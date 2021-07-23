Health
Daily Covid tests for school children as effective as quarantine, studies suggest
Daily test of students in contact with COVID-If positive, it can be just as effective Self-quarantine Studies suggest in limiting viral infections.
according to research According to the University of Oxford, daily testing, rather than the current 10-day quarantine policy, could reduce absenteeism by up to 39%.
Studies show that only 1.5 to 1.6 percent of students and staff were virus-positive after contacting someone else who tested positive.
Over 200,000 students and 20,000 staff from 201 secondary schools in England and Wales participated in an exam that divided participants into two groups.
One group follows the national guidance to isolate contacts in positive cases for 10 days, and the other group undergoes rapid daily immunochromatographic testing at school for a week instead of isolating contacts. I allowed it.
Researchers found that there was no evidence that the proportion of students and staff who developed symptomatological Covid-19 was different in the group undergoing daily testing compared to the group isolated at home. did.
The findings come after government figures show that more than one million children in the UK were absent from school last week for Covid-19-related reasons-about one in seven (14.3 percent). Equivalent-934,000 children could come into contact with the Covid-19 case.
Current rules state that if another student in the bubble (which may be a one-year group) tests positive for Covid-19, the child must self-quarantine for 10 days. ..
UK secondary school children and parents are encouraged to test at home twice a week during the summer.
The survey analyzed data from more than 200,000 students and 20,000 staff from April to June 2021. Inviting close contacts and identifying the number of infected close contacts to provide a survey PCR test for Covid-19 on days 2 and 7 after contact. ..
Researchers estimate that daily Covid-19 testing at school is slightly less infected for students and staff than in a group isolated for 10 days at home.
The findings test that 1.5% of contacts who went to school to perform daily immunochromatography were positive or uncertain about Covid-19 compared to 1.6% of students and staff at home. It suggests that you did.
Bernadette Young, a clinical lecturer in infectious diseases at Oxford University and a researcher in this study, found that “social penalties” associated with a 10-day self-quarantine policy improve infection control in daily testing. He said he was expecting it.
Dr. Young asks students to perform asymptomatic tests twice a week and names friends they are in close contact with to prevent junior high school students from becoming “more positive.” Said that it can be done.
She states: “If all your friends are isolated as a result of a positive test, there is a social penalty associated with it.
“So there was a hypothesis, or theory, that reducing that penalty because classmates were still allowed to go to school would change their motivation for testing.”
Dr. Young added: “By providing daily tests, we identify more truly positive people, especially those who are positive, and they are more likely to withdraw. [social] Mix and reduce the number of infectious diseases that exist in a broader context. So it makes sense that it can happen. “
The study, sponsored by the Ministry of Health and backed by the Ministry of Education and the National Bureau of Statistics, suggests that a self-sustaining group, Covid-19, lost 1.8% of available school days. -Quarantine policy. Compared to the loss of 1.5% of the available lesson days for those who participated in the daily test.
In a preprint study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers estimate that school-based contacts participating in daily coronavirus testing can reduce Covid-related school absenteeism by 39%.
Tim Peto, a professor of medicine at Oxford University and principal investigator of the study, told policy makers about workplace infections compared to schools and employees at other workplaces using this study. Advised me to consider whether I was “enthusiastic” about the test.
He states: “Our findings show that there is no significant difference in Covid-19 infection between schools where foam was sent to home quarantine and instead schools where daily contact tests were performed.
“In general, the rate of infection in close contact was low, and there was little difference between those who attended school after a negative immunochromatography and those who were quarantined at home.”
Earlier this month, Secretary of Education Gavin Williamson told MP that secondary schools and colleges would be required to offer students two on-site tests early in the fall semester.
He said regular home tests would last until at least the end of September.
However, after August 16th, UK children should only be self-quarantined if they test positive for Covid-19.
David Eyre, an associate professor at Oxford University and a researcher in the study, said: [become infected]This allowed the majority of other students and staff to stay in school while being safely quarantined at home.
“Encouragingly, the infection rate of school staff was lower than that of students.”
“This is a big step forward, and daily contact tests show that young people can stay in the classroom instead of being isolated at home,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor to the NHS Test and Trace. I am.
She added: “We’ve been trying to find a safe alternative. This study provides evidence of a safe alternative for isolating school contacts.
“So far, self-quarantine is one of the most effective tools we have at our disposal for Covid-19, preventing outbreaks of isolated cases. Another potential like this. It’s great news to have a good tool. “
A government spokesperson said: “During the pandemic, we follow scientific and medical advice and take protective measures such as self-isolation after contact with the infection to keep schools and the wider community safe and student attendance at schools and universities. Prioritized the benefits of face-to-face education for development and well-being.
“Because we carefully proceeded to step 4 of the roadmap, schools no longer need to operate a bubble system, and after August 16th, students no longer need to self-isolate in the event of contact with positive cases. Position for society
“Where children need to be isolated, they will be provided with immediate access to quality distance learning.”
Press Association
Sources
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/students-staff-covid-testing-isolation-b1889231.html
