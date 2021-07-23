Health
“People are just getting too close”
The Covid-19 delta variant remains a “significant challenge,” according to the chair of the Irish Epidemiology Modeling Advisory Group, and the next wave of magnitude is what people will do to protect themselves in the coming weeks. Depends on.
Professor Philip Nolan said he believed that people had forgotten how easy it was for the virus to spread, adding that “we are simply too close.”
Regarding RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said, “I can’t riot the disease,” and people “need to be aware of the virus for a while.”
The number of cases has quadrupled, “where we go next depends on what we do in the coming weeks,” he said.
Professor Nolan said Ireland needs to reach the highest possible level of vaccine protection in the adult population before all or almost all non-pharmaceutical interventions can be mitigated.
He said that vaccination provides a very high level of protection, and the current vaccination rate is only 30% of the current risk of the population with symptomatic infections, while the risk of severe illness is He said it meant about 10-15% of what was there.
However, when the level of infection was allowed to be very high, he said, “we would really be in trouble,” and warned that “the feeling of being vaccinated is inappropriately bulletproof.”
Professor Nolan added that there are all reasons for being optimistic about this pandemic, “we cannot always focus on the dangers and the potential for sparkle.”
But while there is nothing inevitable about what will happen next, he said the Delta variant is “a very important challenge.”
The story of the latest coronavirus
What are “vaccine breakthroughs” and “vaccine escapes”?
Professor Nolan also said that older teenagers aged 16-18 get sick at a higher level than younger teenagers, and children aged 12-15 get infected and infect the virus in different ways, thus preventing children. He said there are challenges with vaccination.
He said the approach should be to first vaccinate the protection of adults before considering vaccination of teenagers, and then consider vaccination of children beyond that.
Health Service Executive Lead on the vaccination program said vaccination in groups aged 20-29 was “amazing” and 67% had already been registered or vaccinated through other channels.
For the same program, Damian McCarion said the majority of the adult population is expected to be fully vaccinated by early September, four weeks earlier than planned.
He said vaccination dates for 16 and 17 years old will be announced next week.
He also said that no vaccine is 100% effective. This is something people need to be aware of, but added, “Evidence shows that it provides great protection for many, especially the most vulnerable.”
In RTÉ’s News at One, Dr. Clíona Ní Cheallaigh said there are benefits to extending the vaccine program to younger children.
She said that 5-10% of children infected with Covid-19 will develop long-term Covid. This can be very helpless and can make you feel sick for a long time.
She said a smaller percentage of children would be very ill and would need hospital care.
Dr. Ní Cheallaigh said that just as rubella vaccines in children prevent the development of illness in pregnant women, vaccination also helps prevent the spread of the virus in the community.
She said cancer patients and people with weakened immunity would also benefit from vaccination of their children.
yesterday, Ministry of Health has been notified of 1,189 new cases of Covid-19..
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reed The 5-day moving average of cases increased 95% from last week, and the 7-day average increased 93%.
He added that the 5-day moving average increased by 160% compared to 2 weeks ago, and the 14-day incidence increased by 66% compared to last week.
