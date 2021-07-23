What are the signs and symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus as RSV cases increase in children?





An increasing number of infants with respiratory illness are being warned by health authorities to warn their parents of signs of infection. Samples of positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have increased from 1.2% to 8.9% in the last five weeks, according to surveillance by the UK Public Health Service (PHE). RSV is a very common virus, and PHE tells the majority of children that the disease is not serious and recovers after adequate rest and hydration. The increase in out-of-season infections is due to far fewer infections in young people last winter due to Covid-19 restrictions. The director of health said this meant that many people were not developing immunity, so there may be more cases this year than in the normal season. Respiratory tract infections in young children are expected to increase, although the numbers are still small. Officials say the NHS is preparing for an increase in the number of children in need of treatment. What is Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)? RSV is a very common virus, and almost all children become infected with RSV by the age of two. In older children and adults, RSV can cause coughing and colds. Children under the age of two, especially those born prematurely or with heart disease, can become more seriously ill and have difficulty breathing, including conditions such as bronchiolitis and inflammatory infections of the lower respiratory tract. There is sex. The initial symptoms of bronchiolitis are similar to those of a common cold, but in a few days a high fever of 37.8 ° C or higher, a dry and persistent cough, feeding difficulties, or rapid or noisy breathing (wheezing). It has the potential to develop. If you notice any symptoms, it is recommended that you contact your GP or call NHS111. Parents should call 999 if their baby has difficulty breathing, if they have stopped breathing for a long time, or if their tongue or lips are blue. Dr. Yvonne Doyle, PHE’s Medical Director, said: “Children under the age of two are at a particularly high risk of severe infections due to common seasonal illnesses. “If a child under the age of 2 has a cold, pay attention to the symptoms and always contact your doctor if you experience high temperatures, shortness of breath, or difficulty eating. .. “To protect ourselves and the people around us, it is important to maintain the good hygiene practices we have become accustomed to during the pandemic. “This means that you wash your hands regularly, use tissue to catch coughs and sneezes, then wash your hands, and stay away from others when you feel sick.” Health Minister Bethel said: “I remember a long night in the hospital when my 8-week-old daughter fought RSV. “The image of her little body plugged into those machines and out of the air doesn’t leave me. I don’t want anyone to have such a moment. “I urge all parents and caregivers to be aware of the signs of RSV, especially among young children. Be aware that this is a nasty bug.”

