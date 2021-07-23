What is this about Delta being 1,000 times more infectious?





As we often hear these days, the Delta variant is 1,000 times more infectious than the original version of SARS-CoV-2. So where did that number come from? This is from a study by the Cantonese CDC in China. It was released as both preprints earlier this month. medRxiv When virological.org -Experts are pitching their solid science. Baisheng Li, MD and colleagues investigated 62 people infected with the first delta outbreak in Guangzhou from May 21 to June 18 and their close contact. These close contacts were tested daily by PCR and the data were compared to similar samplings from 63 individuals. Infected with earlier versions of the virus from the first wave of 2020. Eventually, they found that the viral load of the first positive test was 1,260 times higher than that of the delta compared to the first wave variant of infection. Therefore, estimates for social media and other media are “1,000 times higher”. In fact, they reported that the PCR cycle threshold for the first detected infection was only 24 for Delta compared to 34 for the previous variant. In Delta, the time from exposure to the first positive PCR test was also as short as 4 days compared to 6 days. This all suggests faster replication rates, shorter incubation periods, and greater viral shedding-all factors contributing to increased Delta infectivity and infectivity are vaccines and infections at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada. Dr. Angela Rasmussen of the diseased tissue said in a Twitter thread. “If people are shedding 1000 times more virus, close contact is much more likely to be exposed to the amount of infection.” Rasmussen tweeted.. “If people become infected earlier after exposure, they may have an increased chance of infecting others.” She said she saw more, “Delta is more floating in the air!” The virus still has to obey the laws of physics, so it’s “useless, not accurate … I don’t even know what that means.” “Delta hasn’t learned how to fly or transform into a virus missile that seeks ACE2.” She tweeted.. “It’s not’more aerial’.” she said Research suggests The mechanism behind the increased infectivity of Delta is that “more viruses are present sooner. The more viruses around, the easier it will be to spread.” NS Improved delta transmission rate Delta Infectivity increased by about 64% From Alpha Variant (B.1.1.7). Alpha is already estimated to be 50% more infectious than the wild-type virus or D614G strain, and Delta is about twice as infectious as the wild-type virus. Rasmussen said Lee’s group’s findings only increase the need for vaccination. More urgent, Being fully vaccinated, “the titers of neutralizing antibodies are high and the response of Memory B and T cells is mature. It’s difficult. “ Last updated: July 23, 2021 Christina Fiore He leads the MedPage enterprise and investigative journalism team. She has been a medical journalist for over 10 years and her work has been recognized by Barlett & Steele, AHCJ, SABEW and others. Send story tips to [email protected] follow

