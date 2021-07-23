Norwich man with migraine has a 6 cm brain tumor





A 54-year-old Norwich man is determined to cycle 274 miles to raise money after returning to good health from a brain tumor. Former civil servant Mike Palmer found him in the same condition after losing his mother to a brain tumor and suffering from a severe headache. He underwent life-saving surgery to remove a 6 cm long tumor-and when he came, he didn’t even know who he was.









Mike and Debbie Palmer

-Credit: Brain Tumor Research However, with the help of his wife, Debbie, a legal secretary, he learned to walk again and made an incredible recovery, but still suffers from various side effects. He is determined to participate in the National Cycle Challenge for over a month to raise money for further research to find a cure for brain tumors.









Mike Palmer

-Credit: Brain Tumor Research You may also want to see: He states: She was diagnosed in 1989 and underwent surgery and 18 months of rehabilitation, but the tumor recovered three years later. “She had more surgery, but she couldn’t be a doctor anymore and died after being tied up in bed and incontinent.” He added: “Before surgery to remove the tumor at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, I was told that I was at risk of including a stroke or even death. “But brain surgery was an easy part. I have numbness on the left side of my body, cognitive fatigue, and personality changes. “I am very grateful that Debbie got stuck in me, especially since we got together two years before I was diagnosed. “The hidden effects of my brain tumor had the greatest impact on my life. Cognitive malaise hits me without notice. One day I couldn’t get out of bed and before 5 pm I have a hard time getting up, taking a shower and getting dressed. “It’s like living with jet lag. I was also suffering from mood swings. I used to be a calm and rational person, but now I’m quickly angry, frustrated, and living with depression. I am. “I’m not a cyclist, but I was an active sportsman and an avid rugby player before the diagnosis. I enrolled in Cycle 274 Miles in August and was conscious of better treatment and ultimately treatment of brain tumors And raised the money. “ Click to donate to Brain Tumor Research from Mike’s Fundraising Page here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/norwich-man-with-migraines-suffers-brain-tumour-8177906 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos