Missouri Coronavirus Rise: Unvaccinated Nursing Instructors Hospitalized at Covid-19 Encouraging Everyone to Get Vaccinated





wearing Mask in public And while rarely in contact with others, a 56-year-old former nurse, who is currently working as a nursing instructor, lives in southern Missouri with her retired husband and children.

However, after the Covid-19 vaccine became widely distributed in the spring, Henry and her family chose not to receive the vaccine. Henry said they felt for the countryside and lifestyle, the risk of their exposure was low.

But then she began to feel sick about three weeks ago. “I don’t think it will happen to you within a million years,” she said.

Her family does not have a July 4th rally and she does not know how they were infected. But now she and her husband, Ronnie, are in the hospital recovering from Covid-19.

One of her six children was also positive and avoided hospitalization, but Ronnie is currently on ventilator. Christie herself was intubated for at least two days. Her doctor told her that she was lucky to be alive, Christie told CNN from her hospital bed. “Covid-19 is very, very serious,” she said, urging everyone she knew to be vaccinated. Henry Summer surge It again squeezed hospital resources. The difference in prognosis between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated is also clear. At a White House briefing last week, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said more than 97% of people in hospitals for Covid-19 treatment were unvaccinated. “A clear message is coming, which is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” Warensky said. Mostly driven by Delta variant According to data from Johns Hopkins University, this is considered more contagious and dangerous, with 48 states showing new cases that average at least 10% higher than the previous week over a 7-day period. Dr. Howard Jarvis, an emergency physician in Springfield, Missouri, said infection rates for delta variants are easily seen in local hospitals. “I think this variant is more serious than what we’ve experienced before,” he said. Prior to the surge in Missouri About 40% of Missouri’s population is fully vaccinated. according to Department of State Health and Senior Services, National average Almost 49%. Covid-19 cases in the state have increased by about 18% in the last two weeks, and hospitalizations have increased sharply since May. As the number of cases increases, nurses and doctors find themselves at the forefront of the pandemic again. Kate Jack, a critical care nurse at the University of Missouri Hospital, said the staff was “mentally, physically and emotionally tired” after dealing with Covid-19 for over a year. I couldn’t see it. “The disease is real, it can kill people and it can be prevented,” she said. Healthcare workers are at increased risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 as more patients arrive, so some facilities require all employees to be vaccinated with Covid-19. The Mercy Health System in Missouri and neighboring states has set an employee vaccination deadline at the end of September. Craig McCoy, President of the Mercy Springfield Community, said: “As of this morning, 172 people were hospitalized, which is the highest peak we’ve ever had,” he told CNN. Susan Dean, a retired health care worker in Missouri, is like people in the industry hesitating to vaccine. She told CNN that she was wary of the long-term consequences of the vaccine and did not agree to the obligation to vaccinate all medical staff, such as Mercy-managed hospitals. “I don’t think I know enough about vaccines to say’what this does’,” she said. Despite the effectiveness of the vaccine Proven In clinical trials and actual data, Missouri and national vaccination rates have fallen behind spring highs, and authorities recommend that unvaccinated Missouri citizens receive doses as soon as possible. “The Delta strain is more contagious, but the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against it,” Governor Mike Parson said Wednesday. “Almost all new Covid hospitalizations can result from unvaccinated individuals, so it is advisable to consider vaccination for all Mizurians. “We understand that some Mizurians are at stake when it comes to vaccination, which is a big decision for many families,” he said. “That’s why you should talk to your doctor, local health care professional, or other trusted community leader so you can know the facts and decide if vaccination is right for you. I recommend it. “ Christie Henry, who calls for continued prayer for her husband’s health, agrees. “I tell everyone, everyone I know, and anyone I love, that I need to be vaccinated,” she said.

