Health
Quebec again reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases, reducing hospitalization
Quebec recorded 101 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and one additional death on Friday, with a slight increase in infectious diseases in the state.
In the latest daily tally, the case load is over 90, marking the third consecutive day higher than earlier this week.
Since the last update, 96,034 doses of new coronavirus vaccine have been inoculated. Health officials say that Quebec have been given more than 10.5 million bullets so far, most of them administered in the state.
According to the Quebec Institute for Public Health, 83% of people over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 59.8 is considered fully vaccinated.
A clearer message needed for COVID-19 vaccination in the Bose region, says the local mayor
Health Minister Christian Duvet urged adults aged 18 to 29 to book vaccinations to continue controlling the pandemic. He said that only 70 percent of that age group got their first dose.
Trend story
“If you want to avoid using vaccination passports, young people need to make a difference,” he wrote on social media. “This variant already exists in Quebec. Now everything is working.”
On the other hand, the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations decreased by 4 to 67. This includes 21 patients in the intensive care unit, but there are no changes.
The latest screening information dating back to Wednesday shows that 14,917 tests have been performed.
The total number of cases reached 376,530 and 11,239 Quebecs died from the health crisis.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 364,539 people have recovered.
COVID-19 sees the impact of racism on young black adults in Quebec
— —With files from Canadian Press
