:{“height”:100,”width”:976,”locator”:”C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”originCode”:”cpsprodpb”,”copyrightHolder”:”BBC”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/C447/production/_117674205_roi-blue-nc.png”}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic stands at 5,026.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,189 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,378 in the previous 24 hours.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Another 1,189 people have tested positive for coronavirus. That compares with 1,378 in the previous 24 hours.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 289,139 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 289,139 people in the Republic of Ireland have had a confirmed diagnosis of the virus since the pandemic began. “,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Ninety five people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is down from ninety six on Thursday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Ninety five people with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals – that number is down from ninety six on Thursday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty three patients are in intensive care units – that number is up one from Wednesday.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Twenty three patients are in intensive care units – that number is up one from Wednesday.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 22 July at 18:00 local time”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 22 July at 18:00 local time”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”crosshead”,”text”:”Vaccines”},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,344,686 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”A total of 5,344,686 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic of Ireland.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,026,154 were first doses and 2,318,532 were second doses.”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Of those, 3,026,154 were first doses and 2,318,532 were second doses.”,”attributes”:[]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 21 July “,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Last updated 21 July “,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}},{“type”:”text”,”model”:{“blocks”:[{“type”:”paragraph”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”blocks”:[{“type”:”fragment”,”model”:{“text”:”Source: Department of Health Ireland”,”attributes”:[“italic”]}}]}}]}}],”seeAlsos”:[],”relatedUrls”:[],”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI Health”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c6gz765l6nmt”,”isEvent”:false}]},”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&id=topStories&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Top%20Stories&showFirstSummary=true&showTimestamp=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”topStories”,”sectionHeader”:”Top Stories”,”showFirstSummary”:true,”showTimestamp”:true,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Tokyo 2020 Olympics officially opened”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/57929293″,”timestamp”:1627052560000,”summary”:”The Tokyo 2020 Games are officially under way as Naomi Osaka lights the Olympic flame in a poignant opening ceremony.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Tokyo Olympic rings outside Olympic Stadium as fireworks light up sky”,”height”:1152,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/19C2/production/_119549560_gettyimages-1330203337.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/19C2/production/_119549560_gettyimages-1330203337.jpg”,”width”:2048},”timestampRelative”:”20 minutes ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Inside a US fire truck driving through a wildfire”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57943338″,”timestamp”:1627038804000,”summary”:”As burning ash pelts their vehicle, video shows firefighters in California drive through the flames.”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”As burning ash pelts their vehicle, video shows firefighters in California drive through the flames.”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/10EA4/production/_119548296_p09q7m45.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/10EA4/production/_119548296_p09q7m45.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”4 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Mother dies after saving baby from China floods”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57897474″,”timestamp”:1627032567000,”summary”:”Rescuers believe she had flung her daughter to safety just as their home in Henan was hit.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Still image of rescue worker holding baby”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/156B6/production/_119543778_mediaitem119543777.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/156B6/production/_119543778_mediaitem119543777.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”5 hours ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&enableDotcomAds=false&id=features&insertAdSlotAtIndex=3&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Features&showImage=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”features”,”sectionHeader”:”Features”,”showImage”:true,”insertAdSlotAtIndex”:3,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”,”enableDotcomAds”:false},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Did the US fund risky virus research in China?”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/57932699″,”timestamp”:1626995179000,”summary”:”What’s the row about virus research in China between a prominent Republican and Dr Anthony Fauci?”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Dr Anthony Fauci at Senate hearing in US”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/2BAF/production/_119538111_fauci_hands_gettyimages-1234075966.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/2BAF/production/_119538111_fauci_hands_gettyimages-1234075966.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Tokyo 2020 Olympics day-by-day guide”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/57778808″,”timestamp”:1627050821000,”summary”:”Want to know what’s happening when in Tokyo? Check out our comprehensive guide to all the action in Japan.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Calendar”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/26BF/production/_119391990_olympicguide.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/26BF/production/_119391990_olympicguide.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”49 minutes ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Trading sex for cosmetic surgery in Mexico’s narco capital”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/stories-57932216″,”timestamp”:1626996022000,”summary”:”The influence of narcos has caused many women to undergo cosmetic surgery in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”A patient is marked up for liposuction”,”height”:1152,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/10DAA/production/_119543096_getty655746186-lipo.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/10DAA/production/_119543096_getty655746186-lipo.jpg”,”width”:2048},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”The cost of hosting the Olympics”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/57919584″,”timestamp”:1626994827000,”summary”:”Holding the world’s biggest sporting event comes with a hefty price tag”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”Olympic rings in Tokyo”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/3BDC/production/_119542351_p09q5lqs.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/3BDC/production/_119542351_p09q5lqs.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”What does a future-proofed home look like?”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57738681″,”timestamp”:1626995349000,”summary”:”The technology exists to make homes more resilient to extreme weather, but it can be expensive.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Colin Heal in front of his award winning home”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/A16B/production/_119532314_climate.colinhealinfrontofhisawardwinninghome.creditchristinero.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/A16B/production/_119532314_climate.colinhealinfrontofhisawardwinninghome.creditchristinero.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Why the world’s largest mangrove forest is sinking”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-57929463″,”timestamp”:1626994833000,”summary”:”The low-lying islands are being battered by violent storms, rising sea levels, and melting ice from the Himalayas.”,”type”:”MAP”,”image”:{“alt”:”Man casts net out into water”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/86A0/production/_119546443_human.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/86A0/production/_119546443_human.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Country flags transformed into samurai for Olympics”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-57911348″,”timestamp”:1626995757000,”summary”:”The creators have used the flags of competing nations as inspiration to design Japanese warriors.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”Spain and Sri Lanka”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/3263/production/_119499821_spainsrilankawhite.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/3263/production/_119499821_spainsrilankawhite.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Weekly quiz: What happened to the new Doctor Who sidekick?”},”url”:”https://tinyurl.com/cbkrxbjx”,”timestamp”:1626947670000,”summary”:””,”image”:{“alt”:”John Bishop, as Dan in Doctor Who”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/12D4D/production/_119533177_hi065450292-1.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/12D4D/production/_119533177_hi065450292-1.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”1 day ago”},{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Africa’s top shots: Eid prayers and sea dips”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-africa-57926873″,”timestamp”:1626995117000,”summary”:”A selection of the week’s best photos from across the continent and beyond.”,”type”:”STY”,”image”:{“alt”:”A man prays in a mosque during the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, July 20, 2021.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/10115/production/_119531856_hi068697638.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/10115/production/_119531856_hi068697638.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&id=elsewhere&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Elsewhere%20on%20the%20BBC&showImage=true&showSummary=true”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”elsewhere”,”sectionHeader”:”Elsewhere on the BBC”,”showImage”:true,”showSummary”:true,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“headlines”:{“headline”:”Football phrases”},”url”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/51MWxHsTD7YhW4gTWWtPvKf/end-to-end-with-15-football-phrases-from-around-the-world?intc_type=promo&intc_location=news&intc_campaign=fifteenfootballphrases_article&intc_linkname=radio4_sm_mid_c3″,”timestamp”:1530807531000,”summary”:”15 sayings from around the world”,”image”:{“alt”:”football being kicked on a field – Vauxhall image blurred in the background.”,”height”:351,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/7F9D/production/_102396623_footballphrases.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/7F9D/production/_102396623_footballphrases.jpg”,”width”:624},”timestampRelative”:”5 July 2018″}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”onward-journeys?country=us&expiresInMs=3600000&id=mostRead&language=en-GB§ion=%2Fnews%2Fnorthern_ireland§ionHeader=Most%20Read”:{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”props”:{“id”:”mostRead”,”sectionHeader”:”Most Read”,”expiresInMs”:3600000,”country”:”us”,”section”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:[{“id”:”ca0099b9-e4cf-4858-9a68-c0abc637d949″,”count”:2077,”rank”:1,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:ca0099b9-e4cf-4858-9a68-c0abc637d949″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Man rescued after week-long bear attack ordeal”,”headline”:”Man rescued in Alaska after week-long bear attack ordeal”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-57939501″,”timestamp”:1627034914000,”summary”:”US Coast Guard officials spotted an SOS sign on a remote shack where the man had been staying.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Stock image of Coastal brown bear, also known as Grizzly Bear, Ursus Arcos, South Central Alaska”,”height”:1152,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/17D08/production/_119544579_gettyimages-982784476.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/17D08/production/_119544579_gettyimages-982784476.jpg”,”width”:2048},”timestampRelative”:”5 hours ago”},{“id”:”58737582-aecf-4ac1-b768-81168c1fae7c”,”count”:1191,”rank”:2,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:58737582-aecf-4ac1-b768-81168c1fae7c”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Key obtained to unlock files from cyber attack”,”headline”:”Ransomware key to unlock customer data from REvil attack”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-57946117″,”timestamp”:1627050692000,”summary”:”The gang behind the attack had previously asked for $70m to access the stolen files.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Digital encrypted Lock with data multilayers.”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/3269/production/_119550921_gettyimages-1079012962.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/3269/production/_119550921_gettyimages-1079012962.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”51 minutes ago”},{“id”:”3c25646b-002b-43bc-bd6b-9985b9471aa8″,”count”:1184,”rank”:3,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:3c25646b-002b-43bc-bd6b-9985b9471aa8″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Firm fined £2.6m for claiming clothes prevent Covid”,”headline”:”Firm fined £2.6m for claiming clothes prevent Covid”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-57940657″,”timestamp”:1627033161000,”summary”:”Australian activewear company Lorna Jane is branded “exploitative” and “predatory” by a judge.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Lorna Jane”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/15B7A/production/_119545988_lornajane3.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/15B7A/production/_119545988_lornajane3.png”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”5 hours ago”},{“id”:”3c4ea132-3c10-4b12-a28a-9bbdce8a83da”,”count”:956,”rank”:4,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:3c4ea132-3c10-4b12-a28a-9bbdce8a83da”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Covid-positive man boards flight disguised as wife”,”headline”:”Indonesia: Covid-positive man boards flight disguised as wife”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-57938542″,”timestamp”:1627014488000,”summary”:”He may never have been caught if he had not changed into his regular clothes midway through the flight.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”A plane taking off from an airport in Indonesia”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/1400E/production/_119543918_gettyimages-1134365904.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/1400E/production/_119543918_gettyimages-1134365904.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”10 hours ago”},{“id”:”10f84f1c-daf0-445a-bacc-8ac05347a500″,”count”:879,”rank”:5,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:10f84f1c-daf0-445a-bacc-8ac05347a500″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Trading sex for cosmetic surgery in Mexico’s narco capital”,”headline”:”Trading sex for cosmetic surgery in Mexico’s narco capital”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/stories-57932216″,”timestamp”:1626996022000,”summary”:”The influence of narcos has caused many women to undergo cosmetic surgery in Mexico’s Sinaloa state.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”A patient is marked up for liposuction”,”height”:1152,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/10DAA/production/_119543096_getty655746186-lipo.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/10DAA/production/_119543096_getty655746186-lipo.jpg”,”width”:2048},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“id”:”2e1fc097-a655-4ea3-9dd4-cd0c3d02c989″,”count”:853,”rank”:6,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:2e1fc097-a655-4ea3-9dd4-cd0c3d02c989″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Did the US fund risky virus research in China?”,”headline”:”Coronavirus: Was US money used to fund risky research in China?”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/57932699″,”timestamp”:1626995179000,”summary”:”What’s the row about virus research in China between a prominent Republican and Dr Anthony Fauci?”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Dr Anthony Fauci at Senate hearing in US”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/2BAF/production/_119538111_fauci_hands_gettyimages-1234075966.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/2BAF/production/_119538111_fauci_hands_gettyimages-1234075966.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“id”:”03c4aee7-8b99-4ace-b340-676285b4d52c”,”count”:790,”rank”:7,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:03c4aee7-8b99-4ace-b340-676285b4d52c”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Spacing out Pfizer Covid jabs gives antibody boost”,”headline”:”Covid vaccine: Eight-week gap seen as sweet spot for Pfizer jab antibodies”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57929953″,”timestamp”:1627014047000,”summary”:”Spacing out doses boosts antibody levels, say researchers – who suggest eight weeks as the “sweet spot”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”NHS worker preparing to inject a Covid vaccine”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/3A89/production/_118158941_gettyimages-1232361175.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/3A89/production/_118158941_gettyimages-1232361175.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”11 hours ago”},{“id”:”0b2d3c64-fed5-4367-8b85-82428f91572b”,”count”:571,”rank”:8,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:0b2d3c64-fed5-4367-8b85-82428f91572b”,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Country flags transformed into samurai for Olympics”,”headline”:”Tokyo Olympics: Japanese artists reimagine countries as anime samurai”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-57911348″,”timestamp”:1626995757000,”summary”:”The creators have used the flags of competing nations as inspiration to design Japanese warriors.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Spain and Sri Lanka”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/3263/production/_119499821_spainsrilankawhite.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/3263/production/_119499821_spainsrilankawhite.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”16 hours ago”},{“id”:”06373220-ce07-4ed0-bbf3-ca3a26abe756″,”count”:541,”rank”:9,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:06373220-ce07-4ed0-bbf3-ca3a26abe756″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Mother dies after saving baby from China floods”,”headline”:”China floods: Henan mother dies after saving baby from mudslide”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57897474″,”timestamp”:1627032567000,”summary”:”Rescuers believe she had flung her daughter to safety just as their home in Henan was hit.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Still image of rescue worker holding baby”,”height”:576,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/156B6/production/_119543778_mediaitem119543777.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/156B6/production/_119543778_mediaitem119543777.jpg”,”width”:1024},”timestampRelative”:”5 hours ago”},{“id”:”6664c188-a927-4662-abcd-0e37f08be0c8″,”count”:476,”rank”:10,”urn”:”urn:bbc:curie:asset:6664c188-a927-4662-abcd-0e37f08be0c8″,”headlines”:{“shortHeadline”:”Chinese president makes first visit to Tibet”,”headline”:”Chinese president Xi Jinping visits troubled region of Tibet”},”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-57941893″,”timestamp”:1627039810000,”summary”:”Xi Jinping is the first Chinese leader in 30 years to make an official trip to the troubled region.”,”type”:”cps”,”image”:{“alt”:”Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing”,”height”:549,”loading”:”lazy”,”originalSrc”:”http://c.files.bbci.co.uk/0A18/production/_119548520_mediaitem119548516.jpg”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/cpsprodpb/0A18/production/_119548520_mediaitem119548516.jpg”,”width”:976},”timestampRelative”:”3 hours ago”}],”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”service-bar?language=en-GB&product=news”:{“name”:”service-bar”,”props”:{“product”:”news”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:{“title”:”BBC News Services”,”serviceLinks”:[{“text”:”On your mobile”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628994″,”type”:”devices-and-inputs:smartphone”},{“text”:”On smart speakers”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-50068132″,”type”:”devices-and-inputs:microphone”},{“text”:”Get news alerts”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/10628323″,”type”:”content-types:newsletter”},{“text”:”Contact BBC News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/20039682″,”type”:”participate:email”}]},”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”footer-promos?country=us&identifiers=NEWS_PS%2Cnews_ps&language=en-GB”:{“name”:”footer-promos”,”props”:{“identifiers”:”NEWS_PS,news_ps”,”language”:”en-GB”,”country”:”us”},”data”:{},”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true},”global-footer?country=us&language=en-GB”:{“name”:”global-footer”,”props”:{“country”:”us”,”language”:”en-GB”},”data”:{“accessibilityLinks”:[{“label”:”Skip to content”,”url”:”#main-heading”},{“label”:”Accessibility Help”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility/”}],”signInLabel”:”Sign in”,”accountLabel”:”Your account”,”menuLabel”:”Menu”,”moreLabel”:”More”,”closeButtonLabel”:”Close menu”,”legalLinks”:[{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/terms”,”label”:”Terms of Use”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/aboutthebbc”,”label”:”About the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/privacy”,”label”:”Privacy Policy”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/usingthebbc/cookies”,”label”:”Cookies”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/accessibility”,”label”:”Accessibility Help”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/guidance”,”label”:”Parental Guidance”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact”,”label”:”Contact the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/bbcnewsletter”,”label”:”Get Personalised Newsletters”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”label”:”Why you can trust the BBC”},{“url”:”https://www.bbcglobalnews.com/home/”,”label”:”Advertise with us”},{“url”:”https://www.bbc.com/usingthebbc/cookies/how-does-the-bbc-use-cookies-for-advertising/”,”label”:”AdChoices / Do Not Sell My Info”}],”disclaimer”:{“text”:”© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.”,”link”:{“url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/editorialguidelines/guidance/feeds-and-links”,”text”:”Read about our approach to external linking.”}},”homepageLink”:{“label”:”BBC Homepage”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”},”searchLink”:{“label”:”Search”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/search”},”chameleonSearchLink”:{“label”:”Search BBC”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/search”},”navigationLinks”:[{“label”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”,”accent”:”#007BC7″},{“label”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”accent”:”#BB1919″},{“label”:”Sport”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”accent”:”#FFD230″},{“label”:”Reel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel”,”accent”:”#0068FF”},{“label”:”Worklife”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/worklife”,”accent”:”#0052A1″},{“label”:”Travel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”accent”:”#589E50″},{“label”:”Future”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/future”,”accent”:”#002856″},{“label”:”Culture”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”accent”:”#482878″},{“label”:”Music”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”},{“label”:”TV”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”},{“label”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”accent”:”#88CCEE”},{“label”:”Sounds”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds”,”accent”:”#FF4900″}],”chameleonNavigationLinks”:[{“label”:”Home”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com”,”accent”:”#007BC7″},{“label”:”News”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news”,”accent”:”#EB1212″},{“label”:”Sport”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/sport”,”accent”:”#FFD230″},{“label”:”Reel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/reel”,”accent”:”#0068FF”},{“label”:”Worklife”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/worklife”,”accent”:”#0052A1″},{“label”:”Travel”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/travel”,”accent”:”#589E50″},{“label”:”Future”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/future”,”accent”:”#002856″},{“label”:”Culture”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture”,”accent”:”#482878″},{“label”:”Music”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/culture/music”},{“label”:”TV”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/schedules/p00fzl9m”},{“label”:”Weather”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.com/weather”,”accent”:”#149EDC”},{“label”:”Sounds”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds”,”accent”:”#FA6400″}]},”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true}},”paths”:[{“path”:”/news/:id”}],”page”:{“metadata”:{“title”:”BBC”,”description”:”BBC Page”},”featureToggles”:{“enableDotcomAds”:false,”enableComscoreMmx”:true},”entry”:{“levers”:{“brandPalette”:”news”,”corePalette”:”light”,”fontPalette”:”mixedInformative”},”pageContent”:{“header”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”consent-banner”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”global-navigation”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[],”levers”:{“brandPalette”:”masterbrand”,”corePalette”:”light”,”fontPalette”:”sansSimple”},”fetchParams”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RouteParam”,”name”:”service”,”lookup”:”service”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”product-navigation”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”product”,”value”:”news”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”assetUri”,”lookup”:”assetUri”,”store”:”product-navigation”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”sectionName”,”lookup”:”sectionName”,”store”:”product-navigation”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showProductNavigation”,”value”:true}]}]}],”main”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”interstitial”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”leaderboard”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”sponsor”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-header”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”SIDEBAR”,”props”:{“width”:”compact”,”containersInMain”:7}},”containers”:[{“name”:”article”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”uri”,”value”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”host”,”lookup”:”host”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”currentPageAnalyticsDestination”,”lookup”:”page.destination”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”isAdvertisingEnabled”,”value”:false}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu-main”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”content-rec”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_5″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_7″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_8″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”outbrain_ar_9″},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”topStories”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Top Stories”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showFirstSummary”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showTimestamp”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu-side”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”features”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Features”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showImage”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”insertAdSlotAtIndex”,”value”:3},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”native”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”elsewhere”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Elsewhere on the BBC”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showImage”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”showSummary”,”value”:true},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-sidebar”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”onward-journeys”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”id”,”value”:”mostRead”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionHeader”,”value”:”Most Read”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”expiresInMs”,”value”:3600000},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”section”,”lookup”:”metadata.section.uri”,”store”:”article”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”mpu_bottom”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]},{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”adsense”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”dotcom-ad”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”slot”,”value”:”piano-footer”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”sign-in-prompt”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”hasFetcher”:false,”props”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”signInPrompt”,”lookup”:”signInPrompt”,”store”:”bbcAccount”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”pageType”,”lookup”:”pageType”,”store”:”bbcAccount”},{“__typename”:”StoreWriter”,”name”:”setSignInPrompt”,”lookup”:”signInPrompt”,”store”:”bbcAccount”}]}]}],”footer”:[{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”service-bar”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”product”,”value”:”news”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”}]},{“name”:”footer-promos”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”identifiers”,”value”:”NEWS_PS,news_ps”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”country”,”value”:”us”}]}]},{“layout”:{“name”:”FULL”,”props”:{}},”containers”:[{“name”:”global-footer”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”hasFetcher”:true,”props”:[],”fetchParams”:[{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”language”,”lookup”:”language”},{“__typename”:”RouteParam”,”name”:”service”,”lookup”:”service”}]}]}]},”stores”:[{“name”:”analytics”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”page”,”value”:{“contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b50f7077-a66e-47d0-9329-b622e2c4b81d”,”name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57943451.page”,”destination”:”NEWS_GNL”,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”section”:null,”contentType”:”article”,”language”:”en”,”additionalProperties”:{“app_name”:”news”,”custom_var_1″:”2021-07-23T13:23:29.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-23T13:46:56.000Z”}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sections”,”value”:[“News”,”News – northern-ireland”,”News – STY”,”News – northern-ireland – STY”,”News – news-category”]}]}},{“name”:”userLocationData”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”userLocationData”,”value”:{}}]}},{“name”:”article”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”metadata”,”value”:{“id”:”urn:bbc:ares::asset:news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”assetId”:”57943451″,”curie”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/asset/b50f7077-a66e-47d0-9329-b622e2c4b81d”,”locators”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″},”seoHeadline”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”,”indexImage”:{“alt”:”Map”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”type”:”STY”,”options”:{“isIgorSeoTagsEnabled”:false,”includeComments”:false,”allowRightHandSide”:true,”isFactCheck”:false,”allowDateStamp”:true,”suitableForSyndication”:true,”hasNewsTracker”:false,”allowRelatedStoriesBox”:true,”isKeyContent”:false,”allowHeadline”:true,”allowAdvertising”:true,”hasContentWarning”:false,”isBreakingNews”:false,”allowPrintingSharingLinks”:true},”languageCode”:”en-gb”,”assetUri”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”description”:”There are currently 163 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care.”,”lastUpdated”:1627048023362,”firstPublished”:1627046609000,”lastPublished”:1627048016000,”analytics”:{“page”:{“name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57943451.page”,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b50f7077-a66e-47d0-9329-b622e2c4b81d”,”section”:null,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”additionalProperties”:{“custom_var_1″:”2021-07-23T13:23:29.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-23T13:46:56.000Z”}}},”site”:{“name”:”BBC News”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news”},”section”:{“name”:”Northern Ireland”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},”host”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”canonical”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”amp”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451.amp”,”title”:{“full”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI – BBC News”,”short”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”},”contributor”:null,”social”:{“facebook”:{“admins”:”100004154058350″,”app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”},”twitter”:{“card”:”summary_large_image”,”user”:”@BBCNews”}},”schemaOrg”:{“logo”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″},”microsoft”:{“tileColor”:”#bb1919″,”tileImage”:”BBC News”}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”tags”,”value”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI Health”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c6gz765l6nmt”,”isEvent”:false}]}]}},{“name”:”product-navigation”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”assetUri”,”value”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”sectionName”,”value”:”Northern Ireland”}]}},{“name”:”bbcAccount”,”type”:”InMemory”,”initialState”:{“props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”signInPrompt”,”value”:{“show”:false,”userOrigin”:null,”ptrt”:null}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”pageType”,”value”:”content”}]}}],”headers”:{“content-return-type”:”STY”}},”addons”:[{“name”:”analytics”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”page”,”lookup”:”page”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”title”,”lookup”:”title”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”sections”,”lookup”:”sections”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”type”,”lookup”:”type”,”store”:”analytics”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”isUkCombined”,”lookup”:”userLocationData.isUkCombined”,”store”:”userLocationData”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”skipLocationCheck”,”lookup”:”userLocationData.error”,”store”:”userLocationData”}]},{“name”:”international-redirect”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”StoreWriter”,”name”:”setUserLocationData”,”lookup”:”userLocationData”,”store”:”userLocationData”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”env”,”lookup”:”env”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”country”,”lookup”:”country”},{“__typename”:”Cookie”,”name”:”countryOverride”,”lookup”:”international_redirect_country_override”}]},{“name”:”document-metadata”,”importance”:”PRIMARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”title”,”value”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI – BBC News”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”description”,”value”:”There are currently 163 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care.”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”linkTags”,”value”:[{“rel”:”canonical”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″},{“rel”:”amphtml”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451.amp”},{“rel”:”alternate”,”hrefLang”:”en-gb”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″},{“rel”:”alternate”,”hrefLang”:”en”,”href”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″}]},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”metaTags”,”value”:[{“name”:”application-name”,”content”:”BBC News”},{“name”:”mobile-web-app-capable”,”content”:”yes”},{“name”:”msapplication-TileImage”,”content”:”BBC News”},{“name”:”msapplication-TileColor”,”content”:”#bb1919″},{“name”:”cleartype”,”http-equiv”:”cleartype”,”content”:”on”}]},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”openGraph”,”value”:{“article:author”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”,”fb:admins”:”100004154058350″,”fb:app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”fb:pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”og:description”:”There are currently 163 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care.”,”og:image”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”og:image:alt”:”Map”,”og:locale”:”en_GB”,”og:site_name”:”BBC News”,”og:title”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”,”og:type”:”article”,”og:url”:”https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”article:section”:”Northern Ireland”}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”schemaOrg”,”value”:{“@context”:”http://schema.org”,”@type”:”ReportageNewsArticle”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”publisher”:{“@type”:”NewsMediaOrganization”,”name”:”BBC News”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″}},”datePublished”:”2021-07-23T13:46:56.000Z”,”dateModified”:”2021-07-23T13:46:56.000Z”,”headline”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”,”image”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”url”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”thumbnailUrl”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”mainEntityOfPage”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”author”:{“@type”:”NewsMediaOrganization”,”name”:”BBC News”,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”logo”:{“@type”:”ImageObject”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″}}}},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”twitterCard”,”value”:{“twitter:card”:”summary_large_image”,”twitter:creator”:”@BBCNews”,”twitter:description”:”There are currently 163 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care.”,”twitter:domain”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”twitter:image:src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”twitter:image:alt”:”Map”,”twitter:site”:”@BBCNews”,”twitter:title”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”}},{“__typename”:”TemplateProp”,”name”:”manifestUrl”,”template”:”${staticBaseUrl}/${manifestName}”,”templateProps”:[{“__typename”:”ConfigProp”,”name”:”manifestName”,”lookup”:”manifestName”},{“__typename”:”ConfigProp”,”name”:”staticBaseUrl”,”lookup”:”staticBaseUrl”}]}]},{“name”:”comscore-mmx”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableComscoreMmx”,”lookup”:”enableComscoreMmx”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”nonce”,”lookup”:”nonce”}]},{“name”:”dotcom”,”importance”:”SECONDARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”QueryParam”,”name”:”testMode”,”lookup”:”ads-test”},{“__typename”:”FeatureToggle”,”name”:”enableDotcomAds”,”lookup”:”enableDotcomAds”},{“__typename”:”RequestContext”,”name”:”nonce”,”lookup”:”nonce”},{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”adCampaignKeyword”},{“__typename”:”StoreReader”,”name”:”tags”,”lookup”:”tags”,”store”:”article”}]},{“name”:”web-vitals”,”importance”:”TERTIARY”,”props”:[{“__typename”:”LiteralProp”,”name”:”reportParams”,”value”:{“pageType”:”webcore-article”}}]}],”analytics”:{},”path”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″},”stores”:{“analytics”:{“page”:{“contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b50f7077-a66e-47d0-9329-b622e2c4b81d”,”name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57943451.page”,”destination”:”NEWS_GNL”,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”section”:null,”contentType”:”article”,”language”:”en”,”additionalProperties”:{“app_name”:”news”,”custom_var_1″:”2021-07-23T13:23:29.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-23T13:46:56.000Z”}},”sections”:[“News”,”News – northern-ireland”,”News – STY”,”News – northern-ireland – STY”,”News – news-category”]},”userLocationData”:{“userLocationData”:{}},”article”:{“metadata”:{“id”:”urn:bbc:ares::asset:news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”assetId”:”57943451″,”curie”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/asset/b50f7077-a66e-47d0-9329-b622e2c4b81d”,”locators”:{“canonicalUrl”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″},”seoHeadline”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”,”indexImage”:{“alt”:”Map”,”originalSrc”:”https://c.files.bbci.co.uk/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”iChefRecipe”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/$recipe/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”,”width”:976,”height”:549,”src”:”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/1024/branded_news/11267/production/_117674207_indexpix-nc.png”},”type”:”STY”,”options”:{“isIgorSeoTagsEnabled”:false,”includeComments”:false,”allowRightHandSide”:true,”isFactCheck”:false,”allowDateStamp”:true,”suitableForSyndication”:true,”hasNewsTracker”:false,”allowRelatedStoriesBox”:true,”isKeyContent”:false,”allowHeadline”:true,”allowAdvertising”:true,”hasContentWarning”:false,”isBreakingNews”:false,”allowPrintingSharingLinks”:true},”languageCode”:”en-gb”,”assetUri”:”/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”description”:”There are currently 163 patients with Covid-19 in NI hospitals, 16 of whom are in intensive care.”,”lastUpdated”:1627048023362,”firstPublished”:1627046609000,”lastPublished”:1627048016000,”analytics”:{“page”:{“name”:”news.northern_ireland.story.57943451.page”,”contentId”:”urn:bbc:cps:b50f7077-a66e-47d0-9329-b622e2c4b81d”,”section”:null,”producer”:”NEWS_NORTHERN_IRELAND”,”additionalProperties”:{“custom_var_1″:”2021-07-23T13:23:29.000Z”,”custom_var_2″:”2021-07-23T13:46:56.000Z”}}},”site”:{“name”:”BBC News”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news”},”section”:{“name”:”Northern Ireland”,”uri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”},”host”:”www.bbc.co.uk”,”canonical”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451″,”amp”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451.amp”,”title”:{“full”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI – BBC News”,”short”:”Covid-19: One further death and 1,337 positive cases in NI”},”contributor”:null,”social”:{“facebook”:{“admins”:”100004154058350″,”app_id”:”1609039196070050″,”pages”:”1143803202301544,317278538359186,1392506827668140,742734325867560,185246968166196,156060587793370,137920769558355,193435954068976,21263239760,156400551056385,929399697073756,154344434967,228735667216,80758950658,260212261199,294662213128,1086451581439054,283348121682053,295830058648,239931389545417,304314573046,310719525611571,647687225371774,1159932557403143,286567251709437,1731770190373618,125309456546,163571453661989,285361880228,512423982152360,238003846549831,176663550714,260967092113,118450564909230,100978706649892,15286229625,122103087870579,120655094632228,102814153147070,124715648647,153132638110668,150467675018739″,”url”:”https://www.facebook.com/bbcnews”},”twitter”:{“card”:”summary_large_image”,”user”:”@BBCNews”}},”schemaOrg”:{“logo”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/special/2015/newsspec_10857/bbc_news_logo.png?cb=1″,”noBylinesPolicy”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342#authorexpertise”,”publishingPrinciples”:”http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/help-41670342″},”microsoft”:{“tileColor”:”#bb1919″,”tileImage”:”BBC News”}},”tags”:[{“title”:”Coronavirus pandemic”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/cyz0z8w0ydwt”,”isEvent”:true},{“title”:”NI Health”,”url”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/topics/c6gz765l6nmt”,”isEvent”:false}]},”product-navigation”:{“assetUri”:”https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/northern_ireland”,”sectionName”:”Northern Ireland”},”bbcAccount”:{“signInPrompt”:{“show”:false,”userOrigin”:null,”ptrt”:null},”pageType”:”content”}},”route”:”/news/:id”};

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-57943451 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos